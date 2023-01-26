Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
One person dies after ATV crash at Red Sands
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person has died after being involved in an ATV crash at Red Sands on Sunday. The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to 15600 Montana Avenue in reference to a two all-terrain vehicle crash. Two drivers were taken to the hospital,...
KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 7
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 22 to January 28. For updates, click here. For a look at more information, click here.
cbs4local.com
Main break repaired after 50 customers were without water in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 12-in main break was repaired Thursday in west El Paso. According to the El Paso Water outage map, about 50 customers were without water for most of the morning. The water main break was reported in the N. Mesa and Mesa Hills area.
Oven fire breaks out at West El Paso business that had car recently crash into it
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s been a tough week and a half for one West El Paso business. Friday night, a fire broke out at the Valley Super Market store at Redd and Resler. No injuries were reported and the fire was quickly extinguished. Initial reports say it was an oven fire, but fire […]
17-year-old dead, 2 others left with serious burns after vehicle rollover in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police and fire crews responded to a single rollover crash located on the 11700 block of Pebble Hills Blvd in front of Montwood Middle Saturday night. According to police, the crash happened before 11 p.m. Saturday night. Officers found the vehicle on fire and a 17-year-old male passenger […]
One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story located the crash at 11710 Pebble Hills Blvd. The crash happened at the 11700 block of Pebble Hills. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died and two more are seriously injured after a car crash in east El Paso Saturday night. The crash happened at The post One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash appeared first on KVIA.
Crime of Week: Man killed by car in parking lot in road rage incident
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are seeking your help in finding the person or persons responsible for a road rage incident that left a man dead in East El Paso. It’s this week’s Crime of the Week. On Feb. 18, 2021, 39-year old Jose Guzman was […]
KFOX 14
Rollover crash reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported in northeast El Paso Friday morning. The crash was reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson. The two left lanes are closed and the Cassidy on-ramp is also closed. It's unknown if there were any injuries reported. There is...
KVIA
El Paso Police arrest person attempting to steal cars in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police dispatch confirms officers arrested one person who attempted to steal cars in east El Paso early Tuesday morning. Police made stop along Gateway East at Lomaland. The scene was cleared just before 6 a.m. No other information was released about the suspect who...
Sunland Park family seeks help with GoFundMe after mobile home catches fire
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM) – After a mobile home burst into flames in Sunland Park Friday morning, the homeowner, Fernando Motta is asking our community help to recover with a GoFundMe page. Sunland Park Fire Department received a call from Border Patrol about a fire that spread from a shed to the inside of […]
Man seriously injured after stabbing in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed early Sunday morning in central El Paso. The stabbing happened at the 3000 block of E. Missouri. According to preliminary emergency reports, the call for the stabbing came in at 2:07 a.m. One man was taken to the hospital with injures that The post Man seriously injured after stabbing in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Semitruck overturned at Loop 375, US 54; crews cleaning 50 gallons of fuel spill
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A semitruck was overturned on its side on Loop 375 and US 54 Thursday morning. The ramp exit 58, which is coming from Loop 375 that goes to US 54 or I-10 is closed. Fire crews are cleaning up about 50 gallons of diesel...
Middle school in northeast El Paso evacuating after receiving bomb threat
EL PASO, Texas -- Students at Canyon Hills Middle School in Northeast El Paso are being evacuated to nearby Park Elementary after receiving a bomb threat around 10:30 a.m. Monday. El Paso Police is working with local law enforcement agencies at the school as they investigate what district officials are calling a non-credible bomb threat. The post Middle school in northeast El Paso evacuating after receiving bomb threat appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
City of Las Cruces to hold public meeting for University Avenue water line project
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of Las Cruces will hold a meeting for the public about the University Avenue water line project and Mill Overlay Improvements Project. The meeting will be held on Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Senate Chambers Room 302 at Corbett Center...
lascrucesbulletin.com
U.S. Highway 70 rehab project is under way
The New Mexico Department of Transportation began a roadway rehabilitation project on U.S. Highway 70 on Jan. 23, the City of Las Cruces said in a news release. The $7.2 million project will stretch from U.S. 70 milepost 143, the Interstate 10 and U.S. 70 interchange, to milepost 161 at Organ, N.M.
Officials: El Paso, West Texas seeing large surge of youth involved in violent felonies
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is seeing an increase in youths being involved in violent felonies, according to some new data. According to data from the Texas Juvenile Justice System, the state has seen a 10 percent increase in 2022 compared to 2021 in youths being referred to the juvenile system for violent […]
Raiz FCU breaks ground on new Downtown El Paso branch that will open in fall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Raiz Federal Credit Union broke ground last week on a new Downtown El Paso branch. The soon-to-be Stanton branch will be located at 300 Montana Avenue at the corner of Stanton and Montana. The plans call for a branch that includes two drive-thru lanes and a 24/7 ATM lobby. “It’s […]
YAHOO!
El Paso security guard arrested following shooting outside Showtyme sports bar
El Paso police arrested a security guard in connection with a shooting that wounded a man last week in the parking lot outside NFL running back Aaron Jones' sports bar in the far East Side. Chris Cain Spaccarotelli, 24, was arrested Jan. 23 on charges of deadly conduct and unlawful...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Commissioners vote to issue $59 million in certificates of obligation
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Millions of dollars for improvements to be made on a variety of facilities across El Paso County were approved Monday. In a 4 to 1 vote, El Paso County Commissioners approved issuing $59 million in certificates of obligation for its first major capital plan that addresses a list of projects.
