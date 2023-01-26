Read full article on original website
Man injured in downtown shooting, Richmond police investigating
The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a downtown shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of one man.
NBC12
Man injured in Richmond’s northside after shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man in Richmond is in the hospital after getting shot Monday evening. On Jan. 30, Richmond police got a call for a shooting at 4th and Broad just after 4 p.m. When officers responded, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to...
NBC12
Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - A local Virginia police officer remains jailed after authorities accused him of shooting another officer while the two were both off duty. Records show 24-year-old Michael Trenton Rusk is charged with malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within city limits.
Family mourns daughter on two year anniversary of her death at hands of drunk driver
A family is reminding the public about the dangers of drinking and driving at the two-year anniversary of their daughter Jordan Barksdale's death at the hands of a drunk driver.
NBC12
Prayer vigil held after Tyre Nichols body cam video release
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -City leaders and organizations in Richmond held a prayer vigil Monday evening in honor of Tyre Nichols, a man in Memphis, Tennesee, who was beaten by police in early January. The city of Memphis is still struggling after the police department released videos Friday of body cam...
Man hurt in Richmond Shockoe Bottom shooting
A man is recovering after police say he was shot in Richmond Sunday night.
How VCU, Richmond plan to make streets safer after student hit, killed by driver
CBS 6 spoke with several students at that intersection Monday who raised safety concerns about the area and some who said they've had their own close calls with drivers.
NBC12
Fredericksburg police investigate attempted juvenile abduction
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Fredericksburg police are investigating following reports of an attempted juvenile abduction. On Friday, Jan. 27, police say a ten-year-old juvenile was walking near the leasing office in the 2500 block of the Commons Apartment complex. That’s when an adult male got out of a parked car...
‘It’s going to take everybody:’ Addressing violence prevention efforts in Richmond after tragedy in Memphis
"It's going to take everybody," Sherman said. "It's going to take the police department. It's going to take the school systems and, especially, our home environments to make all this work. If we can't get the parents involved, we can't change what a child sees when they go home."
Four juveniles arrested, charged with murder of Chesterfield 16-year-old
According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, at around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officers responded to Chippenham Hospital at the request of the Richmond Police Department after 16-year-old Tyce J. Lewis was admitted with a gunshot wound. Lewis was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Where is Lovely Brooks? Foul play feared in case of missing Richmond woman
The 53-year-old Lovely Brooks was last seen leaving her Barlen Drive home on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 10. Since the age of 18, Brooks has identified as a transgender female.
Hopewell tow-truck driver killed in Gloucester County crash
A tow-truck driver from Hopewell was killed early Tuesday morning in a Gloucester County crash.
cbs17
Man arrested for murder of 23-year-old Richmond chef in Shockoe Bottom
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After eight months of investigation, Richmond Police detectives have made an arrest for the homicide of a young Richmond chef who was killed in Shockoe Bottom last May. At approximately 2:10 a.m. on May 21, 2022, Richmond Police officers were called to the 1500 block...
NBC12
City of Petersburg condemn police brutality in response to police encounter with Tyre Nichols
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - As video of the police encounter with Tyre Nichols is released, the Petersburg City Council, Government Team and Police Department have issued a statement condemning police brutality while sending condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols and the people of Memphis, Tennessee. “Acts of violence by...
‘It’s still hurtful’: Mother reflects, man accused of killing Xavier Hill arrested
The mother of Xavier Brown says she can now breathe a sigh of relief after the Richmond Police Department reported that a suspect had been arrested.
Deadly crash in Chesterfield County
One person is dead after a crash on Leisure Lane in Chesterfield County.
Richmond man charged in 2021 assault, homicide on GRTC bus
Richmond Police have charged a suspect involved in two violent incidents, including a homicide, on GRTC buses in 2021.
Driver dies after crashing into North Chesterfield yard
The driver was headed south on Huntingcreek Drive in a 2016 Dodge Charger when they ran off the road and into a yard off Leisure Lane before hitting several trees, according to police.
Person killed in single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County
One person is dead after a crash on Leisure Lane in Chesterfield County.
NBC12
Driver killed in crash in Chesterfield neighborhood
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a deadly crash in a neighborhood near Iron Bridge Park. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday in the 8800 block of Leisure Lane. Police say the driver of a 2016 Dodge Charger was heading southbound on Huntingcreek Drive when they left...
