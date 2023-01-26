A display of unique artist and exhibition catalogs is currently showcased throughout the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. The exhibit comes from the ADCA Archive which documents an eclectic range of artist and exhibition catalogs from the 1950s through the 1990s. On Saturday, January 28th at 10:30 AM, the Library will host assistant professor Mykola Haleta from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire for a presentation about the ACDA Archive exhibit. The free program is titled Art + Design Catalog Archive and will provide a time for questions and answers. Registration is not required for this event which includes coffee and light refreshments.

