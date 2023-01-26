Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
NFC Championship: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'wishes he had a helmet' as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson suffer injuries
After Brock Purdy's miracle run from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to starting in a conference championship game was derailed on the San Francisco 49ers' opening drive with an injury to his elbow, and fourth-string journeyman Josh Johnson was knocked of the game with a concussion, all Jimmy Garoppolo, could do was shake his head on the sideline and think about what might have been. Garoppolo, the quarterback who helped lead the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, could only watch the season-ending 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, with his 49ers falling one game short of the Super Bowl.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes could become first player since 1999 to win NFL MVP and Super Bowl in same season
At the age of 27, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is heading to his third Super Bowl after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Sunday's AFC title game. As a front-runner for the NFL MVP award, he could also do something that has not been done since he was 4 years old -- win the league MVP and Super Bowl in the same year.
CBS Sports
Andy Reid becomes fifth head coach to face former team in Super Bowl; here's how the others have fared
Andy Reid was asked the inevitable question moments after the Chiefs earned the right to face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. "I'm happy for them," Reid said of the Eagles, via Yahoo Sports. "I'm happy for the city. They're passionate. They love football. "I can't wait till Kansas City...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Inactive for AFC Championship Game
Watson (illness) is inactive for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Watson caught his lone target for 12 yards across 37 offensive snaps during the Chiefs' divisional-round win over the Jaguars, but he won't be able to play Sunday due to an illness that surfaced late in the week. In Watson's absence, Skyy Moore will be a candidate for increased snaps behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman.
CBS Sports
NFL picks, Eagles vs. Chiefs odds, 2023 bets from top model: This 4-way Super Bowl 57 parlay pays 14-1
The Kansas City Chiefs avoided losing another close game to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship, using a late field goal from Harrison Butker to pick up the win. They will now face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium. Philadelphia has cruised to a pair of blowout wins this postseason, including a 31-7 rout of the 49ers in the NFC title game. The Eagles are 2-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook for Super Bowl 57. Which side and total should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Struggles in season-ending loss
Mixon rushed eight times for 19 yards and caught all three of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 23-20 AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs. With Cincinnati's offensive line needing all the blocking help it could get against Kansas City's pass rush, Mixon ceded significant playing time to superior blocker Samaje Perine, who had 26 yards from scrimmage on eight touches, including a two-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter. It was a disappointing ending to an up-and-down season for Mixon, who had five total touchdowns in Week 9 against the Panthers but only five TDs in 16 other appearances between the regular season and playoffs. Mixon has two years remaining on his deal with the Bengals, while Perine is set to be an unrestricted free agent.
CBS Sports
Cincinnati mayor reacts to Travis Kelce's criticism after Bengals' AFC Championship Game loss to Chiefs
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval probably didn't think he would get called out by Travis Kelce on national TV following the AFC Championship Game. That's what happened, however, after Kelce decided to react to Pureval's social media video that, among other things, referred to the Chiefs' home stadium as "Burrowhead." In...
CBS Sports
How to watch Eagles vs. 49ers: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
Regular Season Records: San Francisco 13-4; Philadelphia 14-3 On Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field at 3 p.m. ET, the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers will grapple for the NFC championship and a ticket to the Super Bowl. Both teams have allowed few points on average (the Eagles 19.5, San Francisco 16.42), so any points scored will be well earned.
