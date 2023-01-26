ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Guilford County Schools provides alternative meals

By Katie Nordeen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43QAx4_0kSbM4tf00

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools needs to address its mounting breakfast and lunch debt. With the debt currently around $122,000 and climbing, it’s not an easy task.

“We have to approach it delicately because we never want to single any students out,” said Travis Fisher, executive director of student nutrition with GCS.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Since the beginning of the school year, about 5700 students have racked up more than $122,000 dollars in meal debt. Fisher believes the problem for families is likely two-fold coming off the COVID-19 pandemic when federal funding meant meals were free for all students.

“They’re probably not aware that the waivers went away…we have to charge for student meals now,” Fisher said. “The other part is the free and reduced applications and if they have not turned one in yet to see if they qualify.”

Under GCS’ Alternative Meal Program, which the Guilford County Board of Education approved re-implementing in mid-December, students who owe around $20 or more– equivalent to five breakfasts and five lunches– will receive a less expensive meal. Like regular meals, alternative meals include milk or water, fruits and vegetables and bread. The difference is the alternative meal does not include an entree such as a chicken sandwich.

GCS is in frequent communication with families who owe money for school meals.

“We’ve made phone calls. We’ve sent home letters. We’ve sent emails, texts if we have the information (to let families know) that the student’s balance is getting low or that it’s negative,” Fisher said.

The school system has received about $60,000 in donations towards meal debt so far, and Fisher hopes that charitable giving continues.

“We welcome…any donations that we can take in for these students,” Fisher said. “At the end of the year…the closer we can get to paying that down, the better. However, debt occurs every single day that the students eat.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

Related
thecharlotteweekly.com

Novant Health program connects clinic patients to food

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health is rolling out a new campaign that helps connect neighbors to nourishing food. Novant Health has been screening patients who visit clinics for food insecurity since January 2022. Through Novant Health Nourishes, patients who screen positive will be offered help in accessing resources and in urgent cases, an emergency pack with a four-day supply of food.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Guilford County Behavioral Health Center in high demand

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Reports show the need for mental health services has increased throughout the pandemic. The Guilford County Behavioral Health Center is setting the bar for care around the state. It's the first urgent care in the state to offer both long-term behavioral and mental health services. This...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

RJ Reynolds High School celebrates 100 years

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP) — Everywhere you look at RJ Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem there’s history. The school is celebrating its centennial: 100 years of educating and inspiring generation upon generation. Terry Hicks is a former teacher and historian of sorts. His love for the school shows when he talks about its history. “It provides […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Has there ever been a winter in Greensboro with no snow?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – “Snow! It won’t be long before we’ll all be there with snow! Snow! …. I want to wash my hands, my face and hair with snow!” Channel your inner Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney and sing, because you also may be dreaming of a winter wonderland, emphasis on dreaming. OK, we […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

New Winston-Salem police chief addresses recent violence

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Holding people accountable who chose violence is at the top of Winston-Salem’s new police chief’s list when it comes to addressing violence in the city. Chief William Penn Jr. took over the role of “Top Cop” Monday. The former assistant chief enters the role where the start of the year has […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem announces new police chief effective immediately

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The new chief of Winston-Salem’s police department has been announced. The Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity announced the appointment of Assistant Chief William Penn Jr. to the role on Monday. This is effective immediately. Penn, 48, was selected from among four finalists for the position. Garrity said that he was looking […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rowan County has a positive case of HPAI

RALEIGH — Rowan County has an emu that tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Rowan County. In late spring and early summer,...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

East Greensboro is seeing a wave of economic growth

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — East Greensboro is a part of the city people often say doesn’t get much attention. New development in the area will hopefully change their mind. Housing, higher education and job opportunities are coming to the neighborhood. The Publix distribution center on US 70 in McLeansville is putting smiles on people’s faces. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

Novant Health increasing minimum wage

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health team members will soon see the current minimum wage go up. In a news release Thursday, the health care system announced starting wages would increase from $15 per hour to $17 per hour, benefiting more than 4,400 employees across the system. Novant said this combined with team member salary increases for 2023 accounts for an investment of more than $100 million.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Register of Deeds Passport Operation Is Going Gangbusters

A decade ago, if you had gone to the Guilford County Register of Deeds Office and asked for a passport, they would have told you that you were in the wrong place. However, seven years ago, Guilford County Register of Deeds Jeff Thigpen added the service to the long list of existing deeds office services, and now, in 2023, he’s kind of amazed at the immense popularity of the offering.
FOX8 News

Villages of Summerfield farm project moves forward

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) — A vision of a one-of-a-kind community in Guilford County is a step closer to happening, but not everyone is happy about it. It’s the 973-acre Villages of Summerfield Farms Project. A mixed-used project of this magnitude will be developer David Couch’s first. He tells FOX8 it’s the reason why he hired […]
SUMMERFIELD, NC
FOX8 News

Juvenile dies at King rodeo event: Stokes County EMS

KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile died during a rodeo event in King on Saturday, according to Stokes County EMS. At around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, EMS got a call about a cardiac arrest at a Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC bull riding event on 446 South Main Street. Two EMTs, who were contracted by […]
KING, NC
rhinotimes.com

Bank Withdrawal From Golden Gate Brings New Starbucks

Golden Gate Shopping Center in Greensboro has gone through quite a few transitions in the 22 years of the current century. Coffee lovers will be glad to hear that, as part of the latest change, construction crews are now hard at work turning the center’s former Wells Fargo branch into the city’s next Starbucks coffee establishment.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
99K+
Followers
23K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy