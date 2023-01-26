A suspect in the fatal shooting of an electrician in Brooklyn four months ago was arrested while on the run in Georgia, police said Sunday. Shamar Wiltshire, 22, took off after he allegedly shot Ronald Ortiz, 30, four times in the chest on Sept. 14 in front of a building in the Boulevard Houses on Stanley Avenue near Ashford Street, cops said. Officers caught up with him in Stockbridge, Ga., and he was extradited to New York on Friday, cops said. He was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court on murder charges. Wiltshire lived in the Boulevard Houses, near where the fatal shooting took place. There was no known motive for the slaying, an NYPD spokesman said. “The guy was on his lunch break, shot four times,” an NYPD spokesman said of the victim.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO