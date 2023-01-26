ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NY1

One-on-one with Assistant Chief Olufunmilola Obe

Assistant Chief Olufunmilola Obe, a commanding officer from Manhattan North, joined NY1’s Dean Meminger Sunday evening to discuss her journey in the NYPD, goals for Manhattan North and more. Obe is one of the highest ranking Black women on the force. She was born in the U.S., but moved...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Caribbean American legislators outraged over police killing of Tyre Nichols

Caribbean American legislators in New York on Friday expressed profound outrage over the police killing of an unarmed Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee on January 7. Late Friday, Memphis police released body camera and surveillance footage of police officers kicking and punching Nichols, 29, who died in hospital three days later.
MEMPHIS, TN
pix11.com

Teen shot dead in East Harlem

The victim was just 17. No arrests have been made. The victim was just 17. No arrests have been made. Several dozen people came to Queens Borough Hall Monday night for a candlelight vigil honoring the memory of Tyre Nichols. Migrants fight to stay at Manhattan hotel. The city wants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Bronx drive-by shooters identified by police

NEW YORK – Two suspects wanted for a December 2nd drive-by shooting in the Bronx have been identified by police through video surveillance footage. Photos of the two men who shot a 41-year-old man from inside a 2020 gray KIA Soul were released by 47th Precinct detectives on Saturday. According to police, at around 11 pm that day, the suspects fired into a building, striking the man once in his left hand. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center and treated for his injuries. The individuals are described as male and believed to be in their late teens-to- early 20s. The post Bronx drive-by shooters identified by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
NY1

Dozens gather in Queens for vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols

A group of demonstrators marched up to Queens Borough Hall, where a candlelight vigil was held in honor of Tyre Nichols on Monday evening. "It doesn't matter why he was stopped. He didn't deserve to die," Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, who organized the vigil, said. A group of several...
QUEENS, NY
Shore News Network

Man stabbed during verbal dispute with group in the Bronx

NEW YORK – Police are investigating a stabbing incident that took place early Saturday morning. At around 6 am, a 40-year-old man engaged in a verbal dispute with a group of individuals in the area of 679 Allerton Avenue. During the dispute, one of the suspects pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the right leg. The group fled the scene heading east on Allerton Avenue. Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the suspects. The victim was transported by FDNY EMS to Jacobi Hospital with a puncture wound to his leg. He was reported to be The post Man stabbed during verbal dispute with group in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Suspect arrested for fatal shooting of NYC electrician on the run in Georgia: cops

A suspect in the fatal shooting of an electrician in Brooklyn four months ago was arrested while on the run in Georgia, police said Sunday. Shamar Wiltshire, 22, took off after he allegedly shot Ronald Ortiz, 30, four times in the chest on Sept. 14 in front of a building in the Boulevard Houses on Stanley Avenue near Ashford Street, cops said.  Officers caught up with him in Stockbridge, Ga., and he was extradited to New York on Friday, cops said. He was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court on murder charges. Wiltshire lived in the Boulevard Houses, near where the fatal shooting took place. There was no known motive for the slaying, an NYPD spokesman said. “The guy was on his lunch break, shot four times,” an NYPD spokesman said of the victim.
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

City officials defend Brooklyn Cruise Terminal migrant site

City officials are defending a new relief center for asylum seekers at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, claiming that the conditions are acceptable for migrants in need of shelter. “There is heat. There is hot water. There is a level of comfort and care there that is available,” First Deputy Mayor...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

City begins restoring medallions on Avenue of the Americas

The city began the process of reinstalling medallions Monday on the Avenue of the Americas, each representing a nation or territory in the Western Hemisphere. First installed in 1959, only 18 of the nearly 300 medallions remained after years of neglect and disrepair. On Monday, the Department of Transportation installed nine new medallions representing Argentina, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Mexico, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia and Uruguay.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman allegedly used hammer, kitchen knife to kill sleeping dad: DA

BENSONHURT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman allegedly fatally attacked her sleeping dad with a hammer and knife in a Brooklyn attack, officials said Monday. Nikki Secondino was indicted on murder charges Monday in the deadly Dec. 29 attack on Carlo Secondino, 61. She also allegedly seriously injured her younger sister when she tried to intervene.  […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Duo Charged In 2 Separate Shootings In Yonkers: Police

Two men have been charged in relation to two separate shootings that left multiple people with gunshot wounds, police said. Both shootings happened in Yonkers, with one occurring on Friday, Jan. 20 on Saint Joseph Avenue, and one occurring on Tuesday, Jan. 24 on Beaumont Circle, according to Yonkers Police.
YONKERS, NY

