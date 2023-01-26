CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals safety Michael Thomas has never experienced better camaraderie in an NFL locker room than this season at Paycor Stadium. "Love these dudes; love this group," said Thomas, who began his NFL career in 2013. "Special group. One of the best locker rooms I've ever been in 11 years playing in this league. It ain't close. I just see everybody showing respect, paying respect cleaning out the locker room and whatnot and trying to figure out what's next."

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO