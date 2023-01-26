Read full article on original website
New cars in California must be zero-emissions by 2035. Can the power grid handle it?
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with CalMatters reporter Nadia Lopez about the challenges California may face as it tries to reach its climate goal of zero-emission vehicles in the state by 2035. William Troop. Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish,...
Authorities don't know who is shooting free-roaming horses in the Utah desert
In a remote patch of rangeland bordering the Navajo Nation in Utah, hundreds of horses roam wild. But lately, some of them have been found dead, apparently from gunshot wounds. Justin Higginbottom reports. JUSTIN HIGGINBOTTOM, BYLINE: You can see far in this corner of southeastern Utah, across shrubby red desert...
Protests erupt across the country after the release of the Tyre Nichols footage
Numerous mostly peaceful protests broke out across the U.S. following Friday's release of body camera footage of the killing of Tyre Nichols. All five officers involved in Nichols' arrest were fired and charged with second-degree murder, assault and kidnapping earlier this week. Protests in some cities led to the calling...
Recent attacks on electric substations have the Department of Energy concerned
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Puesh Kumar, director of the Energy Department's Office of Cybersecurity, Energy, Security and Emergency Response, about risks to the U.S. power grid.
7 states on the Colorado River have to collectively agree on water cutbacks
Tomorrow is another deadline for the states that share the Colorado River. They all agree they have to collectively cut how much water they draw. But months of negotiations have not produced a plan to share the pain. So now it is up to the Biden administration to find a fix. KUNC's Alex Hager has more.
A NASA spacecraft discovers a formation on Mars resembling a bear
Scientists found an unexpected discovery on the surface of Mars: a formation resembling the face of a bear. A camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter snapped a photo of the formation on Dec. 12. The University of Arizona, which operates the camera, shared the image on Wednesday. Two beady eyes...
Antony Blinken is on a trip to the Middle East amidst a spate of violence
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Middle East next week following three violent incidents that left several civilians dead in recent days. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
U.S. view on Israel: Could Blinken's Israel visit temporarily cool down tensions?
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with former Middle East envoy Dennis Ross about the visit to Israel by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
What Biden's new immigration policies mean for the United States — and Latin America
Latin America's migration crisis is one of the most pressing and complex issues facing President Biden - we look at what his administration's new rules mean on both sides of the southern border. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration....
Israel clears a hurdle for visa-free U.S. travel — but there are strings attached
TEL AVIV — As Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Jerusalem, the State Department has announced Israeli tourists may qualify for visa-free travel to the U.S., but only if Israel stops discriminating against Arab Americans. Israelis were rejected for U.S. visas last year at a low rate.
Congress tightens U.S. manufacturing rules after battery technology ends up in China
A new federal law, passed after the Department of Energy allowed the export of taxpayer-funded battery technology to China, aims to tighten restrictions on sending such government discoveries abroad. Initially, the "Invent Here, Make Here Act" will apply only to programs in the Department of Homeland Security. But the law's...
