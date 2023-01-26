Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Super Bowl 57 will be the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
6 of Our Favorite South Philly CheesesteaksEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
New Steve Austin Series To Premiere On A&E, Upcoming WWE Legends And Rivals Lineup
More information has been revealed regarding WWE programming on A&E. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that "Stone Cold Takes on America," a new series featuring Steve Austin will premiere on A&E on Sunday, April 9 and run through Sunday, June 11. Austin recently filmed content as a weatherman and drive...
Chelsea Green, 'Murder Clown' Asuka, Nia Jax, Piper Niven Part Of 2023 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Surprises
18 women have been announced for the 2023 women's Royal Rumble match, leaving plenty of room for surprises. Fightful will keep a running list of surprise entrants throughout the women's Royal Rumble match. Fans can see the announced lineup by clicking here. - B-Fab, who is part of the WWE...
Sami Zayn Feels Paul Heyman Needed To Be Convinced He Belonged In The Main Event With The Bloodline
Sami Zayn discusses his belief that Paul Heyman was the most challenging member of The Bloodline to convince that he belonged as part of this storyline. Sami Zayn has been a vital part of The Bloodline storyline for several months. However, Paul Heyman has been a part of the growth of Roman Reigns on WWE television since Roman debuted over a decade ago. The Wise Man aligned himself with Roman Reigns in 2020 before even The Usos were on board with acknowledging The Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman's roots as a family friend and associate of the Anoa'i Dynasty go back over three decades.
NPU Samsara Results (1/28): Joey Janela, Alex Kane, Marcus Mathers In Action
No Peace Underground held its NPU Samsara event on January 28 from Soundbar in Orlando, Florida. The event aired on FITE+. Fans can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights are below. NPU Samsara Results (1/28) - Treehouse Lee def. Marcus Mathers.
Details On January 16 WWE Raw Talent Meeting
WWE held another talent meeting on January 16 for the Raw roster. Fightful Select learned that staff and talent were all involved at the meeting, which started shortly after 3 PM EST. The meeting was conducted by Triple H (Paul Levesque), Kevin Dunn and Executive Vice President of Talent for WWE Dan Ventrelle.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Full Show Review & Results | Will Washington, Professor Nick, SRS, Denise!
Will Washington and Professor Nick Harrison review the WWE Royal Rumble! Denise Salcedo and Sean Ross Sapp will be joining live after the press conference!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Bouts Set For 1/30 WWE Raw
The road to WrestleMania begins. WWE announced that 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will open Monday's episode of WWE Raw. Rhodes will face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39. The title is currently held by Roman Reigns. It was also announced that Rhea Ripley, who won...
Zelina Vega (Thea Trinidad) To Be Featured In Street Fighter 6 As In-Game Commentator
Zelina Vega is the latest in-game commentator added to the upcoming Street Fighter 6 video game. WWE made the announcement about Vega's involvement in Street Fighter 6 during her entrance at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event. Vega was dressed up as Juri Han from the popular fighting game series...
AR Fox, Top Flight, Konosuke Takeshita, Shane Taylor Promotions, More Set For Action On 1/31 AEW Dark
AEW Dark (1/31) Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander. The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & JD Griffey) vs. Dante Casanova & Mr. G. Red Velvet vs. Sofia Castillo. Renee Michelle vs....
Charlotte Flair Feels She Made WrestleMania 35 Main Event Come Together
Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch made history at WrestleMania 35 when they became the first women to headline WrestleMania. The three women battled in a winner take all triple threat match with the WWE SmackDown and Raw Women's Championships on the line. On television, the original bout was set to be Lynch vs. Rousey, but Charlotte was inserted into the match by Vince McMahon, initially replacing Lynch.
Tyson Fury Thinks WWE Is Running Clash At The Castle 2 ‘Soon,’ Discusses Potential Return
Tyson Fury talks Clash At The Castle 2 and a potential return to WWE. Ever since having his first WWE match in October 2019, Tyson Fury has continually teased a return to the squared circle. Over this time, Fury has teased potential bouts with Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar, among others.
MLW Mainstay Myron Reed Now A Free Agent
Fightful Select has learned that 26-year old Myron Reed is now a free agent. We're told he was released on January 14. It was claimed the parting was mutual and amicable. Reed has been in MLW since 2018 and was a part of Injustice before becoming MLW World Middleweight Champion. He lost that title in September 2022.
Chad Gable Says He's Felt Useful Ever Since Triple H Took Over Creative, Hopes To Face Brock Lesnar
Chad Gable talks WWE under the Triple H regime. On July 22, 2022, Vince McMahon retired as WWE CEO and head of creative. In his place, Paul "Triple H" Levesque became WWE's Chief Content Officer and the head of creative. During Triple H's time at the helm, WWE programming has...
Cody Rhodes WWE 2K23 Entrance Revealed, Max Caster Concert News, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 30, 2023. - Cody Rhodes recently shot a video with UpUpDownDown where he reacted to his entrance in WWE 2K23. The video can be seen linked above. - If you're going to be in San Francisco for AEW Revolution weekend, Max...
Superstars Begin Drawing Entry Numbers For Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns Joins TikTok | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023. - WWE Superstars have begun drawing their entry numbers into the Royal Rumble match via digital media exclusives. Bobby Lashley is very pleased with his number, while Drew McIntyre got some bad news, much to the delight of Wade Barrett.
Kofi Kingston: We've Wanted A Match With The Young Bucks For A Long Time
New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, & Big E) are arguably the most decorated trio in WWE history and any combination of the three are viewed as one of the top tag teams in the world. New Day has wrestled some of the top teams and duos throughout their run,...
AEW Dynamite Backstage News And Producers For January 18
- Kushida vs. Darby Allin: Sonjay Dutt. - Several talent were flown in on short notice for the Jay Briscoe tribute show. - Summer Rae was backstage at AEW Dynamite. - This show happened largely as planned, despite the tragedy of Jay Briscoe's passing. - We were told that "Tony...
Samoa Joe On WWE Releases: My Understanding Is Management Was Playing Out Their War With Careers Of Others
Samoa Joe had a whirlwind couple of hours on April 15, 2021 as he was released by WWE, but almost immediately hired back by Triple H, who brought him back to NXT. Joe would officially return to the company in June. Joe would end up returning to the ring, and...
GUNTHER Sets A Royal Rumble Record, Cody Rhodes Pays A Tribute To The Elite, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update following the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event. - The men's Royal Rumble opened this year's Premium Live Event. Incumbent WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER entered the Royal Rumble at number one and made history, breaking Rey Mysterio's record for the longest time in a Royal Rumble match.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0