WIS-TV
Soda City Live: The USC String Project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Would you like your student to learn how to play the violin, the cello, or viola? Maybe you also would like to learn how to play. The String Project at the University of South Carolina currently is taking enrollments. Gail Barnes is the director of the USC String Project. And Mac Tollefsen has been part of The String Project. They joined Soda City Live to talk about the many benefits of being part of the instruction.
WIS-TV
Threat at Spring Valley High School, RCSD investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A threat at Spring Valley High School is under investigation Tuesday morning. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it is responding to reports of a threat at the school. The school said it is under evacuation. The school said it is dismissing students and advising...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Missing and Unidentified Persons Event
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The Richland County Cornoner’s Office is partnering with several other law enforcement agencies to help to locate and identify missing persons. Saturday, Feb. 4th families of missing loved ones will be able to provide documents and even DNA samples that will enter a national database in hopes to find answers and receive closure.
WIS-TV
LR5 to begin registration for pre-k tuition-based program
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington-Richland School District Five will begin registration for its tuition-based pre-kindergarten program. Registration for the EXCEL (Exposing Children to Early Learning) will begin on Feb. 6, 2023. The program will offer students the opportunity to have structured learning activities and other special courses offered through...
WIS-TV
Columbia community leaders launch firearm safety initiative, hosting gun lock giveaway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Agencies from around Columbia will be joining the National Shooting Sports Foundation® (NSSF®) and Project ChildSafe to launch, “Project ChildSafe Columbia.”. Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, the Office of Congressman Joe Wilson, and local law enforcement agencies – along with local veteran, conservation, youth, faith,...
WIS-TV
River Springs Elementary celebrates 25 years
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - River Springs Elementary recently celebrated 25 years of being in the education system. According to a press release the celebration took place on Wednesday, Jan. 25 as a “surprise” birthday party for the school’s mascot, Navigator. “This celebration was a plan in the...
WIS-TV
WATCH: Murdaugh trial enters day seven
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Alex Murdaugh murder trial entered day seven Tuesday morning. It comes a day after testimony Monday brought to light new details about weapons found on the property. WANT TO CATCH UP ON THE TRIAL? CLICK THE LINK HERE. Monday also included an audio recording of...
WIS-TV
Kershaw County Library announces interactive story experience
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Library announced they will conduct two new interactive StoryWalks as a creative way for families to enjoy reading while spending time outdoors. A press release stated the StoryWalks will take place at the West Wateree Veteran’s Park, 550 US-1 in Lugoff, and Historic...
WIS-TV
USC women’s basketball takes on Alabama in Tuscaloosa
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Gamecocks are going to try to continue their winning streak when they take on the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Alabama at 1 p.m. The Gamecocks have won a nation-leading 26 games in a row, and a twenty-seventh win in Alabama would break the program record for consecutive wins set in 2019-20.
WIS-TV
Gas leak near Columbiana mall, roads reopened
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - UPDATE: The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said all roads reopened to the public. The Columbia Fire Department is advising the public to avoid an intersection near the Columbiana Mall. Columbiana Drive is shut to traffic from the mall area to the intersection of Harbison Blvd due to...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Checkout some “Freshley Picked” Items at Vintage Market Days Upscale Market
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- This weekend at the South Carolina state fairgrounds you can explore “Vintage Market Days.”. It’s a three-day indoor/outdoor upscale vintage-inspired market filled with handmade treasures. Friday, Feb.3rd to Sunday, Feb. 5th, attendees can enjoy everything from antique items, refurbished furniture. This year’s theme is “Freshly...
WIS-TV
Boston, Hall lead No. 1 Gamecocks past Alabama 65-52
(AP) - Dawn Staley has “utmost confidence” in Bree Hall’s ability to knock down shots. Hall richly rewarded that faith with a career-high 18 points and four 3-pointers in No. 1 South Carolina’s 65-52 victory over Alabama on Sunday. Gamecocks star Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 12 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season.
WIS-TV
Update: Missing Sumter teenage girl found
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Update: The Sumter Police Department reports Aaliyah Moore has returned home and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Officers and family members are searching for 14-year-old Aaliyah Moore. She was last seen walking north on South Harvin...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Comedy House to host first ever comedy school
COLUMBIA S.C. (WIS) - For YEARS The Comedy House has the reputation for bringing in the leading comics in the industry both nationally and locally. With new management and the help of Legendary local comedian Timmy Tim, the Midland’s epicenter for comedy hopes to build up a new generation of comics with a first-ever comedy school.
WIS-TV
One dead after head-on vehicle collision in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person has been pronounced deceased after a collision in Richland County on Jan. 28 around 10 a.m. The collision occurred on Long Town Road near Plantation Parkway around four miles south of Blythewood. Early this morning, the driver of a 2002 Mercedes Sedan was traveling...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Early Tuesday fog is followed by a mild end to January
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Early dense fog has settled into the region, but this will give way to a mild & mostly cloudy afternoon. Early dense fog will pose a travel hazard today, clearing up by the late morning. Despite cloudier skies, highs are on pace to reach levels just...
WIS-TV
Day 7: Testimony to resume with questions over Murdaugh statement in interview
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - When the Alex Murdaugh murder trial continues Tuesday morning, the defense will cross-examine a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigator. Murdaugh, a disbarred Lowcountry attorney, is standing trial for the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul. The trial will resume...
WIS-TV
Residents say busted septic tank is spilling raw sewage into homes
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - People living in a West Columbia community are dealing with a very nasty problem. Residents tell WIS a busted septic tank is sending raw sewage into their homes. Neveyan Dillard says she came home on Christmas Day to her home on Andrea Court in West...
WIS-TV
RCSD incident report describes inmate death as a murder, but details are slim
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of an Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center inmate as a murder, but details on what’s been discovered so far are largely redacted. On Friday, Jan. 27, 29-year-old Antonius Randolph was found dead at the...
