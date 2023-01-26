Read full article on original website
NY1
One-on-one with Assistant Chief Olufunmilola Obe
Assistant Chief Olufunmilola Obe, a commanding officer from Manhattan North, joined NY1’s Dean Meminger Sunday evening to discuss her journey in the NYPD, goals for Manhattan North and more. Obe is one of the highest ranking Black women on the force. She was born in the U.S., but moved...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Caribbean American legislators outraged over police killing of Tyre Nichols
Caribbean American legislators in New York on Friday expressed profound outrage over the police killing of an unarmed Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee on January 7. Late Friday, Memphis police released body camera and surveillance footage of police officers kicking and punching Nichols, 29, who died in hospital three days later.
Man charged in Queens execution-style shooting: NYPD
A Brooklyn man has been arrested 10 months after allegedly shooting and killing another man while the two were walking down a Queens street.
1 dead, 2 wounded in 'suspicious' Bronx house fire: FDNY
One person died and two others were hurt in a fire at an illegally converted house in the Bronx on Sunday, officials said.
pix11.com
Teen shot dead in East Harlem
The victim was just 17. No arrests have been made. The victim was just 17. No arrests have been made. Several dozen people came to Queens Borough Hall Monday night for a candlelight vigil honoring the memory of Tyre Nichols. Migrants fight to stay at Manhattan hotel. The city wants...
Bronx drive-by shooters identified by police
NEW YORK – Two suspects wanted for a December 2nd drive-by shooting in the Bronx have been identified by police through video surveillance footage. Photos of the two men who shot a 41-year-old man from inside a 2020 gray KIA Soul were released by 47th Precinct detectives on Saturday. According to police, at around 11 pm that day, the suspects fired into a building, striking the man once in his left hand. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center and treated for his injuries. The individuals are described as male and believed to be in their late teens-to- early 20s. The post Bronx drive-by shooters identified by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
NY1
Dozens gather in Queens for vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols
A group of demonstrators marched up to Queens Borough Hall, where a candlelight vigil was held in honor of Tyre Nichols on Monday evening. "It doesn't matter why he was stopped. He didn't deserve to die," Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, who organized the vigil, said. A group of several...
Turning tragedy into a legacy: Loved ones celebrate life of slain Bronx teen
Last April, News 12 reported that two 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy were on their way home from school in Melrose around 2 p.m. when they were caught in the crossfire of gunshots on the corner of Saint Ann Avenue and East 156th Street.
Man stabbed during verbal dispute with group in the Bronx
NEW YORK – Police are investigating a stabbing incident that took place early Saturday morning. At around 6 am, a 40-year-old man engaged in a verbal dispute with a group of individuals in the area of 679 Allerton Avenue. During the dispute, one of the suspects pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the right leg. The group fled the scene heading east on Allerton Avenue. Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the suspects. The victim was transported by FDNY EMS to Jacobi Hospital with a puncture wound to his leg. He was reported to be The post Man stabbed during verbal dispute with group in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect arrested for fatal shooting of NYC electrician on the run in Georgia: cops
A suspect in the fatal shooting of an electrician in Brooklyn four months ago was arrested while on the run in Georgia, police said Sunday. Shamar Wiltshire, 22, took off after he allegedly shot Ronald Ortiz, 30, four times in the chest on Sept. 14 in front of a building in the Boulevard Houses on Stanley Avenue near Ashford Street, cops said. Officers caught up with him in Stockbridge, Ga., and he was extradited to New York on Friday, cops said. He was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court on murder charges. Wiltshire lived in the Boulevard Houses, near where the fatal shooting took place. There was no known motive for the slaying, an NYPD spokesman said. “The guy was on his lunch break, shot four times,” an NYPD spokesman said of the victim.
NY1
City officials defend Brooklyn Cruise Terminal migrant site
City officials are defending a new relief center for asylum seekers at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, claiming that the conditions are acceptable for migrants in need of shelter. “There is heat. There is hot water. There is a level of comfort and care there that is available,” First Deputy Mayor...
Yonkers PBA president: Tyre Nichols's 'horrifying' death will impact local policing
Hudson Valley residents and the nation at large were shocked by the bodycam video of Nichols’s fatal beating.
Boy, 17, fatally shot in East Harlem
The NYPD is investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in East Harlem on Sunday night, authorities said.
Illinois Ban Semi-Automatic Rifles, Will New York Follow?
Illinois is restricting guns from law abiding citizens despite Chicago having one of the worst track records for crime. Gun violence remains to make headlines and nightly news. Illinois has banned certain rifles. The same lawyers who fought New York City's conceal carry ban are taking ths case to the Supreme Court as well.
NY1
City begins restoring medallions on Avenue of the Americas
The city began the process of reinstalling medallions Monday on the Avenue of the Americas, each representing a nation or territory in the Western Hemisphere. First installed in 1959, only 18 of the nearly 300 medallions remained after years of neglect and disrepair. On Monday, the Department of Transportation installed nine new medallions representing Argentina, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Mexico, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia and Uruguay.
Shots fired during robbery at 7-Eleven in Manhattan, 2 men on the run
Police are searching for two gunmen involved in a robbery at the 7-Eleven in Kips Bay, Manhattan.
Brooklyn woman allegedly used hammer, kitchen knife to kill sleeping dad: DA
BENSONHURT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman allegedly fatally attacked her sleeping dad with a hammer and knife in a Brooklyn attack, officials said Monday. Nikki Secondino was indicted on murder charges Monday in the deadly Dec. 29 attack on Carlo Secondino, 61. She also allegedly seriously injured her younger sister when she tried to intervene. […]
Firefighter suffers minor burns as crews fight house fire in Bronx
NewsCopter 7 was overhead where smoke could be seen pouring from the roof.
3 men stabbed in the Bronx; no arrests: police
Three men were stabbed during a confrontation in the Bronx early Saturday, police said.
Duo Charged In 2 Separate Shootings In Yonkers: Police
Two men have been charged in relation to two separate shootings that left multiple people with gunshot wounds, police said. Both shootings happened in Yonkers, with one occurring on Friday, Jan. 20 on Saint Joseph Avenue, and one occurring on Tuesday, Jan. 24 on Beaumont Circle, according to Yonkers Police.
