Cumming City Center development gets another tenantJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
FoCo man accused of setting fire to house after domestic disputeJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Smokey the Bear to make appearance at Cumming’s Arbor DayJustine LookenottCumming, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
(Cumming, GA) A chiropractic practice that places value in helping families live well and thrive is headed to the Cumming City Center development. The city announced Monday that Cumming Family Chiropractic. is moving to the center. Owner and operator Dr. Diana Husk, a local Forsyth County mom, is bringing her specialized chiropractic care to local families at the City Center.
accesswdun.com
Quantum National Bank Donates $100,000 to Suwanee's public art program
Quantum National Bank presented on Tuesday a check for $100,000 to the City of Suwanee’s Art for All campaign during a Suwanee City Council meeting. According to a press release from the City of Suwanee, Quantum’s donation is the first major contribution to the public art campaign and will support three signature public art pieces in Town Center on Main, Suwanee’s newest park that is currently under construction.
A new medical office park is coming to Gainesville. Here’s what you need to know
GAINESVILLE — Northern Gainesville and Hall County residents will have access to top-quality healthcare services closer to home, thanks to the Northeast Georgia Health System plans for a new medical office park. The 44-acre park, located along Highway 60, will be called Thompson Bridge Medical Park and will feature...
beckersspine.com
Dr. Walter McClelland completes Georgia's 1st AR glenoid surgery
Walter McClelland, MD, performed Georgia's first glenoid surgery with Enovis' augmented reality technology, according to a Jan. 28 LinkedIn post from a principal agent with the devicemaker. Enovis' ARvis system was launched in July. It is a wearable device that helps surgeons improve precision. Dr. McClelland is a hand, wrist...
wdfxfox34.com
Common Foot Problems Treated by a Podiatrist in Marietta
Originally Posted On: https://ankleandfootcenters.com/common-foot-problems-treated-by-a-podiatrist-in-marietta/. What are Common Foot Problems Treated by a Podiatrist in Marietta. If you’re experiencing foot or ankle pain, discomfort, and/or limited mobility in your lower extremities, you may be wondering if a visit to the podiatrist is right for you. Whether it’s time for a routine...
SK Battery, with thousands of jobs in Commerce, is adding hundreds in Roswell
Governor Brian Kemp says the SK Battery manufacturing firm that’s operating in Commerce is expanding, making plans to hire 200 workers at a regional hub facility in Roswell. State Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson says it’s a five-year investment of almost $20 million. From the Governor’s Office…. Governor...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
192-unit community headed for Acworth
Atlanta-based multifamily real estate company Penler is developing a 192-unit community in Acworth. The property, to be called Penler Cherokee, will include eight, two-story garden-style buildings on an 18.3-acre site. The wood-frame buildings will be clad in painted brick veneer, stone veneer and fiber-cement siding, according to McShane Construction Co., which is providing design-assist construction services and developed The Parker community in Dawsonville for Penler in 2021.
20+ practicing Georgia nurses obtained licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts, feds say
ATLANTA — Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray has learned that 22 nurses practicing in Georgia have allegedly obtained their licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts. The Georgia Board of Nursing has sent them letters asking them to voluntarily surrender their nursing licenses within 30 days. Those letters were...
WMAZ
Medical marijuana gets approval to distribute to residents in Georgia
ATLANTA — The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted to approve regulations for two companies that received licenses to manufacture and distribute low THC oil on Wednesday. Despite that, there’s still no timeline on when that could begin. Now, the bureaucracy holding things up is incredibly frustrating to...
accesswdun.com
Two people shot at shopping center in Gainesville
Two adult males were shot and are in critical condition Monday night at the Village Shoppes of Gainesville off Dawsonville Highway. The Village Shoppes is a large shopping center located at the intersection of Dawsonville Highway and McEver Road. According to the Gainesville Police Department, the shooting took place just prior to 7:00 p.m. Monday.
GDOT lowers speed limit on GA 400
ATLANTA — Drivers will have to slow down on GA 400. Georgia Department of Transportation officials announced they have lowered the speed limit near Alpharetta. It won't matter if drivers are heading northbound or southbound -- the speed limit is now 55 mph. Previously it was 65 mph. The...
Business Beat: New Publix opening this year in west Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Before long, west Forsyth County residents will have a new place to do their grocery shopping. A Publix store will anchor the Tribble Crossing shopping center at the intersection of Highway 20/Canton Highway and Post Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia commission passes rules to sell, produce medical marijuana
ATLANTA - Medical marijuana sales are one step closer to becoming a reality in Georgia. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted unanimously to pass rules for testing, inspections, and distribution of the controlled substance. The vote clears the way for low THC dispensaries to open as soon as...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Tombstones can tell us stories
A simple tombstone in a small cemetery in Johns Creek marks the final resting place of a young man who died too soon. Ervin O. (Oscar) Jones was killed in the World War II battle of Okinawa at age 20. His tombstone has a portrait of Ervin in his Army uniform, with his garrison cap askew as was often the fashion back then. He looks proud to be serving his country. This is his story together with four sub-stories.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bartow County, GA
Bartow County is nestled in the northwestern part of Georgia, with Cartersville as the county's seat. The population in Bartow County reached 108,901 as per the 2010 census. Its total land area comprises 460 square miles of land and 11 square miles of water. Some parts of this county were...
DeKalb County animal shelter continues push for adoptions as euthanasia deadline approaches
The LifeLine Animal Project provided an update this week as efforts to find homes for at least 150 dogs in DeKalb County continue. On Jan. 24th, LifeLine said 150 dogs at the DeKalb County shelter needed to find homes in the next seven days, or they would have to be euthanized due to the lack of space in the shelter.
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season
As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Police Chief: Homelessness is a 'community issue'
The City of Gainesville has seen a recent increase in the number of homeless people in the area. Not including people housed in extended stays or living in their cars, there are over 150 accounted for homeless people in the city of Gainesville. Gainesville City Police Chief Jay Parrish spoke...
Gwinnett County teachers leaving their jobs at one of the highest rates in the state
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County teachers have some of the highest turnover rates in the state,. More than 13% of teachers left the district or moved to other schools. This rate is 4% higher than the Georgia average. Cathy Hardin, human resources officer at Gwinnett County Schools Chief...
accesswdun.com
Sam Wilder
Sam Wilder, 86, of Cumming, Georgia passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his residence following an extended illness. A resident of Georgia for his entire life, Mr. Wilder was born October 19, 1936 in Dooly County and formerly lived in Byromville. He had been a resident of Forsyth County for the past one and one-half years where he was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church. Sam lived a life of service demonstrated through his involvement in the local church. Over the years, these churches included Byromville United Methodist Church, Fairburn United Methodist Church, Holy Cross M.S. Lutheran Church, and Lord of Life M.S. Lutheran Church. Mr. Wilder worked in sales, construction, and property management and enjoyed talking, reading, woodworking, and beekeeping.
