delawarepublic.org

Delaware’s Early Learning Advisory Committee releases final report

A new report from Delaware’s Early Learning Advisory Committee offers a roadmap for Delaware to reach its Early Childhood Education goals – strengthening support and access to early learning and bolstering its workforce. Committee Chair Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long says there are four priorities – aligning governance, increasing...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Gov. Carney says Delaware needs more mentors for young people

Gov. John Carney signed a proclamation Friday declaring January 2023 as Mentoring Month in Delaware. Carney said coming out of the pandemic he’s making mentorship a priority for Delaware’s young people. Joined by education and mentoring stakeholders for the signing, Carney said children across the state are in...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Two public health call centers are closing down

Delaware’s COVID-19 call center launched on March 4, 2020- 7 days before the state’s first presumptive positive case of COVID was announced, and 8 days before Gov. John Carney declared a state of emergency. The need for the COVID-19 call center was realized when the Division of Public...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware Department of Agriculture urging farmers to submit 2022 Agriculture Census

The Delaware Department of Agriculture is urging farmers to respond to the 2022 Agriculture Census. Less than 25% of Delaware’s producers have responded to the Ag Census thus far, which USDA Statistician Shareefah Williams says could jeopardize farm policy and decision-making about disaster relief, community planning, technology development, and more.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

DNREC to fund 14 new electric vehicle fast charging stations in Delaware

DNREC is funding new electric vehicle fast charging stations in all three counties. DNREC awarded grants to 14 locations to install the new stations. The state is not running them. They will be operated by private businesses - with 13 locations at hotels, restaurants, convenience stores and traditional gas stations - with the City of Milford handling the 14th.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

St. Georges bridge set to close for 18 months

St. Georges bridge, 82 year-old half-moon shaped bridge that carries Route 13 across the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal, is set to close on April 4th, 2023 for a major repair project. Those repairs will include improvements to the structural condition and traveling surface of the bridge. Steve Rochette is with...
SAINT GEORGES, DE
focushillsboro.com

Students Who Lack Vaccines Will Not Be Allowed To Attend School

The Oregon Vaccination Program has sent a reminder to parents to double-check their children’s immunization status. If a kid’s medical records reveal that they are lacking vaccines, then they may be prevented from attending school or child care until those documents are updated. Students Who Lack Vaccines Will...
OREGON STATE
104.1 WIKY

Hospital Group Closing More Facilities

Ascension St. Vincent will close ten more of their primary care facilities within the next 90 days. Last June the hospital group closed 11 throughout Indiana, including three in the Evansville area. The only primary care affected in the latest closings is in Haubstadt. The others are in the central...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Kendra M.

Walgreens in trouble over toilet paper as shopper outraged by hidden extra cost on ‘essential item’

Mary Bach of Pennsylvania recently took Walgreens to court and won. Her case? She had multiple receipts from store locations across the state that proved she was charged taxes for toilet paper, and in Pennsylvania, it’s illegal to tax certain items—including toilet paper. Unbelievably, Walgreens was only taxing their own brand of toilet paper, not other brands like Scott. The court ruled in her favor, but Walgreens has yet to change the mistake in their system. And if they don’t comply with the ruling? Bach plans to take them back to court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

There is nothing better than a baked from-scratch pastry, cookie, or slice of cake and that is where bakeries come in. Virginia is brimming with bakeries, both old and new. Only one, however, made it onto Mashable's best in the country list. The wonderful Blackbird Bakery in Bristol is arguably one of the most delicious bakeries in the state so it comes as no surprise this cozy bakery and cafe found its way into this article.
BRISTOL, VA
cbs17

Will the snow drought end next week for central NC?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Snow has been hard to come by this winter in central North Carolina. Most of central North Carolina has only seen a trace of snow and that happened briefly on the night of Friday, Jan. 13 into Jan. 14. Unfortunately for snow lovers, this is...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

