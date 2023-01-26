A simple tombstone in a small cemetery in Johns Creek marks the final resting place of a young man who died too soon. Ervin O. (Oscar) Jones was killed in the World War II battle of Okinawa at age 20. His tombstone has a portrait of Ervin in his Army uniform, with his garrison cap askew as was often the fashion back then. He looks proud to be serving his country. This is his story together with four sub-stories.

