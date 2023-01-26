Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Four in double figures as Leslie girls beat Michigan Center
Four players scoring in double figures helped Leslie beat Michigan Center 56-30 on Monday. Lily Smeiska led the Blackhawks with 13 points and nine rebounds. Rylie Burley had 12 points and four steals. Alayna Brown added 11 points and Reece DeRose scored 10 points.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Irish broke the ACC football cheat code
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish released its 2023 football schedule a few weeks ago, and we could finally see where all of the ACC games were slotted for the season. There were no big surprises — other than ND forcing itself to play during midterm week. The real surprise came on Monday when the ACC released its full conference schedule.
MLive.com
Vote for the Grand Rapids prep sports Athlete of the Week for Jan. 23-28
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan’s winter high school sports season is winding down, and postseason competition officially kicks off in just over a week with the start of wrestling district tournaments. At this point in the season, every practice and each match holds a little more importance.
Central Michigan Life
CMU basketball takes down Western in front of a record breaking crowd
16 seconds left, Central Michigan basketball sophomore center Nicolas Pavrette caught a rebound off a missed Western Michigan free throw. He passed it to junior guard Jesse Zarzuela who looked up the court for an open man, he found senior guard Brian Taylor on the arc. With five seconds left...
cowboystatedaily.com
Score! Family Of Notre Dame Fans Run Into Fighting Irish Football Coach At Cody Grocery Store
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The town of Cody has been buzzing the last couple of days as news that one of their own – Cody High senior Luke Talich – turned down multiple full-ride scholarships to Division I schools to chase his dreams to play football at Notre Dame University in South Bend, Indiana.
MLive.com
Hot hand of senior guard sparks Ottawa Hills boys hoops surge
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – After an up-and-down start to the 2022-23 boy basketball season, few teams in West Michigan are playing as well as Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills over the past two weeks, and a big part of the Bengals’ success is Quadir Hatchett. Ottawa Hills has won...
MLive.com
Napoleon holds off Hanover to stay unbeaten
HANOVER – Struggles at the free throw line in the closing minutes opened the door for a Hanover-Horton comeback bid, but the Napoleon boys basketball team slammed it back shut with a pair of offensive rebounds on Monday in a 61-58 win over the Comets. Napoleon, who through the...
Battle Creek, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Battle Creek. The Galesburg-Augusta High School basketball team will have a game with Battle Creek Pennfield High School on January 30, 2023, 13:00:00.
MLive.com
Versatile senior is ‘the glue’ for much-improved Plainwell girls basketball team
PLAINWELL, MI – With her ability to score from anywhere on the court and defend the paint, Lauren Vos is perhaps the most important player on Plainwell’s 2022-23 girls basketball team. And one needs to look no further than a four-game stretch in December to see why.
fhcsportsreport.com
Boys varsity basketball takes a hard loss to East Grand Rapids
On Friday, January 27, Rangerball took on East Grand Rapids in what was expected to be another fiery rivalry match. Anticipation for this matchup reigned high, but unfortunately, the boys fell 40-53 against the Pioneers, making their record a solid 7-6. Right off the bat, the two teams were equally...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
lansingcitypulse.com
Farmland near Grand Ledge could be Michigan megasite for high-tech project
1,400 acres near Grand Ledge are taking shape as a ‘megasite’ as Michigan races to cash in on high-tech manufacturing. The semiconductor industry may target the assembled property, with MSU being a significant property owner. Some neighbors in this rural community are fighting the move and hope to...
Former reality TV star accused of poaching at least 11 deer in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo man and former reality TV star accused of poaching allegedly told investigators that he was addicted to venison. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned Jan. 17, on 10 misdemeanor charges in Kalamazoo County District Court. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources investigated the case and requested charges.
2 plead guilty in shootout at East Kentwood High School
Two of the people involved in a shootout after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School last year have pleaded guilty.
Michigan snowfall map: How many inches are forecast to fall near you
Michigan’s snowfall on Wednesday is expected to be heavy in spots, especially the closer you get to the Indiana and Ohio state lines. While snow is falling over much of the Lower Peninsula, spots in southwest and southeast Michigan are slated to see the highest inch counts when it comes to accumulation.
WWMTCw
Arby's employees outrage, multiple fires at Lucky Girl, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. West Michigan snowed in: Remembering the blizzards of '67 and '78. 44 years ago to the day, West Michigan was just beginning to dig itself out from one of the worst blizzards to ever hit the region.
WZZM 13
Accumulating snowfall continues into the weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday's snow played out as expected, leaving West Michigan with a fresh blanket of snow. The highest totals in West Michigan were down toward Battle Creek and Vicksburg. We had nearly three inches on the weather deck and portions of Muskegon saw three inches of snowfall.
Director of diversity, equity, inclusion finds allies at Kalamazoo City Hall
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A nearly 30-year city employee, Kalamazoo’s new person in charge of the city’s diversity office began with a “blitz” of meetings. Tanya Hewitt-Smith, who was raised on the Northside of Kalamazoo, met with senior leadership, directors and their deputies to see what their needs were.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a city located in the west of the state, known for its strong economy, excellent job opportunities, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its beautiful parks, thriving arts and culture scene, and abundance of recreational activities.
Controversial creation of Kalamazoo Public Schools Foundation: Who knew what when
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The December 2022 edition of Excelsior, the community newsletter from Kalamazoo Public Schools, was set to go to press when Patti Sholler-Barber raised an urgent concern. Sholler-Barber, then school board president, had heard this particular edition of Excelsior would announce the creation of a new Kalamazoo Public...
