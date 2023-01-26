Read full article on original website
FAA promises changes to prevent repeat of air travel safety system collapse
CNN — The Federal Aviation Administration plans to dramatically accelerate replacing the safety system whose failure led to a nationwide air travel grounding earlier this month. The regulator also said it has taken steps to prevent a repeat of the meltdown in the interim. The FAA outlined the new...
I spent $800 for a roomette on a 57-hour Amtrak trip. It gave me a taste of luxury travel — and I don't want to go back to coach.
After a lifetime of traveling in coach, the three-day Amtrak trip from Montana to New York City was the closest I've ever been to first-class.
Union members are poised to reject Disney World contract offer
CNN — Jonathan Pulliam has been working at Disney World since 2018, dressing up as everything from beloved Disney cartoon characters to Star Wars villains. And while he loves his job, he says he can't afford it any longer. "Me loving it, that's not enough to pay the bills,"...
Jobs report to give further clues about where economy is headed
CNN — The Federal Reserve is going to raise interest rates again on Wednesday. But will it be another half-point hike or just a quarter-point increase? And what about the rest of the year?. The Fed's actions beyond this week's meeting will depend primarily on whether inflation is truly...
Winter heating costs likely won't be as high as feared, but many still need help
CNN — Heating your home this winter likely won't burn quite as big a hole in your wallet as initially forecast. Both the US Energy Information Administration and the National Energy Assistance Directors Association this month lowered their cost estimates for heating with natural gas and oil. That's thanks to a combination of lower energy prices and a milder-than-expected winter.
Is this the beginning of the end for Big Oil's windfall?
CNN — Oil and gas companies have had two years of skyrocketing growth, but this earnings season could mark the beginning of their descent back down to earth. Wall Street analysts say that Big Oil has passed its peak, but the ride down will be slow — these companies will still bring in remarkably large profits for a while.
US home prices continued to lose momentum in November
CNN — US home prices nudged higher in November, but the pace of that growth slowed, as rising mortgage rates pushed prospective buyers out of the housing market late last year. Home prices rose 7.7% in November from the year before, a smaller jump than the 9.2% growth seen...
