Davenport’s Figge Art Museum Holding Art Talk This Week
𝗭𝗮𝗶𝗴𝗮 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗸𝗮 𝗧𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻: 𝙎𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙎𝙞𝙡𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 will be on view in the Figge’s first floor Gildehaus Gallery starting Jan. 28 and includes 18 new paintings and a site-specific installation of 𝘚𝘱𝘪𝘳𝘪𝘵 𝘝𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘭, a suspended boat made of wire and fabric, serving as a repository to carry away pain and burdens. Above 𝘚𝘱𝘪𝘳𝘪𝘵 𝘝𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘭 glowing papier mache orbs will be suspended, representing hope, gratitude and spiritual connections.
Davenport School Students Learn About Holocaust From Survivor In Interactive Program
On Tuesday, January 24, 2023 all 8th grade students at the Davenport Community School District participated in an hour-long once in a lifetime international virtual presentation with Holocaust survivor Sol Nayman from Canada. This educational experience was interactive, allowing students to submit questions prior to the presentation so that Sol could answer them. All 5 of our Junior High schools participated in this incredible experience as Sol Nayman entered their classrooms via Google Meet. Over 1,000 participants listened to the life story of one of the last Holocaust survivors still living. This was an educational experience our DCSD students will never forget.
Western Illinois University With SBDC to Host BOOST Program
Western Illinois University, in conjunction with the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC), the city of Moline and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, will host a kick-off meeting for the Business Owner Occupied Stabilization Transformation (BOOST) program at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 on the Quad Cities campus in Riverfront Hall.
Bettendorf Public Library hosting an art design display with lecture on January 28th
A display of unique artist and exhibition catalogs is currently showcased throughout the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. The exhibit comes from the ADCA Archive which documents an eclectic range of artist and exhibition catalogs from the 1950s through the 1990s. On Saturday, January 28th at 10:30 AM, the Library will host assistant professor Mykola Haleta from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire for a presentation about the ACDA Archive exhibit. The free program is titled Art + Design Catalog Archive and will provide a time for questions and answers. Registration is not required for this event which includes coffee and light refreshments.
Bettendorf Public Library offering string art workshop with High Strung by 3M
The Bettendorf Public Library is hosting an expert-led class on Thursday, February 9th at 6:00 PM. The Creation Studio Workshop: String Art will be led by Maria Mathews of High Strung by 3M. The program is open to participant ages 16 through adult and will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. Registration is required to participant in this free workshop and can be made at https://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7806428 or by contacting the Library at 563-344-4175.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
St. Pat’s is back in a big way at the MVF on March 17th and 18th with FREE ADMISSION all weekend long!. There is somuch to see and do with over 20 hours of live music, a Friday night lighted parade, fair food vendors, expanded kids zone to include both days and of course a return of the Flying Leprechaun Sky Divers on both Friday night and Saturday afternoon!
Quad City Arts Visiting Artists to offer performance at the Bettendorf Public Library
On Thursday, January 26th at 7:00 PM, the Bettendorf Public Library will host a musical performance by Quad City Arts Visiting Artists Skye Consort and Emma Björling. The four-person band performs trans-Atlantic arrangements of songs from Sweden, Norway, Ireland, Scotland, England, Québec, Acadia, and the United States alongside their original compositions. The program will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. Registration is not required to attend this free event.
Davenport Community School District Receives STEM BEST® + HD Program Award
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ STEM Advisory Council announced Davenport Community School District as one of the 37 school districts joining the STEM BEST® (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) + HD (High Demand) Program. The STEM BEST Program brings schools and businesses together to provide students with real workplace experiences, introduce businesses and career opportunities in Iowa and gain career-ready skills.
New Queen Musical At Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Really ‘Rocks’
If you love the music of Queen (as I do), and you love creative and original visual spectacles on stage (I do), and you love so-dumb-it’s-funny humor (ditto), then you’ll love “We Will Rock You,” the Queen jukebox musical playing at Rock Island’s Circa ’21 through March 11. (Call (309) 786-7733, ext. 2 for tickets and showtimes.)
Illinois Congressman Sorensen Launches 2023 Valentines for Veterans Drive
Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) announced the launch of his Valentines for Veterans drive. Residents, schools, and organizations in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District are invited to create handmade valentine’s cards and deliver them to Congressman Sorensen’s district office in Rock Island starting on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, through Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 5:00 PM CT. Once received, valentines will be distributed to veterans across Illinois’ 17th Congressional District.
Trey Kennedy: Grow Up Comedy Show Coming To Davenport’s Adler Theatre
Trey Kennedy: Grow Up comedy show will be at Davenport’s Adler Theatre Sunday, July 16 at 7:00 PM. General On-Sale: Friday, January 27 at 10:00 AM. Trey Kennedy is a born and raised Oklahoman who never expected to enter the entertainment industry. While attending college at Oklahoma State University, Trey found fame on the mobile app Vine, amassing more than 2.5 million followers. He was a top creator on the app for more than three years and, through this experience, discovered a passion for entertainment.
Moline’s Black Box Opens Season With ‘Natural Shocks’ Next Week
The downtown Moline Black Box Theatre presents Lauren Gunderson’s play “Natural Shocks.” Based on Hamlet’s “To be or not to be,” Natural Shocks is one act, tour-de-force that bursts to life when we meet a woman waiting out an imminent tornado in her basement. Angela, our fast-talking heroine, overflows with quirks, stories, and a final secret that puts the reality of guns in America in your very lap. The play is part confessional, part stand up, and part reckoning. The play deals with a difficult topic, and is not recommended for young children.
