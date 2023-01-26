Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Man dies in shooting at home in rural Grant County
FAIRMOUNT, Ind. (WISH) — A Texas man died in a shooting in rural Grant County on Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said Monday afternoon. Benito D. Lugo, 24, of Hidalgo, Texas, died from a single gunshot wound, the Grant County Coroner’s Office said Monday afternoon. Deputies and...
WISH-TV
17-year-old student dies in Hancock County crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old Greenfield Central High School student died Saturday night after a single-vehicle crash in Hancock County. At 11 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of County Road 500 North and County Road 50 East for a single-vehicle crash. That’s located in Maxwell, about two miles north of Greenfield, near Maxwell Intermediate School, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
WISH-TV
State police report multiple crashes on icy roads southeast of Indianapolis
COLUBMUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Indiana State Police district serving counties southeast of Indianapolis says icy conditions were causing multiple crashes Monday night. Additional troopers have been called up to deal with the increase in crashes, the Versailles post said on social media. Photos with the social media announcement...
Hancock County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a Greenfield Central High School student died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield High School student died late Saturday in a single-car crash in Maxwell, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Crash investigators determined that Dylan Palmer, 17, was driving a Mitsubishi Eclipse west on Hancock County 500 North toward County Road 50 East when he ran off the road and flipped near Maxwell Intermediate School.
Police arrest man accused in deadly Grant County shooting
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies arrested a man accused in a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in Grant County. Deputies were called to the shooting just after 3:15 a.m. at a home at 7220 South 200 West. That's about 8 miles south of Marion and 60 miles north of Indianapolis.
Trooper smells pot during traffic stop, arrests Fort Wayne woman
A Fort Wayne woman faces multiple charges after an Indiana State Trooper stopped the car she was driving Sunday in St. Joseph County.
WISH-TV
2 arrested after police chase, shooting along Binford Boulevard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men have been arrested after a Sunday afternoon police chase and shooting that left one of them hospitalized in critical condition, police said Monday. Christian Myers, 22, faces preliminary charges of intimidation, criminal recklessness, unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, and battery,...
cbs4indy.com
1 man dead in Grant County after accident with semi-truck
GRANT COUNTY, Ind.– A fatal two-vehicle car accident has occurred in Grant County on State Road 22 near Grant County Road 500 East. The Indiana State Police, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, and the Gas City Police all responded to the crash with their initial investigation concluding that a Ford Focus was driving westbound when it suddenly crossed the center line into the eastbound lane.
WANE-TV
ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol
PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
WISH-TV
IFD: Woman, dog die in east side house fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman and her dog died in a house fire Tuesday morning on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Fire Department said. Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of North Irvington Avenue just after 6 a.m. That’s a residential area near the intersection of 10th Street and Ritter Avenue next to Community East Hospital.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Child stable after hit by vehicle on far east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis, police said. Rescue workers and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a child struck in the 9300 block of East 43rd Street at around 8 a.m. That’s a residential area near the intersection of 42nd Street and Post Road.
WISH-TV
Man dies in shooting on city’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s north side, police say. Police say the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Monday at the 2500 block of Plaza Drive. That’s near an apartment complex right next to Township Line Road and 86th Street.
WIBC.com
Mother and Child Hurt from Car that Crashed into Home
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman and her child were sent to the hospital from a car crash in their own home. The Wayne Township Fire Department released a video to Facebook showing the damage done to the west side home on Oliver Avenue – in a neighborhood by Washington and Lynhurst Drive.
WISH-TV
Car chase ends in police shooting on northeast side, suspects in hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two suspects are in the hospital after leading police on a chase that ended in a shootout Sunday afternoon. At 3 a.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shots fired incident in the 1000 block of Broad Ripple. Officers learned a woman was involved in a disturbance with the father of her child, according to police. The woman told police the man fired at least one shot, hitting her vehicle as she drove away. The woman was not injured.
20-year-old man arrested in deadly shooting on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 20-year-old man for his alleged role in a deadly shooting Monday afternoon at an apartment complex on the north side of Indianapolis. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive, near 86th Street and Township Line Road.
I-465 bridge over South Meridian Street deemed safe after damaged by truck
INDIANAPOLIS — A major Interstate 465 bridge on the south side of Indianapolis was hit by a truck and damaged during Monday morning's rush hour. The truck was southbound on Meridian Street as it passed under I-465 and scraped the steel support beams. As the truck emerged from under the bridge, it tore the southernmost beam under the eastbound bridge shoulder.
WANE-TV
Second juvenile charged in summer shooting that left 16-year-old dead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County prosecutors have charged a second teenager as an adult in connection to a summer shooting that left a 16-year-old girl dead. Jalayah Brown, 16, is now facing a felony count of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Le’Brishia Hobbs, who medics and rescue workers found in the backyard of a Fort Wayne home suffering from a gunshot wound to the head one morning this past July.
WISH-TV
More than 30 Indiana counties under travel advisories Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ice, snow, and slick roads had more than 30 Indiana counties under travel advisories Tuesday. The orange “watch” category is the second level of travel restriction. It means that road conditions are threatening the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work and in emergency situations, is recommended.
2 injured after car crashes into west side home, driver flees
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in the hospital after a car crashed into their west-side Indy home and the driver fled the scene. Wayne Township Fire and Indianapolis police crews responded around 3:20 p.m. Friday to the 5700 block of Oliver Avenue, a residential area on the west side, for a structure collapse. Upon arrival, […]
