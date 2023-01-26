ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

TTUHSC hosts health science workshops for over 500 middle school students

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Tech University Health Science held workshops for over 500 middle school students Saturday morning. The workshops are part of the "Medventure for your Future" program where CEO, Kelly Tomblin, of El Paso Electric gave the keynote address for those attending. The event which...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Fabens ISD mariachi Los Gatos Salvajes headed to state competition

Fabens High School mariachi Los Gatos Salvajes will be heading to state competition after earning a Division 1 at the West Texas UIL Region Mariachi Contest held at Eastwood High School on Saturday. Mariachi director Natalie Carrasco stated the group was formed six months ago and have been performing for...
FABENS, TX
cbs4local.com

Marco Antonio Solis 'El Buki' to perform at the Don Haskins Center

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis also known as "El Buki" will perform in El Paso. Solis will launch his 40-day world tour in 2023 that starts in March in California and include five stops in Texas. Solis will perform in El Paso at the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso, AARP offer free tax preparations

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with AARP Foundation TaxAide, is offering free income tax preparation assistance. The assistance will begin on February 1 through April 15. Tax assistance is by appointment only. To make an appointment, residents should...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

COVID-19, RSV, influenza cases in El Paso declining

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is currently at a "medium community level," according to its COVID-19 update provided Monday to council members. Cases of COVID-19, RSV and influenza declined in the city of El Paso, according to El Paso leaders. Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso's health authority,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Fire sparked in attic at northeast El Paso apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. The fire was reported at 5205 Fairbanks Drive in northeast El Paso. Fire officials determined it was started in an attic. The fire was extinguished by 1:11 p.m., according to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Rock slide in Cloudcroft, New Mexico blocks road on U.S. 82

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Traffic on the United States Highway 82 west of the tunnel in both directions remains closed due to a rock slide according to the Cloudcroft Fire Department. The rockslide happened just west of Cloudcroft Saturday. Traffic along US HWY 82 west of Cloudcroft will...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

3 cars involved in crash on I-10 east at Viscount

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police responded to a crash involving three cars on Interstate 10 east and Viscount Monday night, according to El Paso Fire Department dispatch. The crash caused some backup on I-10 east. An ambulance was on-site, added dispatch. Injuries are unknown. The call came in...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person arrested after attempting to break into vehicles in lower valley

El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — One person was arrested Tuesday morning after attempting to break into vehicles in the Lower Valley, according to a police dispatcher. This happened on Gateway East just off Interstate 10 and Lomaland Drive. El Paso police dispatchers say units were called to the...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy