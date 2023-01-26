Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Former candidate for Minn. Gov. says he’s being investigated by the attorney general’s office
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dr. Scott Jensen, a former candidate for Minnesota Governor, said he is being investigated by the state attorney general’s office. Dr. Jensen said the Attorney General Keith Ellison and the Minnesota Medical Board are attempting to take away his medical license. In a...
Idaho's largest health care provider to take action after worker displays hand gesture associated with white supremacy
Idaho’s largest health system says it is investigating and “will take appropriate actions” after a St. Luke’s Magic Valley medical team member was shown in a photo on St. Luke’s social media displaying a hand gesture associated with white supremacy. The photo accompanied a post on St. Luke’s official social media, announcing a new piece of equipment for cardiovascular procedures at the St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls. The post has been removed from St. Luke’s social media. ...
krcrtv.com
California Department of Education seeking new strategy to hire teachers
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced a new partnership at a press event Thursday between the California Department of Education (CDE) and California Volunteers, Office of the Governor, to promote new pathways for California Volunteers service corps members—a group that includes 10,000 per year across all corps.
San Jose failed to investigate cheating claims amid unclear process
A newly-appointed San Jose councilmember faced allegations of cheating, but the city failed to investigate those claims. Three people claim Domingo Candelas, who was appointed to the District 8 San Jose City Council seat last week, cheated during the interview process by having access to questions ahead of time. The allegations stem from Candelas’ use of a tablet and phone before and during questioning.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Sun Prairie Elementary Principal to Parents: ‘White Privilege is an Unlimited ATM; It Never Runs Out’
An elementary school principal wrote an email about white privilege in response to the Memphis police video and 3 mass shootings in California. The officers charged were all black; 2 of the mass shootings involved Asian suspects and the third, a gang-related shooting, is unsolved. The principal misstated the number...
coloradoboulevard.net
Fred Korematsu: Ordinary Citizen Defying Injustice
On January 30, California celebrates Fred Korematsu Day. If you’re like most Americans, you’re probably still wondering who this guy was, what he did to be recognized with an official day, or why he still matters today. Signed into law on September 23, 2010 by then Governor Arnold...
KELOLAND TV
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
Protest for Tyre Nichols to be held outside Minnesota Governor’s Mansion
Minnesota activist groups are planning to protest the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis officers at the Governor’s Mansion in St. Paul on Sunday afternoon. Official video of five officers beating Nichols during a Jan. 7. traffic stop was released Friday. Nicholas died in the hospital...
Hyperallergic
Cultural Mapping Project Expands to 21 California Cities
In Santa Monica, California, the 18th Street Arts Center has been archiving its city’s history in the face of accelerating gentrification. Culture Mapping 90404 documents the people and places that have served as cultural anchors in the city’s Pico neighborhood, where the arts center and artist residency program has been located for almost 30 years. With a $3.3 million grant from the state’s Creative Corps, 18th Street Arts Center is now expanding its map to cover other California zip codes. Applications are now open for 18 artists to launch the project in their cities.
Extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to unhoused population
MINNEAPOLIS -- The extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to Minnesota's unhoused population."Definitely people can die in this kind of cold for sure," said Margaret King, Catholic Charities' Senior Division Director for Housing Stability. "We're doing everything we can. We have outreach teams like 24 hours a day."King says their shelters have been packed with hundreds of people a day, a snapshot of the macro situation."In Hennepin County alone, there's I think 1,600 beds of shelter for adults, and they're, generally speaking, full every night," she said. "Ramsey County's the same."Last year, nearly 500 people were found to be living unsheltered in...
Hyperallergic
Cracking the Code of Creative Growth
Creative Growth, the Oakland, California, studio for artists with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities, is beloved. Founded in 1974, with a hands-on, “creative community” approach, Creative Growth has become a national model in their field, and has brought artists ever-increasing exposure through art fairs and exhibitions. It is a resource, launching pad, and welcoming community center all in one.
GV Wire
Four-Day School Week Trend Grows Nationwide, but Not in California
The nationwide trend of four-day school weeks sees success in cost savings, attendance, and teacher recruitment. But the trend isn’t catching on in California. There are only two small and remote school districts, Leggett Valley Unified in Mendocino County and Big Sur Unified in Monterey County, have the shorter school week in California.
Illinois Gov. Pritzker hits DeSantis, warns of Florida's 'racist and homophobic laws' amid AP controversy
J.B. Pritzker is criticizing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his administration blocked the College Board's African American Studies AP from being taught in the state.
californiaglobe.com
Bill To End California Mail-In Ballots Mandate Amended In Assembly
A bill t0 end the automatic mailing of ballots to all California voters, make Election Day a state holiday, and introduce other election measures, was positioned to be heard in several Assembly committees this week following new amendment changes made the previous week. Assembly Bill 13, authored by freshman Assemblyman...
KIMT
"Blackout Bill" headed to the Minnesota Senate.
A landmark energy bill has made it's way to the Minnesota Senate after passing the house. How state Republicans say this bill could actually make Minnesota's energy situation worse. GOP lawmakers push back on 'blackout bill' as it passes Minnesota House. A landmark bill moving into the Minnesota Senate would...
sjvsun.com
Activists sue to block Newsom’s homeless mental illness treatment program
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s court-led program to force mentally-ill homeless Californians off the streets and into treatment is coming under attack by a handful of activist groups. Thursday, a trio of groups filed a petition with the California Supreme Court to block implementation of Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Courts via the CARE Act, designed, championed, and signed by Newsom last year.
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
sfstandard.com
Tyre Nichols: Bay Area Activists, Leaders Express Pain and Grief
Protests and vigils honoring 29-year-old Tyre Nichols—who grew up in Sacramento where he was an active member of the skateboarding community—have sprung up around Northern California and the U.S. after Friday’s release of bodycam footage showing five Memphis police officers beating Nichols during a traffic stop on Jan. 7—an incident that led to his death three days later.
kfgo.com
MN House Dems pass “clean energy” bill over objections, ND governor threatens to sue over legislation
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Democratic-controlled Minnesota House passed a “clean energy” bill Thursday night to set a goal of 100% carbon-neutral energy from Minnesota utilities by 2040. Republican Chris Swedzinski warns families will be hit with an annual electric bill increase of $1,600 plus businesses will...
wealthinsidermag.com
: How to pay for reparations in California? ‘Swollen’ wealth could replace ‘stolen’ wealth through taxes
The panel responsible for the nation’s first state-level exploration of reparations for Black Americans discussed an important question this weekend: How will the state pay for reparations?. The California reparations task force listened to testimony from experts who suggested possible sources for compensation, after previous meetings had touched on...
