Minnetonka, MN

Minnetonka gymnasts set team scoring record

Sun Sailor
Sun Sailor
 4 days ago

Ever since they began their gymnastics careers as pre-schoolers, Minnetonka’s Elena Cantwell and Emma Callahan have dreamed performing perfect routines and breaking records.

Recently, in a Lake Conference dual meet victory over St. Michael-Albertville, their dreams came true.

Cantwell, a senior captain for the Minnetonka Skippers, set a school record in the all-around with 37.225. Callahan took first place on the uneven parallel bars with her highest score, 9.500.

As an added bonus that same night, the Skippers set an all-time record for team score, 143.100 to beat an STMA team that had finished ahead of them the previous week during an invitational.

“I have been in gymnastics since I was 18 months old,” Cantwell said before a practice at the high school last week. “Emma and I have been car-pooling to practices since we were 5 and 4 years old.”

“Elena has been my supporter since Day 1,” Callahan said. “For every meet, we give each other pep talks.”

The excitement of the new team scoring record was shared by all 11 Minnetonka varsity gymnasts. In addition to Cantwell and Callahan, they are Ellie Boettcher, Maya Hawley, Bentley Hendrickson, Ginaya Love, Amy Lund, Charlotte Marshman, Hailey Ogle and sisters Kaitlyn and Kyleigh Sweatt.

“As one of the captain, I want to help uplift the younger girls on the team,” Cantwell said. “This is my fourth year on the team, and I when I was a ninth-grader I remember how the older girls on the team encouraged me. Early in the season, the captains built relationships with the younger girls and helped them get through some of their nervousness.”

In addition to Cantwell, the senior captains are Ogle and the Sweatt sisters. Callahan leads the junior class.

The excitement of setting the school record for team score was magnified by the fact it was accomplished against a strong program from St. Michael-Albertville.

“When they walked into the gym, they had 47 girls,” Cantwell said. “We have 23 girls, which is up from 18 last season.”

Callahan knew everyone for Minnetonka would have to be “on” to defeat a team like STMA.

A group effort is the combination of everyone’s individual efforts, of course.

Callahan talked about her record performance on bars: “During warmups, I had confidence in my double backs. The first half of my routine set up the second half.”

She was pleased to be able to stick her dismount and flash a smile to the judges.

“I have been doing three events,” Callahan said. “And I am working on adding balance beam.”

Cantwell, who has been to state in each of her first three varsity seasons, said one of her goals for this season is a 37.500 all-around score. When she broke Minnetonka’s all-time record against STMA, she surpassed a total that had been on the record board since 2007.

Cantwell, who will graduate this spring, carries a 3.6 GPA. Looking to the future, she is more interested in coaching than competing.

“I have done some coaching,” she said. “It is rewarding when I can help young gymnasts improve.”

Sun Sailor

Sun Sailor

ABOUT

Sun Sailor serves the Eden Prairie, Excelsior, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Plymouth, St. Louis Park and Wayzata communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1970. 24/7 local coverage found online at sailor.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_sailor/

