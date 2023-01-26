ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Crash closes Highway 30 just west of Astoria

By Covid-19
The Cannon Beach Gazette
The Cannon Beach Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NooQn_0kSbITUV00

OR Highway 30 may be closed for several hours at Mile Point 94, just west of Astoria, due to a crash.

Please use an alternate route, delay your trip if you can, and watch for emergency responders. More Info Here

