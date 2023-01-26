ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
SFGate

Tyre Nichols' parents to attend Biden State of Union speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — The parents of Tyre Nichols, the Black man who was severely beaten by a group of Memphis, Tennessee, police officers and died days later, will attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union address next week at the U.S. Capitol. RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, the mother...
MEMPHIS, TN
SFGate

Short on time, Biden sought new Ukraine tank plan to break stalemate

After weeks of failing to persuade Chancellor Olaf Scholz to free up Germany's Leopard 2 tanks for shipment to Ukraine, President Joe Biden was ready to make one more try. Kyiv's forces were convinced that if Western tanks weren't on the battlefield by spring, it might be too late for them to thwart a coming Russian offensive and launch a successful one of their own.
SFGate

Friends mourn volunteer killed helping civilians in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Friends and volunteers gathered Sunday at Kyiv's St Sophia’s Cathedral to say goodbye to Andrew Bagshaw, a New Zealand scientist who was killed in Ukraine with another volunteer while they were trying to evacuate people from a front-line town. Bagshaw, 48, a dual New...
SFGate

Top Arizona election official seeks campaign-violation probe of Kari Lake

PHOENIX - Arizona's top election official has asked the attorney general to investigate Kari Lake, the Republican candidate who lost her bid for governor in 2022, over potential campaign violations involving the disclosure of voter signatures. The complaint could set up a legal showdown in the battleground state between a...
ARIZONA STATE

