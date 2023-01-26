Last day for dog licenses on Jan. 31

The last day for dog owners to purchase their dog licenses for 2023 without penalty will be on Tuesday.

Lucas County Commissioners are reminding Toledo dog owners to apply for their one-year, three-year or permanent licenses before the due date to avoid paying a $25 late fee.

One-year dog licenses are $25, three-year licenses are $75 and permanent licenses are $250.

Licenses can be purchased by cash, check, or credit card at Lucas County Canine Care and Control, the Lucas County Government Center in One Government Center, or all Toledo Lucas County Public Libraries or online using the dog tag renewal system at https://lucascountydogs.com/licensing-your-dog/ .

Dog licenses will also be for sale at the Camp and Travel Regional RV Show in the Glass City Center in downtown Toledo on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Dog owners will also receive an LC4 Love Dogs key fob, a rewards card program that offers discounts for services and goods at participating businesses and organizations.