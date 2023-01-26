Read full article on original website
Related
Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
New Steve Austin Series To Premiere On A&E, Upcoming WWE Legends And Rivals Lineup
More information has been revealed regarding WWE programming on A&E. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that "Stone Cold Takes on America," a new series featuring Steve Austin will premiere on A&E on Sunday, April 9 and run through Sunday, June 11. Austin recently filmed content as a weatherman and drive...
Chelsea Green, 'Murder Clown' Asuka, Nia Jax, Piper Niven Part Of 2023 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Surprises
18 women have been announced for the 2023 women's Royal Rumble match, leaving plenty of room for surprises. Fightful will keep a running list of surprise entrants throughout the women's Royal Rumble match. Fans can see the announced lineup by clicking here. - B-Fab, who is part of the WWE...
Sami Zayn Feels Paul Heyman Needed To Be Convinced He Belonged In The Main Event With The Bloodline
Sami Zayn discusses his belief that Paul Heyman was the most challenging member of The Bloodline to convince that he belonged as part of this storyline. Sami Zayn has been a vital part of The Bloodline storyline for several months. However, Paul Heyman has been a part of the growth of Roman Reigns on WWE television since Roman debuted over a decade ago. The Wise Man aligned himself with Roman Reigns in 2020 before even The Usos were on board with acknowledging The Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman's roots as a family friend and associate of the Anoa'i Dynasty go back over three decades.
Kevin Nash Says He Was Invited To WWE Raw XXX, Doesn't See Where He Could Have Been Used
Kevin Nash comments on WWE Raw XXX. WWE celebrated its 30th anniversary of WWE Raw on January 23 with WWE Raw XXX. The show saw legends such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, The Undertaker, and more make appearances during the show. One name who was absent...
Rhea Ripley Says She Dislocated Her Knee During 2023 Royal Rumble Match, But 'It Went Back In'
Rhea Ripley gives a health update following the WWE Royal Rumble. Rhea Ripley made history at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match. She became the first woman to win the bout after being the very first entrant and, by proxy, set a new Iron Woman record after spending over an hour in the ring.
Details On January 16 WWE Raw Talent Meeting
WWE held another talent meeting on January 16 for the Raw roster. Fightful Select learned that staff and talent were all involved at the meeting, which started shortly after 3 PM EST. The meeting was conducted by Triple H (Paul Levesque), Kevin Dunn and Executive Vice President of Talent for WWE Dan Ventrelle.
WWE SmackDown On 1/27/23 Sees Increase In Preliminary Viewership And Key Demo Rating
Preliminary viewership numbers are in for WWE Friday Night SmackDown on January 27. SpoilerTV previously reported on Saturday, January 28, that WWE SmackDown on January 27 averaged 2.433 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.525 million viewers and the second hour drew 2.340 million viewers. This...
Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Bouts Set For 1/30 WWE Raw
The road to WrestleMania begins. WWE announced that 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will open Monday's episode of WWE Raw. Rhodes will face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39. The title is currently held by Roman Reigns. It was also announced that Rhea Ripley, who won...
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Full Show Review & Results | Will Washington, Professor Nick, SRS, Denise!
Will Washington and Professor Nick Harrison review the WWE Royal Rumble! Denise Salcedo and Sean Ross Sapp will be joining live after the press conference!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Kofi Kingston: We've Wanted A Match With The Young Bucks For A Long Time
New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, & Big E) are arguably the most decorated trio in WWE history and any combination of the three are viewed as one of the top tag teams in the world. New Day has wrestled some of the top teams and duos throughout their run,...
Zelina Vega (Thea Trinidad) To Be Featured In Street Fighter 6 As In-Game Commentator
Zelina Vega is the latest in-game commentator added to the upcoming Street Fighter 6 video game. WWE made the announcement about Vega's involvement in Street Fighter 6 during her entrance at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event. Vega was dressed up as Juri Han from the popular fighting game series...
Rocky Romero: AJ Styles Thought It Would Have Been Cool If He Showed Up At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The potential was there for the former two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles to return to the Tokyo Dome for the first time since 2016. Prior to winning the NWA World Historic Welterweight Title at the CMLL Super Viernes event in Mexico City, Mexico on Friday. He joined Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast and talked about various topics.
Chad Gable Says He's Felt Useful Ever Since Triple H Took Over Creative, Hopes To Face Brock Lesnar
Chad Gable talks WWE under the Triple H regime. On July 22, 2022, Vince McMahon retired as WWE CEO and head of creative. In his place, Paul "Triple H" Levesque became WWE's Chief Content Officer and the head of creative. During Triple H's time at the helm, WWE programming has...
GUNTHER Sets A Royal Rumble Record, Cody Rhodes Pays A Tribute To The Elite, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update following the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event. - The men's Royal Rumble opened this year's Premium Live Event. Incumbent WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER entered the Royal Rumble at number one and made history, breaking Rey Mysterio's record for the longest time in a Royal Rumble match.
Roxanne Perez Praises Bayley For Taking Her Under Her Wing
Roxanne Perez is the reigning NXT Women's Champion and is looked at by many to be the future of women's wrestling. Perez is labeled a "prodigy" by fans and peers as she's picked up the sport at a young age and has already had more success than many long-time veterans in wrestling.
Cody Rhodes Is Back, Other Returns | WWE Raw 1/30/23 Full Show Results & Review | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Sacledco (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for January 30, 2023. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Superstars Begin Drawing Entry Numbers For Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns Joins TikTok | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023. - WWE Superstars have begun drawing their entry numbers into the Royal Rumble match via digital media exclusives. Bobby Lashley is very pleased with his number, while Drew McIntyre got some bad news, much to the delight of Wade Barrett.
Cody Rhodes WWE 2K23 Entrance Revealed, Max Caster Concert News, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 30, 2023. - Cody Rhodes recently shot a video with UpUpDownDown where he reacted to his entrance in WWE 2K23. The video can be seen linked above. - If you're going to be in San Francisco for AEW Revolution weekend, Max...
Booker T Says He Got The Call For WWE Royal Rumble While On The Kickoff Show
Booker T never got his invitation in the mail, but he still got the call for WWE Royal Rumble. Ahead of the premium live event on January 28, the WWE Hall of Famer had said the company has to send alumni invitations to the match in the mail, and he didn't get one yet. But on Saturday night, Booker T came to the ring as the 21st entrant, much to the delight of the San Antonio crowd. He lasted less than a minute before he was eliminated by Gunther.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0