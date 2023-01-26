ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs4local.com

One person dies after ATV crash at Red Sands

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person has died after being involved in an ATV crash at Red Sands on Sunday. The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to 15600 Montana Avenue in reference to a two all-terrain vehicle crash. Two drivers were taken to the hospital,...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story located the crash at 11710 Pebble Hills Blvd. The crash happened at the 11700 block of Pebble Hills. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died and two more are seriously injured after a car crash in east El Paso Saturday night. The crash happened at The post One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rollover crash reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported in northeast El Paso Friday morning. The crash was reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson. The two left lanes are closed and the Cassidy on-ramp is also closed. It's unknown if there were any injuries reported. There is...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Police arrest person attempting to steal cars in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police dispatch confirms officers arrested one person who attempted to steal cars in east El Paso early Tuesday morning. Police made stop along Gateway East at Lomaland. The scene was cleared just before 6 a.m. No other information was released about the suspect who...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Man seriously injured after stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed early Sunday morning in central El Paso. The stabbing happened at the 3000 block of E. Missouri. According to preliminary emergency reports, the call for the stabbing came in at 2:07 a.m. One man was taken to the hospital with injures that The post Man seriously injured after stabbing in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Middle school in northeast El Paso evacuating after receiving bomb threat

EL PASO, Texas -- Students at Canyon Hills Middle School in Northeast El Paso are being evacuated to nearby Park Elementary after receiving a bomb threat around 10:30 a.m. Monday. El Paso Police is working with local law enforcement agencies at the school as they investigate what district officials are calling a non-credible bomb threat. The post Middle school in northeast El Paso evacuating after receiving bomb threat appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

U.S. Highway 70 rehab project is under way

The New Mexico Department of Transportation began a roadway rehabilitation project on U.S. Highway 70 on Jan. 23, the City of Las Cruces said in a news release. The $7.2 million project will stretch from U.S. 70 milepost 143, the Interstate 10 and U.S. 70 interchange, to milepost 161 at Organ, N.M.
LAS CRUCES, NM

