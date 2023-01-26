ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside rare SLR McLaren Stirling Moss that’s been driven less than 100 miles in 13 years & is set to sell for $4.3m

By Ben Shimkus
 4 days ago

THE Mercedes McLaren SLR Stirling Moss - one of the world's rarest cars - has been placed up for auction.

Based on and named for Stirling Moss, the famed 20th-century Formula One racer, the rare supercar is expected to fetch around $4.3million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YQNL4_0kSbMcd000
A Stirling Moss McLaren SLR is going to auction Credit: Jam Press/Courtesy of RM Sotheby
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rzmPR_0kSbMcd000
There are only 75 of this car worldwide Credit: Jam Press/Courtesy of RM Sotheby
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zG87g_0kSbMcd000
The car is named after the iconic racer by the same name Credit: Jam Press/Courtesy of RM Sotheby

The car is scheduled to be auctioned off by Sotheby's in February, with the auction closing on February 8.

Until the auction, the car will be showcased at Retromobile in Paris.

Early estimates predict the car will be able to fetch $4.3million while under the hammer.

The car was registered in Germany in 2010 and has seen only one owner throughout its 13-year history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cedV_0kSbMcd000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJ8p1_0kSbMcd000

This specific SLR McLaren Stirling Moss has endured less than 100 miles of driving and is considered to be in mint condition.

There are only 75 SLR McLaren Stirling Moss cars worldwide.

When the model was initially released, it wasn't available to just anyone. Potential buyers had to be what SLR determined to be "loyal" customers.

According to Motortrend, that meant "you would have purchased one of each SLR variant built up to that point."

The windshield-less homage to the 300 SLR has a 5.5-liter supercharged V-8 that produces 641 horsepower.

When driven, the car's 0 to 60 mile-per-hour speed is 3.2 seconds.

It is designed to replicate Mercedes' iconic supercar that won the 1955 Mille Miglia.

The car is named after the iconic racecar driver Stirling Moss, who won 212 of the 529 races he entered in the 1950s.

The iconic driver raced as many as 62 races in a single year.

Moss died in 2020 at 90 years old.

The last time one of these cars came on the market in 2019, it had significantly higher mileage at 5,200 miles, according to Motortrend.

Then, it was expected to fetch only about half the price of this rarely-driven luxury racer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3377at_0kSbMcd000
The Mercedes can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds Credit: Jam Press/Courtesy of RM Sotheby

