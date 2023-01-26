ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sami Zayn Feels Paul Heyman Needed To Be Convinced He Belonged In The Main Event With The Bloodline

Sami Zayn discusses his belief that Paul Heyman was the most challenging member of The Bloodline to convince that he belonged as part of this storyline. Sami Zayn has been a vital part of The Bloodline storyline for several months. However, Paul Heyman has been a part of the growth of Roman Reigns on WWE television since Roman debuted over a decade ago. The Wise Man aligned himself with Roman Reigns in 2020 before even The Usos were on board with acknowledging The Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman's roots as a family friend and associate of the Anoa'i Dynasty go back over three decades.
Details On January 16 WWE Raw Talent Meeting

WWE held another talent meeting on January 16 for the Raw roster. Fightful Select learned that staff and talent were all involved at the meeting, which started shortly after 3 PM EST. The meeting was conducted by Triple H (Paul Levesque), Kevin Dunn and Executive Vice President of Talent for WWE Dan Ventrelle.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Full Show Review & Results | Will Washington, Professor Nick, SRS, Denise!

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Full Show Review & Results | Will Washington, Professor Nick, SRS, Denise!

Will Washington and Professor Nick Harrison review the WWE Royal Rumble! Denise Salcedo and Sean Ross Sapp will be joining live after the press conference!
WASHINGTON STATE
Roxanne Perez Praises Bayley For Taking Her Under Her Wing

Roxanne Perez is the reigning NXT Women's Champion and is looked at by many to be the future of women's wrestling. Perez is labeled a "prodigy" by fans and peers as she's picked up the sport at a young age and has already had more success than many long-time veterans in wrestling.
Cody Rhodes Is Back, Other Returns | WWE Raw 1/30/23 Full Show Results & Review | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise

Cody Rhodes Is Back, Other Returns | WWE Raw 1/30/23 Full Show Results & Review | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise

Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Sacledco (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for January 30, 2023.
Booker T Says He Got The Call For WWE Royal Rumble While On The Kickoff Show

Booker T never got his invitation in the mail, but he still got the call for WWE Royal Rumble. Ahead of the premium live event on January 28, the WWE Hall of Famer had said the company has to send alumni invitations to the match in the mail, and he didn't get one yet. But on Saturday night, Booker T came to the ring as the 21st entrant, much to the delight of the San Antonio crowd. He lasted less than a minute before he was eliminated by Gunther.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
