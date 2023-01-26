Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
General Assembly begins Joint Finance Committee hearings, starting with budget and revenue overview
The first meeting of the General Assembly’s Joint Finance Committee Tuesday gave lawmakers a chance to respond directly to Gov. John Carney’s proposed fiscal plan for 2024. That plan includes two notable tax relief proposals: raising Delaware’s standard deduction by 75 percent and increasing the refundability of the...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware’s Early Learning Advisory Committee releases final report
A new report from Delaware’s Early Learning Advisory Committee offers a roadmap for Delaware to reach its Early Childhood Education goals – strengthening support and access to early learning and bolstering its workforce. Committee Chair Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long says there are four priorities – aligning governance, increasing...
delawarepublic.org
Gov. Carney says Delaware needs more mentors for young people
Gov. John Carney signed a proclamation Friday declaring January 2023 as Mentoring Month in Delaware. Carney said coming out of the pandemic he’s making mentorship a priority for Delaware’s young people. Joined by education and mentoring stakeholders for the signing, Carney said children across the state are in...
delawarepublic.org
Two public health call centers are closing down
Delaware’s COVID-19 call center launched on March 4, 2020- 7 days before the state’s first presumptive positive case of COVID was announced, and 8 days before Gov. John Carney declared a state of emergency. The need for the COVID-19 call center was realized when the Division of Public...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Department of Agriculture urging farmers to submit 2022 Agriculture Census
The Delaware Department of Agriculture is urging farmers to respond to the 2022 Agriculture Census. Less than 25% of Delaware’s producers have responded to the Ag Census thus far, which USDA Statistician Shareefah Williams says could jeopardize farm policy and decision-making about disaster relief, community planning, technology development, and more.
gamblingnews.com
Michigan Casinos Tentatively Welcome Indoor Smoking – But With a Caveat
This comes at a time when New Jersey and Rhode Island’s casino workers, or at least a vociferous group, are fighting to ensure that smoking is banned from indoor areas. The pandemic gave this movement a strong momentum, with a solid argument against having smokers light up in closed spaces.
delawarepublic.org
DNREC to fund 14 new electric vehicle fast charging stations in Delaware
DNREC is funding new electric vehicle fast charging stations in all three counties. DNREC awarded grants to 14 locations to install the new stations. The state is not running them. They will be operated by private businesses - with 13 locations at hotels, restaurants, convenience stores and traditional gas stations - with the City of Milford handling the 14th.
Health District trains registered nurses to insert nexplanon devices
ALBANY — The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is training select Registered Nurses to perform Nexplanon insertions. Previously, this service could be provided only by nurse practitioners, physician assistants or physicians. After receiving approval from the manufacturer and the FDA, the health district has expanded the nurse protocol to...
delawarepublic.org
St. Georges bridge set to close for 18 months
St. Georges bridge, 82 year-old half-moon shaped bridge that carries Route 13 across the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal, is set to close on April 4th, 2023 for a major repair project. Those repairs will include improvements to the structural condition and traveling surface of the bridge. Steve Rochette is with...
If You See Purple in the Woods in New York Turn Around and Walk Away
With the weather turning warmer and more and more people getting outside, hiking, and exploring all the natural beauty that Upstate New York offers you might see trees painted with purple paint. Do you know what that means? I didn't when I saw some trees painted purple in the woods near my house. Well, here's the explanation.
focushillsboro.com
Students Who Lack Vaccines Will Not Be Allowed To Attend School
The Oregon Vaccination Program has sent a reminder to parents to double-check their children’s immunization status. If a kid’s medical records reveal that they are lacking vaccines, then they may be prevented from attending school or child care until those documents are updated. Students Who Lack Vaccines Will...
NC hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials say they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
delawarepublic.org
More construction and lane closures will be coming to the Delaware Memorial Bridge
The next phase of a major construction project on the Delaware Memorial Bridge begins early next month. Phase 2 of the project to rehabilitate the driving surface on the New Jersey-bound span gets started February 1st with nighttime lane closures on the Delaware bound span to create a bypass lane.
104.1 WIKY
Hospital Group Closing More Facilities
Ascension St. Vincent will close ten more of their primary care facilities within the next 90 days. Last June the hospital group closed 11 throughout Indiana, including three in the Evansville area. The only primary care affected in the latest closings is in Haubstadt. The others are in the central...
Walgreens in trouble over toilet paper as shopper outraged by hidden extra cost on ‘essential item’
Mary Bach of Pennsylvania recently took Walgreens to court and won. Her case? She had multiple receipts from store locations across the state that proved she was charged taxes for toilet paper, and in Pennsylvania, it’s illegal to tax certain items—including toilet paper. Unbelievably, Walgreens was only taxing their own brand of toilet paper, not other brands like Scott. The court ruled in her favor, but Walgreens has yet to change the mistake in their system. And if they don’t comply with the ruling? Bach plans to take them back to court.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
There is nothing better than a baked from-scratch pastry, cookie, or slice of cake and that is where bakeries come in. Virginia is brimming with bakeries, both old and new. Only one, however, made it onto Mashable's best in the country list. The wonderful Blackbird Bakery in Bristol is arguably one of the most delicious bakeries in the state so it comes as no surprise this cozy bakery and cafe found its way into this article.
cbs17
Will the snow drought end next week for central NC?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Snow has been hard to come by this winter in central North Carolina. Most of central North Carolina has only seen a trace of snow and that happened briefly on the night of Friday, Jan. 13 into Jan. 14. Unfortunately for snow lovers, this is...
Area Lee’s Chicken location permanently closes its doors
The Lee's location at 5940 Far Hills Avenue in Washington Twp. has permanently closed, according to a statement obtained by 2 NEWS.
22 drug dealers arrested in massive North Carolina round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
