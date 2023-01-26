Read full article on original website
Michigan man accused of killing wife during shootout with other man
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man is expected to go to trial related to a shootout that resulted in the death of his wife, WDIV Local 4 reports. Matthew Louis Mollicone, 46, of Washington Township, is charged with homicide, assault with intent to murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, assault with a dangerous weapon and four counts of felony firearm in connection with an incident that happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 12 at a home in Macomb County’s Ray Township, the report said.
Deputy resigns after investigation into contact with mom & children who froze to death
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI -- The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the resignation of a deputy who was being investigated for not doing a thorough search of an area after police were contacted about a mother and her children who were outside and underdressed for the cold weather. The...
Cases against 2 men charged in Bath Township hunter’s 2018 death proceed to examination
ST. JOHNS, MI – Preliminary examination has been scheduled for two men – including one from Grand Blanc Township – charged in the death of a Bath Township hunter in 2018. Thomas Olson, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, of St. Johns, appeared in court Thursday,...
MSP identifies 81-year-old Clio man killed in weekend crash
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police have released the name of the 81-year-old man killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Gary J. Nicora, of Clio, died when his 2020 Ford Escape crashed into another vehicle and was then subsequently hit by a third vehicle, according to the Michigan State Police.
1 killed, several others injured in Imlay City crash, police say
LAPEER COUNTY, MI – One person is dead, and several others are injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Imlay City. Officers with the Imlay City Police Department around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, were dispatched to northbound M-53, otherwise known as Cedar Street, near Borland Road, following reports of a crash.
‘He has paid his debt to society’: Man convicted in 1992 homicide asks for new sentence
LANSING, MI – A Flint man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder for a crime he committed when he was 16 years old may have a chance to be released from prison. Darwin Davell Page, 46, is scheduled to appear before Genesee County Circuit Judge Brian S. Pickell Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a hearing in which Pickell is expected to rule whether Page deserves to be resentenced.
Explore Flint & Genesee names Amari Steward as new executive director
FLINT, MI - Amari Steward has been promoted to executive director of Explore Flint & Genesee, a division of the Flint & Genesee Group, according to a Jan. 30 news release. The position opened in November of 2022 after the restructuring of departments at the Group which promoted former executive director Alaina Wiens to Chief Marketing & Communications Officer effective January 1.
81-year-old man killed in three-vehicle crash in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A three-way crash that killed an 81-year-old Clio man Saturday afternoon is currently under investigation, police said. At about 2:40 p.m. Jan. 28, troopers from the Michigan State Police Flint Post responded to a crash between three vehicles near the intersection of Bray Road and Vienna Road in Thetford Township, northern Genesee County.
Genesee County breaks ground on largest water system expansion since 1970s
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Officials celebrated the start of a project to expand access to public water in southern Genesee County on Monday, Jan. 30, saying the $23.5-million Southern Lakes Water Initiative will be the most significant expansion of the county’s water distribution system since it was started in the 1970s.
Multi-employer job fair to be held in Owosso area this week
OWOSSO TWP, MI - Looking for a job?. The Owosso job fair is the place to be from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 at GST Michigan Works, located at 1975 West M-21 in Owosso Township. Those interested must arrive at noon to have their resumes reviewed and prep for...
The Flint Journal
Michigan doctor gets nearly 17 years for $250M opioid scheme
DETROIT – A Michigan doctor was sentenced Monday to nearly 17 years in prison for leading a years-long $250 million opioid scheme that made him and others rich, and left patients addicted, The Associated Press reports. Frank Patino, of the Detroit area, was also ordered to pay $30 million...
Michigan plastic manufacturer will clean up PFAS under settlement
LANSING, MI — A Michigan plastic manufacturer will clean up toxic PFAS chemicals at the site of a 1998 factory fire under the terms of a settlement with state regulators. Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, (APNA) a Fowlerville automotive plastic maker, will clean up contaminants at its former factory in Brighton found by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
Free $5 lottery ticket turns into $300,000 win for Wayne County woman
LANSING, MI -- A Wayne County woman ended 2022 with a bang as she won a $300,000 jackpot after buying the winning ticket with a coupon she received from the Michigan Lottery. “I purchased the ticket on New Year’s Eve using a $5 free play coupon I won playing the second chance games,” said the 41-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I scratched the ticket when I got in my car, and when I saw I’d won $300,000, I couldn’t believe it! I looked the ticket over multiple times and scanned it on the Lottery app to confirm the amount.
Kettering students training artificial intelligence models for school bus safety
FLINT, MI – Traditional school bus safety might be a thing of the past. A group of undergraduate computer science students at Kettering University are developing a system to implement cheap, reliable artificial intelligence systems on school buses. Through a partnership with Navistar, a truck and school bus manufacturer...
Michigan boy, 6, spends $1k on Grubhub: ‘Doorbell just kept ringing, cars kept coming’
CHESTERFIELD TWP., MI - The doorbell just kept ringing and the cars just kept coming. A 6-year-old Michigan boy went on a wild $1,000-dollar spending spree - like he was on a game show - using his father’s Grubhub account, ordering large amounts of food from numerous area restaurants.
5 things to do in Flint, Genesee County this weekend (Jan. 28-29)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI — Whether you’re seeking a night out with your partner or a fun-filled family activity, we’ve got you covered. Take a look through the list below at a variety of activities throughout Flint and Genesee County from Saturday, Jan. 28 to Sunday, Jan. 29.
Vote for Flint-area Athlete of the Week for Jan. 23-28
FLINT – We’ve got 19 candidates for your consideration as Flint-area Athlete of the Week for Jan. 23-28. The poll will remain open until 9 a.m. Feb. 3 and the results will be published shortly afterward.
The biggest fish caught in Michigan was 193 pounds. See the record-holder by species.
Not all “big fish” stories are tall tales. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources keeps track of the biggest fish caught in Michigan for each species. The fish must be weighed on a commercial scale and verified by a state fisheries biologist.
Recently retired Oakland County woman wins $1 million lottery prize
LANSING, MI -- An Oakland County woman’s retirement is off to a tremendous start after she recently won a $1 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Double Diamond instant game. “I’ve been playing Double Diamond since it came out and have been very lucky on it, so I...
Barenaked Ladies returning to Michigan, bringing Five for Fighting, Del Amitri
CLARKSTON, MI - Barenaked Ladies are returning to Michigan this summer and this time they’re bringing Five For Fighting and Del Amitri with them. The “Last Summer on Earth 2023″ American tour will be at Pine Knob Music Theatre on Saturday, July 22. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m.
