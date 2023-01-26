ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Man shot during holdup in Read Boulevard East neighborhood: NOPD

An armed robber shot a victim during a holdup in New Orleans' Read Boulevard East neighborhood late Sunday morning, according to authorities. The victim, a 44-year-old man, was in the 11100 block of Prentiss Avenue (map) about 11:48 a.m. when a person armed with a gun got out of a nearby sport utility vehicle, the New Orleans Police Department said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

St. Rose man identified as victim killed in Metairie double shooting

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man who was fatally shot Friday in Metairie as Lance Washington Jr., 25. Washington, of St. Rose, was one of two men wounded by gunfire near the intersection of South Cumberland and Milan streets (map), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Man shot on Chef Menteur Highway, police report

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Chef Menteur Highway that injured one man. According to NOPD, a man was shot at the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:26 p.m. The victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Three Sunday homicides in New Orleans

New Orleans Police say they were called to three separate homicides in an eight hour period Sunday. “Around 9:15 p.m. First District officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 2000 block of Dumaine Street,” according to a news release
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Man found guilty of attempted murder; shot niece in stomach

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man was arrested in August for shooting his niece in the stomach was found guilty of attempted murder Monday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Willie London was arrested August 12, 2022. According to reports, London and his niece got in a fight August 5 over London driving drunk.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

Man killed in Algiers after shots fired, car crashes

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night in Algiers. Police say the incident occurred just before 11 p.m.. Police responded to a call of shots fired and a car crash on Zion Street and Dickens Drive. When they arrived at the scene, police...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

New Orleans Murder Map 2023: Tracking violent crime by neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans closed 2022 with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States. And as 2023 begins, the number of killings continues to rise. According to the nonpartisan watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, the city recorded 280 homicides in New Orleans in 2022, the highest number of killings in a single year since 1996. The group says that number equals about 70 homicides for ever 100,000 residents.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot in Read Boulevard West on Sunday afternoon

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Real Boulevard West area in New Orleans East on Sunday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot in the leg at the 11000 block of Prentiss Avenue. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Ponchatoula man dies in heating-related house fire Friday night

PONCHATOULA---State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies have determined a fire in Ponchatoula that claimed the life of a disabled man and injured his wife was caused by a space heater placed too close to combustible objects. Around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, January 27, the Ponchatoula Fire Department responded to a report...
PONCHATOULA, LA

