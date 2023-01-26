ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

A NASA spacecraft discovers a formation on Mars resembling a bear

Scientists found an unexpected discovery on the surface of Mars: a formation resembling the face of a bear. A camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter snapped a photo of the formation on Dec. 12. The University of Arizona, which operates the camera, shared the image on Wednesday. Two beady eyes...
Antony Blinken is on a trip to the Middle East amidst a spate of violence

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Middle East next week following three violent incidents that left several civilians dead in recent days. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

