Genesee County, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man accused of killing wife during shootout with other man

RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man is expected to go to trial related to a shootout that resulted in the death of his wife, WDIV Local 4 reports. Matthew Louis Mollicone, 46, of Washington Township, is charged with homicide, assault with intent to murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, assault with a dangerous weapon and four counts of felony firearm in connection with an incident that happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 12 at a home in Macomb County’s Ray Township, the report said.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
MLive

MSP identifies 81-year-old Clio man killed in weekend crash

GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police have released the name of the 81-year-old man killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Gary J. Nicora, of Clio, died when his 2020 Ford Escape crashed into another vehicle and was then subsequently hit by a third vehicle, according to the Michigan State Police.
CLIO, MI
The Flint Journal

‘He has paid his debt to society’: Man convicted in 1992 homicide asks for new sentence

LANSING, MI – A Flint man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder for a crime he committed when he was 16 years old may have a chance to be released from prison. Darwin Davell Page, 46, is scheduled to appear before Genesee County Circuit Judge Brian S. Pickell Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a hearing in which Pickell is expected to rule whether Page deserves to be resentenced.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Explore Flint & Genesee names Amari Steward as new executive director

FLINT, MI - Amari Steward has been promoted to executive director of Explore Flint & Genesee, a division of the Flint & Genesee Group, according to a Jan. 30 news release. The position opened in November of 2022 after the restructuring of departments at the Group which promoted former executive director Alaina Wiens to Chief Marketing & Communications Officer effective January 1.
FLINT, MI
MLive

81-year-old man killed in three-vehicle crash in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A three-way crash that killed an 81-year-old Clio man Saturday afternoon is currently under investigation, police said. At about 2:40 p.m. Jan. 28, troopers from the Michigan State Police Flint Post responded to a crash between three vehicles near the intersection of Bray Road and Vienna Road in Thetford Township, northern Genesee County.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan doctor gets nearly 17 years for $250M opioid scheme

DETROIT – A Michigan doctor was sentenced Monday to nearly 17 years in prison for leading a years-long $250 million opioid scheme that made him and others rich, and left patients addicted, The Associated Press reports. Frank Patino, of the Detroit area, was also ordered to pay $30 million...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan plastic manufacturer will clean up PFAS under settlement

LANSING, MI — A Michigan plastic manufacturer will clean up toxic PFAS chemicals at the site of a 1998 factory fire under the terms of a settlement with state regulators. Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, (APNA) a Fowlerville automotive plastic maker, will clean up contaminants at its former factory in Brighton found by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Free $5 lottery ticket turns into $300,000 win for Wayne County woman

LANSING, MI -- A Wayne County woman ended 2022 with a bang as she won a $300,000 jackpot after buying the winning ticket with a coupon she received from the Michigan Lottery. “I purchased the ticket on New Year’s Eve using a $5 free play coupon I won playing the second chance games,” said the 41-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I scratched the ticket when I got in my car, and when I saw I’d won $300,000, I couldn’t believe it! I looked the ticket over multiple times and scanned it on the Lottery app to confirm the amount.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

