Macomb County, MI

Sentencing delayed for ex-Macomb County Public Works Commissioner

By Simon Shaykhet
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 4 days ago
Disgraced former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco arrived to a sentencing hearing today in Port Huron.

Marrocco had little to say when we confronted him outside Federal Court. Soon after, his defense attorney requested a delay.

But first, we asked Marrocco: “What do you say to voters who feel betrayed by you?” He declined to answer despite pleading guilty to attempted extortion in April, 2016.

As part of a plea deal, he admitted to withholding county permits from businessman who refused to make campaign donations.

We asked Marrocco: “Do you have any reason why you shouldn’t go to prison?” He again refused to answer just telling us to talk with his attorney. Under a plea agreement, he would have served 10-16 months factoring in his age and health. The matter at hand today was argued by defense who referenced outside facts brought up by the judge.

We also heard from the community today.

“If pay to play is going on, contacts based on favors, it’s just clearly wrong,” says Bishop D.L. Bradley of Bethlehem Temple. Another voice also weighed in. “The county drain commissioner is one of the most powerful positions in the state. Money. Contracts they control. Ability to give contacts to political donors does create an unlevel playing field,” says retired FBI Special Agent In Charge Andy Arena.

Marrocco, 73, left office in 2016, after serving since 1993. His case is part of a larger corruption probe in Macomb County that’s led to 23 convictions. Marrocco’s attorney spoke with us after court but only to say, “the judge decided it was a good idea” in referencing the delay.

Sentencing is delayed until Feb. 28th at 10 am. We’ll be in court to bring you the latest developments as they happen.

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

