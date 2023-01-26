Read full article on original website
Cancelo could leave Man City amid link with Bayern Munich
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Joao Cancelo might have played his last game for Manchester City. The Portugal fullback has reportedly traveled to Bayern Munich ahead of a potential loan move to the German champions, who would have an option to buy Cancelo for 70 million euros ($76 million). Cancelo,...
Cancelo, Isco spice up last day of transfers in Germany
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back João Cancelo’s switch to Bayern Munich and former Real Madrid star Isco Alarcón’s potential signing by Union Berlin brought excitement to the last day of the winter transfer period in Germany. After seeing its Bundesliga lead shrink...
Eyeing Europe, Udinese draws with Verona 1-1 in Serie A
ROME (AP) — Udinese climbed closer to the Europe spots in Serie A after drawing with relegation-threatened Hellas Verona 1-1 on Monday. Lazar Samardzic equalized midway through the first half for Udinese following an own goal from Rodrigo Becao. Seventh-placed Udinese moved within eight points of sixth-placed Roma, which...
Valencia sacks coach Gennaro Gattuso for poor results
MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Valencia sacked coach Gennaro Gattuso on Monday following the team’s poor results. Valencia said in a statement it reached a mutual agreement with Gattuso to end their contract. The announcement came after a 1-0 loss at Valladolid in the Spanish league on Sunday....
Man United midfielder Eriksen out for ‘extended period’
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury, the team said Tuesday. The 30-year-old Denmark international sustained the injury during United’s 3-1 win against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday. United said...
Former Notre Dame midfielder Korbin Albert joins PSG women
PARIS (AP) — American midfielder Korbin Albert has signed a contract with French club Paris Saint-Germain until 2025 after forgoing her remaining eligibility at Notre Dame. Albert, of Grayslake, Illinois, was regarded as one of the best midfielders in college soccer. She scored 16 goals last season as a sophomore and helped her team reach the NCAA quarterfinals.
Sounders relishing meaning, opportunity at Club World Cup
TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — Maybe it’s because he was raised in Seattle, played for the Sounders and later coached the club when it competed in the lower levels of American soccer that Brian Schmetzer is almost giddy at the prospects of what the next couple of weeks could bring.
Indonesian Muslims protest Quran burning in Sweden
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Hundreds of Indonesian Muslims marched to the heavily guarded Swedish Embassy in the country’s capital on Monday to denounce the recent desecration of Islam’s holy book by far-right activists in Sweden and the Netherlands. Waving white flags bearing the Islamic declaration of faith,...
