Read full article on original website
Related
wcbi.com
Lowndes County residents, leaders attend Coffee with the Sheriff
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County residents and community leaders got a chance to sit down and talk with the Sheriff over a morning cup of coffee. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins hosted a Coffee with the Sheriff event to get community input about issues and problem areas in the county.
wcbi.com
Trooper faces charges for shooting, killing dog in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper under investigation for allegedly killing his neighbor’s dog faces animal cruelty charges. We told you on Sunrise that Trooper Raphael McClain is on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation. Investigators said McClain is charged...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police ask for help locating burglary suspect
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is asking for your help in catching a burglary suspect. Surveillance video caught images of a suspect or suspects involved in a number of commercial burglaries around the Barnes Crossing and Crosstown areas of Tupelo. These crimes were committed on Saturday,...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police search for person possibly involved in credit card fraud case
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Check your credit card statement. And, if you know this person, call the Tupelo Police Department. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department need your help in identifying a person they believe is involved in a credit card fraud case. It happened...
Mississippi man charged with grand larceny
A Mississippi man was arrested for grand larceny after reportedly making away from hand tools that were in a vehicle under repair. The Tupelo Police Department reports that Robert Blake Thomas, 42, unknown address, was arrested and charged with grand larceny. On Jan. 24, Tupelo Police were advised of a...
wtva.com
Lowndes County man overdoses on Tianeptine
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County deputies confirmed that a 64-year-old man overdosed on Tianeptine. Deputies responded to a call on Jan. 28, 2023, around 4 A.M., about a man showing signs of violent tendencies. The complaint said the subject appeared to be under the influence. Once deputies arrived,...
wcbi.com
Columbus Police Chief talks about ways to guide his officers, family
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – People in Law Enforcement are now commenting on the Tyre Nichols incident in Memphis Tennessee. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said that tragedy has started a conversation about how his officers should interact with the public. The death of Tyre Nichols after a violent encounter...
Mississippi family seeks answers after funeral home van stolen with body of loved one inside
A family is looking for answers after a man stole a funeral van with the corpse of a Mississippi man still inside. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the family was assured by the funeral home that the body of Tupelo native Curtis Brown, who had died of a heart attack, was in a secure location. Family members told WYVA they were shocked to discover that the body had been left in the van over the weekend with the keys inside.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man Arrested At Tupelo Motel On Multiple Drug Charges
On January 18, agent with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrested 27-year-old Adrian Rashad McCoy (Tupelo) for being in possession of alleged fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine powder, crack cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy), and marijuana. McCoy was charged with felony possession of the various alleged controlled substances. This arrest occurred at Motel 7...
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha County aggravated assault trial ends in a mistrial
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County assault trial ends with a hung jury resulting in a mistrial. Charron Calvert is accused of stabbing a co-worker in June 2021. The Columbus man was indicted for aggravated assault by an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury. Starkville police said the incident...
wcbi.com
Suspect wanted in Lee County for breaking into vehicle near Verona
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone who broke into a vehicle, and if you can help them, it might be worth cash. Last Friday night around 11, someone broke into a vehicle that was left overnight at the Dollar General on Palmetto Road near Verona.
wcbi.com
Monroe County graduation rates outpace state average
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The class of 2022 had a record-high graduation rate in Mississippi. According to the Mississippi Department of Education, 88.9% of students received their diplomas. In Monroe County, graduation rates outpaced the state average. With a collective 90.5% graduation rate, county schools Hamilton, Hatley, and...
alcornnewsms.com
Mother charged with felony child endangerment
A Corinth mother was charged with felony child endangerment after her newborn tested positive for meth. Charge: Child Abuse with the Presence of Dangerous Drugs. On 01/19/23, Corinth Police Department was notified by Child Protective Services regarding a baby that had just been born at Magnolia Regional Health Center. CPS...
wcbi.com
Second Columbus public works employee arrested for gas theft
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A second Columbus public works employee is arrested in a gas theft investigation. 43-year-old Kendrick Walker was charged with embezzlement. His arrest comes after Deountray Roby was also arrested and charged with the same crime. Columbus police officers made the arrest after seeing Roby allegedly...
First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
wtva.com
Family outraged when Tupelo native's body was abducted in Illinois funeral van theft
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- A man in Rockford, Illinois is charged with stealing a funeral van with a corpse inside the van. The body was Tupelo native Curtis Brown. The family, who still lives in Tupelo, is outraged by Collins & Stone Funeral Home for the incident that took place Saturday night. The family says learned about what happened Monday through Facebook.
wcbi.com
Local law enforcement sounds the alarm about fentanyl
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It is called the deadliest drug threat in this country, and fentanyl is being illegally sold throughout Northeast Mississippi. “Last year we were very heavy on gun violence, this year our number one priority is to combat fentanyl, because statistics show we’re going to have more people die in Tupelo this year from fentanyl than from gun violence,” said Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka.
wcbi.com
Local sorority chapter held Youth Leadership Institute in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The local chapter of an international sorority is grooming the next generation of leaders. The Starkville chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. kicked off its Youth Leadership Institute last weekend. Learning beyond school hours is a dread for most young people, but not the...
wtva.com
Coroner identifies man killed after car landed in creek along Natchez Trace
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead after a car ran off the Natchez Trace Parkway and landed upside down in a creek. The wreck happened north of the visitor center in Tupelo. One person was pulled from the vehicle. A park ranger and a deputy sheriff confirmed the...
wtva.com
Local sheriff warns people about "gas station heroin"
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a dangerous and unregulated over-the-counter drug that is sold in convenience stores. The drug is called tianeptine, and it's being sold in stores without FDA regulation. It is marketed as an alternative to opioids, but like...
Comments / 0