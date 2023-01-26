Read full article on original website
Kidnap suspect released day he arrived at Nevada prison
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by Nevada prison officials on the same day he was transferred to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence, authorities said Monday.
California is lone holdout in Colorado River cuts proposal
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Six Western states that rely on water from the Colorado River have agreed on a model to dramatically cut water use in the basin, months after the federal government called for action and an initial deadline passed. California — with the largest allocation of water...
East Idaho native captures the feeling of hometown Rigby
Hailing from a legacy of four family lines in East Idaho, the newly published author of “The Meadowlark,” Brett Walker, was born and raised in Rigby. The Walker family — known in Rigby as the owners of Walker’s Cafe on the corner of State and Main streets — settled in East Idaho back in 1885. Walker — himself born at the Rigby Maternity Hospital and delivered by Dr. Clifford Rigby — grew up in and around Walker’s Cafe. ...
33 elk have been fatally struck on local roads since Jan. 1
Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Fish and Game and the Idaho Department of Transportation reported that 33 elk have been fatally struck by cars along both Interstate 15 and Interstate 86 since Jan. 1, according to a press release from Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Fish and Game Enforcement. Drivers are warned to be mindful of elk and other wildlife crossing the road in eitherarea and to slow down and make sure to scan the area ahead to avoid accidents. Drivers are also advised to pay attention to any deer crossing signs as they are placed where they are for their protection. Fish and Game also asks drivers to not stop while driving on the interstate. They warn that by stopping and pulling over, drivers risk causing another accident. Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Fish and Game encouraged everyone to spread the word about avoiding elk and other wildlife while driving. They wished everyone driving on the interstate safe travels.
AP Exclusive: Emails reveal tensions in Colorado River talks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Competing priorities, outsized demands and the federal government's retreat from a threatened deadline stymied a deal last summer on how to drastically reduce water use from the parched Colorado River, emails obtained by The Associated Press show. The documents span the June-to-August window the U.S....
Why some are raising warning flag on Idaho lawmaker’s children’s books about AR-15s and feminism
In bookstores and online, there are myriad children’s books with a variety of different purposes. Some are written to entertain kids with fanciful stories of adventure. Others teach children their ABCs and address learning manners in fun, accessible ways. One Idaho lawmaker has taken to children’s books to address topics like AR-15s and feminism and has caused some people to raise an eyebrow. The books — “Why Everyone Needs an...
West Virginia advances school mandate on 'In God We Trust'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Public schools in West Virginia may soon be required to display the phrase “In God We Trust” in every building if a bill passed by the state Senate on Monday becomes law. The bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Mike Azinger, who said...
Pebble Creek Ski Area has best weekend of the season amid record cold temps in East Idaho
The frigid cold temps didn’t stop the pole planters and knuckle draggers from shredding the slopes at Pebble Creek Ski Area this weekend. The ski resort near Inkom in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest saw 37 inches of fresh powder fall over a 36-hour span starting Wednesday, resulting in one of the busiest weekends at The Rock in years. “This is tied for the best season we have had in 20...
Idaho's largest health care provider to take action after worker displays hand gesture associated with white supremacy
Idaho’s largest health system says it is investigating and “will take appropriate actions” after a St. Luke’s Magic Valley medical team member was shown in a photo on St. Luke’s social media displaying a hand gesture associated with white supremacy. The photo accompanied a post on St. Luke’s official social media, announcing a new piece of equipment for cardiovascular procedures at the St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls. The post has been removed from St. Luke’s social media. ...
Proposed bill would prohibit child safety investigations in Idaho based on immunization status
A bill that would prohibit immunization status from being a factor in child protection investigations or termination of parental rights was introduced in the Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, but Sen. Carl Bjerke, R-Coeur d’Alene, appeared in his place to present it. Under Idaho law, the termination of parental rights can be considered when one or more of...
Opinion: Government, private sector must act to keep homelessness from worsening
Two years ago, the pandemic led the federal government to provide much-needed funding to address our housing crisis. The investments in rental assistance resources to prevent eviction and re-house homeless families were the largest ever. Local housing organizations finally felt the ability to meet a portion of the community's need for housing assistance. At the same time, the community stepped up to donate to local organizations, which saw unprecedented support for their missions.
East Idaho bracing for wind chills as cold as minus 40 and more snow
Dangerous wind chill and more snow are in the forecast for East Idaho as the winter storm that arrived on Thursday night continues to hammer the region. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect in East Idaho along with newly declared wind chill warnings regarding conditions expected to feel like they're as cold as minus 40 degrees. The weather service said the storm has created hazardous driving...
Idaho pharmacists can do a lot more than fill prescriptions
Jan. 16 was not only MLK and Human Rights Day — it was also Pharmacy Day. That's right, every year Idaho State University's College of Pharmacy takes over the top floor at the state Capitol in Boise to inform, educate — and vaccinate. Vaccinate? Yep. Pharmacists in our state can deliver vaccines in arms for COVID, flu, Dtap (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), shingles and pneumonia. And that's not all. They can...
Most local school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 45 degree wind chill
The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday. They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as...
Utah governor OKs bill banning gender-affirming health care
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s Republican governor on Saturday signed bills that ban youth from receiving gender-affirming health care and allow families to receive scholarships to pay for education outside the public school system, both measures that are part of larger nationwide movements. Gov. Spencer Cox, who had not taken a public position on the transgender care measure, signed it a day after the Legislature sent it to his desk. Utah’s measure prohibits transgender surgery for youth and disallows hormone treatments for minors who...
Wind chill warnings extended throughout East Idaho
The potentially lethal wind chill that caused most local school districts to cancel all Monday classes will continue until Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service has extended its wind chill warnings for East Idaho through 10 a.m. Tuesday. The weather service said wind chill that will make conditions feel as cold as minus 25 to minus 30 degrees is in the forecast throughout East Idaho. "A wind chill warning means...
