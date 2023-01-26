Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Contra Costa Hopeful For A Fututre With Fair Housing And Integrated CitiesVince MartellacciContra Costa County, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Related
NBC Sports
Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call
LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
NBC Sports
Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics
Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
NBC Sports
Grousbeck shares message for Brad Stevens ahead of trade deadline
Wyc Grousbeck is all in on the 2022-23 Boston Celtics. The C's owner has made that clear to president of basketball operations Brad Stevens. Appearing Saturday on Celtics Pregame Live, Grousbeck revealed his "instructions" for Stevens with the NBA trade deadline right around the corner. "The conversation that I've had...
NBC Sports
Why Steph is not taking latest All-Star nod for granted
Steph Curry again was named an NBA All-Star Game starter for the 2022-23 season. Additionally, the 34-year-old passed Hall of Famer Rick Barry for the second-most in Warriors franchise history. After the Warriors' 129-117 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night at Chase Center, Curry reflected on becoming a...
NBC Sports
Sensing confusion, Kerr has one-on-one chat with Wiseman
SAN FRANCISCO – After languishing on the bench in back-to-back games, James Wiseman’s immediate future with the Warriors is as gray as the skies over the Bay Area on Sunday. The same might be said of his mind. Realizing this, coach Steve Kerr pulled Wiseman aside for a...
NBC Sports
Purdy explains saddest part of 49ers' season-ending defeat
PHILADELPHIA — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy was hurting on Sunday. He felt it physically, of course, but the 49ers’ 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles also took an emotional toll. And his thoughts were with his veteran teammates. Many of the team’s veteran players have advanced to the...
NBC Sports
Kittle's blunt two-word assessment of crushing loss to Eagles
George Kittle did not mince words after the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Speaking to reporters postgame, Kittle was asked how it felt to lose a game in which both starting quarterback Brock Purdy and backup QB Josh Johnson suffered injuries, essentially disarming the 49ers at that position.
NBC Sports
Wiggins understands Wiseman's confusion about place with Dubs
James Wiseman's Warriors future remains uncertain as the 21-year-old continues to bounce back and forth from the G League to the NBA this season. The 7-foot-1 center hasn't played since Dec. 28 and has remained on the bench over the Warriors' last 13 games. Wiseman's situation has led to confusion...
NBC Sports
Tatum plays coy with reaction to LeBron no-call in Celtics-Lakers
You didn't think Jayson Tatum would admit to it, did you?. The Boston Celtics forward appeared to foul Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden, but the officials missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the C's pulled out a 125-121 victory.
NBC Sports
Kerr: Fearless DiVincenzo becoming Dubs fan favorite
Donte DiVincenzo quickly has become one of Warriors fans' favorite players. His play and veteran leadership on the court has been vital to Golden State's recent success and has resulted in the 25-year-old becoming a reliable option off the bench for coach Steve Kerr. Kerr joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert &...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Steph, Warriors hold off OKC for big win
The Warriors survived a late scare Monday night to post a 128-120 victory over the Thunder at Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City. Holding a comfortable double-digit lead through the first half and most of the third quarter, the Warriors had to dig in after the Thunder pulled within two in the fourth quarter.
NBC Sports
Warner has 'emotional' Ryans realization after 49ers' loss
Chances are, 49ers defensive coordinator and highly coveted head-coach candidate DeMeco Ryans won't be with the team for the 2023 NFL season. And after San Francisco lost the NFC Championship Game to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, that fact hit linebacker Fred Warner like a ton of bricks.
NBC Sports
How Draymond motivated JK to be better during Dubs practice
Draymond Green is a master at getting the best out of his teammates -- just ask 20-year-old Jonathan Kuminga. In an exclusive interview with The Athletic's Shams Charania, Kuminga discussed Draymond challenging him to be the best version of himself night in and night out. "I really appreciate that because...
NBC Sports
Wizards beat Spurs on road for first time since 1999
The Washington Wizards beat the San Antonio Spurs 127-106 on Monday night. Here are five takeaways from what went down... On Monday night in San Antonio, the Wizards broke a streak that was older than Deni Avdija. For the first time since 1999, after 22 straight losses, the Wizards have finally beaten the Spurs on the road.
NBC Sports
Splash Brothers make it rain in Warriors' win vs. Thunder
Steve Kerr said he didn't have flashbacks watching Steph Curry and Klay Thompson drain 3-pointers at Paycom Center on Monday night in the Warriors' 128-120 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it was hard not to think of the past when watching the Splash Brothers shine against their old rivals.
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game
Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media. Hurts'...
NBC Sports
Can Danilo Gallinari realistically play for Celtics this season?
If you follow Danilo Gallinari on social media, you know the Boston Celtics forward has made impressive strides in his rehab since tearing his left ACL last August. Gallinari has posted several videos of himself reaching various rehab milestones, from hoisting his first stationary shots to running on a court for the first time. On Monday, Gallinari posted what might be his most promising video yet: a 20-second video of the 34-year-old jogging at a decent clip while doing several mobility drills.
NBC Sports
How Wizards' results could affect their draft pick
It has been two years and a month since the Wizards traded John Wall to the Houston Rockets and they should feel good about how that deal has worked out since. They got Russell Westbrook, who broke Oscar Robertson's triple-doubles record, then traded him to the Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, who has enjoyed a borderline All-Star season in 2022-23. They have also added salary cap flexibility without Wall's supermax contract on the books.
NBC Sports
ESPN's 2023 MLB lineup rankings aren't kind to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox offense enters the 2023 MLB season with uncharacteristically low expectations. In each of the last seven seasons, the Red Sox have ranked in the upper half of the league in runs scored. They finished ninth with 735 runs in 2022 despite a last-place finish in the American League East. But following the offseason departures of Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez, plus Trevor Story's elbow injury, Boston may have to face a new reality.
NBC Sports
McGlinchey emotional in expressing desire to re-sign with 49ers
Mike McGlinchey knows nothing other than being on the 49ers, and San Francisco's longtime offensive tackle wants to keep it that way. But as one of the team's 23 scheduled unrestricted free agents this offseason, McGlinchey realizes that might not happen. His emotions about that fact were evident Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field after what could have been his last game in a 49ers uniform.
Comments / 0