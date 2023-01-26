ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Last day for dog licenses on Jan. 31

By By Blade Staff
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34VRBQ_0kSbKYpi00

The last day for dog owners to purchase their dog licenses for 2023 without penalty will be on Tuesday.

Lucas County Commissioners are reminding Toledo dog owners to apply for their one-year, three-year or permanent licenses before the due date to avoid paying a $25 late fee.

One-year dog licenses are $25, three-year licenses are $75 and permanent licenses are $250.

Licenses can be purchased by cash, check, or credit card at Lucas County Canine Care and Control, the Lucas County Government Center in One Government Center, or all Toledo Lucas County Public Libraries or online using the dog tag renewal system at https://lucascountydogs.com/licensing-your-dog/ .

Dog licenses will also be for sale at the Camp and Travel Regional RV Show in the Glass City Center in downtown Toledo on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Dog owners will also receive an LC4 Love Dogs key fob, a rewards card program that offers discounts for services and goods at participating businesses and organizations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Findlay rolls out details for annexation plan

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Findlay is rolling out a plan to annex nearly 400 properties into its city limits. The plan will include the following properties: properties that are surrounded by city corporations that have not been previously annexed, properties that are contiguous to the city’s corporation limits, and properties that have an existing annexation agreement.
FINDLAY, OH
Fox 19

Ohio trooper saves cat stuck on highway

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An Ohio trooper released body camera footage of a cat being rescued off the side of a highway on Tuesday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Toledo Post Tpr. Katie Thomas found the cat on I-475 in Lucas County. Thomas and a Good Samaritan were able to...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo issued a boil water advisory Monday affecting the Imagination Station and the Renaissance Hotel downtown. A statement from city officials said it issued the boil advisory for only the two businesses because of a repair or disruption to the water system from scheduled maintenance. The Public Utilities department said there is no evidence the water system is contaminated.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo police recover stolen items from various storage units

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department recovered many stolen items, providing storage unit renters a sense of relief. TPD detectives started investigating the case in December and were recently able to locate many stolen items from over twenty units. One victim told 13abc that he found the lock...
TOLEDO, OH
police1.com

Watch: Ohio trooper rescues cat from interstate traffic

TOLEDO, Ohio — The story of a cat recently found along an interstate highway near Toledo has all the makings of a “Hallmark” classic. A lost animal huddled along the roadside. A rescue and then shelter. Finally, a happy ending with an adoption in a new forever home.
TOLEDO, OH
US 103.1

The Shadow Town of Holloway: Lenawee County, Michigan

The little town of Holloway sits along the road in Lenawee County's Raisin Township. There are no grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, or party stores...but they do have a cool old building that still stands, looking like it may have been a stagecoach stop, saloon, or roadside inn over 100 years ago.....I'm gonna go with 'stagecoach stop'.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

TFRD: two people safely escape house fire in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two adults escaped from a house fire Sunday around 3:30 p.m., according to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department. TFRD told 13abc that the fire started in an upstairs bedroom of a house on the 2000 block of Upton Avenue. TFRD says they believe it was an electrical fire.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Sandusky County Sheriff adopting inmate education program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office is looking for partners to help support a National Sheriff’s Association program called Independent Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education. IGNITE intends to change the culture of incarceration by restoring hope, value and purpose to inmates, according to the...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Woman allegedly stalked at Kroger

SANDUSKY – A 58-year-old man was charged after he allegedly sexually harassed his coworker outside Kroger Marketplace and then blocked the car she was in from leaving its parking space. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, on the afternoon of January 18, officers responded to...
SANDUSKY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: SNAP Benefits Change Announced During Regular Session

RUMMEL SPREADING WORD … Commissioner Terry Rummel shared at the January 26, 2023 regular Williams County Commissioners session, that he is getting the word out concerning the change coming for those who get food assistance through SNAP. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Williams County Commissioners met on Thursday morning,...
WTOL 11

Toledo police officer involved in Oshae Jones arrest given reprimand

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police officer involved in the arrest of Olympic boxer Oshae Jones was given a verbal reprimand for multiple comments she made during the incident. Records obtained by WTOL 11 show Officer Ashlyn Pluff was issued the reprimand on Nov. 18 for violating the "demeanor" section of the Toledo Police Department Manual. The department determined she made a "derogatory comment" to a woman holding a small child and criticized her parenting, and used profanity directed at Jones while trying to take her into custody.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Wood County program helps grandparents raising grandchildren

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A growing number of grandparents are raising their grandchildren. There are a variety of reasons for that, but drugs are a major factor. For many of the grandparents, there’s nowhere to turn for support or resources. But there’s a special local program that’s providing help.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

FPD Looking for Suspect After Weekend Pursuit in Findlay

A suspect is being sought in Findlay after a pursuit in that city over the weekend. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, a vehicle was stopped for not having a visible license plate. After an initial interaction, the driver fled from the traffic stop and turned westbound...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Chef Kengo opens third restaurant in Hollywood Casino Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hollywood Casino Toledo will be the third addition to Chef Kengo’s project de cuisine. Shobu by Kengo will hold a ribbon-cutting event at the Hollywood Casino Toledo at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, according to the casino’s press release. The restaurant will feature traditional...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy