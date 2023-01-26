If you follow Danilo Gallinari on social media, you know the Boston Celtics forward has made impressive strides in his rehab since tearing his left ACL last August. Gallinari has posted several videos of himself reaching various rehab milestones, from hoisting his first stationary shots to running on a court for the first time. On Monday, Gallinari posted what might be his most promising video yet: a 20-second video of the 34-year-old jogging at a decent clip while doing several mobility drills.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO