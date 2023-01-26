ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Man injured in Richmond’s northside after shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man in Richmond is in the hospital after getting shot Monday evening. On Jan. 30, Richmond police got a call for a shooting at 4th and Broad just after 4 p.m. When officers responded, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - A local Virginia police officer remains jailed after authorities accused him of shooting another officer while the two were both off duty. Records show 24-year-old Michael Trenton Rusk is charged with malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within city limits.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
NBC12

Prayer vigil held after Tyre Nichols body cam video release

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -City leaders and organizations in Richmond held a prayer vigil Monday evening in honor of Tyre Nichols, a man in Memphis, Tennesee, who was beaten by police in early January. The city of Memphis is still struggling after the police department released videos Friday of body cam...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Fredericksburg police investigate attempted juvenile abduction

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Fredericksburg police are investigating following reports of an attempted juvenile abduction. On Friday, Jan. 27, police say a ten-year-old juvenile was walking near the leasing office in the 2500 block of the Commons Apartment complex. That’s when an adult male got out of a parked car...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
NBC12

Driver killed in crash in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a deadly crash in a neighborhood near Iron Bridge Park. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday in the 8800 block of Leisure Lane. Police say the driver of a 2016 Dodge Charger was heading southbound on Huntingcreek Drive when they left...
CHESTERFIELD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy