Hectic few hours post Australian Open win as Djokovic faced doping control at 3am
Novak Djokovic faced a hectic few hours following his Australian Open as he had to go through media obligations as well as a doping test scheduled in the middle of the night. Doping in tennis as in every other sport is a serious thing and Djokovic's post-Australian Open schedule proved just that. He was subjected to a doping test in the middle of the night in order to check the validity of his Australian Open win. He's never failed a doping test and won't fail this one either but it left very little time to celebrate.
WTA Ranking Update after 2023 Australian Open: Sabalenka up to World Number Two as Rybakina up 15 after final run into top ten
The Australian Open has passed and we have a new ranking with champion Aryna Sabalenka up to number two with finalist Rybakina moving up again. It was two very exciting weeks of tennis with Aryna Sabalenka ending up as the champion after it. The triumph saw her improve her ranking by 3 spots as she's now world number two again. It's Iga Swiatek still on top and her lead is over 4000 points strong so she's safe for a while. Jabeur, Pegula, and Garcia are the next three and then we have Gauff, Sakkari, Bencic, Kasatkina and finally Elena Rybakina in the top 10.
Gauff hits fastest serve in women's draw during Australian Open
Coco Gauff has returned this year with an improved serve and it was already on show in Melbourne as the American hit the fastest serve in the women's draw. Gauff has always had a solid serve but it was very inconsistent in many ways. It's looking better this year and she actually hit the fastest serve in the women's draw which can be tricky. There are many strong servers on the women's tour and quite a few can hit the ball near the 200 mark. Coco Gauff hit a serve clocking at 195 km/h (121 mph) which tied Elena Rybakina for the fastest serve at the event.
2023 Dallas Open ATP Entry List including Fritz, Tiafoe, Opelka and Isner (Last Update - 30-01)
The ATP 250 event in Dallas will be played not long after the Australian Open and it will feature plenty of native players like Fritz, Tiafoe, Opelka and Isner. The event returns after being held last year but the date changed. It's going to be held at the start of February now with the starting date being the 6th of that month. Reilly Opelka won the event last year and he'll return this year to try and defend his trophy. The event features only one top 10 player (Fritz) but plenty of big names that should ensure that this is a really good event.
2023 Abu Dhabi Open WTA Entry List headlined by Jabeur, Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu (Last Update - 30-01)
The 2023 Abu Dhabi Open will run from February 6th till February 10th and will feature players like Jabeur, Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu. The WTA 500 event is one of the first larger events outside of Australia and generally draws a spectacular field. It's that way this time as well with many great players taking part in the popular tennis destination. Most of them spend time in Abu Dhabi before heading off to Australia so this is standard for most of them.
VIDEO: “The crowd inside Rod Laver Arena cruelly mocked her” – Look back to Sabalenka’s debut against Barty at 2018 Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka's debut at the 2018 Australian Open has been shared on social networks, where she was molested by the public during the match against local Ashleigh Barty. The new Aussie Open champion found her best tennis over the past two weeks to clinch her first Grand Slam, where she dropped just one set in the final to Elena Rybakina. The Belarusian, who will once again occupy second place in the ranking, loos back on the uncomfortable moment she experienced 5 years ago.
"If his body plays along, he'll be in the top ten or five players again": McEnroe believes Zverev due for top five return if injury issues subside
John McEnroe believes Alexander Zverev will be in the top 5 sooner rather than later if his bodies holds up and he stops getting injured. Alexander Zverev made a return to Australia but the German didn't shine. He was beaten fairly early in the event and that was largely expected after he missed most of the year following his ankle injury at Roland Garros. Much will depend on his health, but John McEnroe believes that Zverev will return to the top if his body holds up:
Serena Williams ex-coach believe all pressure will be on Djokovic heading into Tsitsipas final: “He will be playing that final to tie with Rafa”
Patrick Mouratoglou already anticipated the final of the Australian Open and gave his opinion on the possibilities of Stefanos Tsitsipas against an almost invincible Novak Djokovic. The Frenchman is one of the most successful tennis coaches in recent years, and has worked with several top players, including 10 years with...
"97% of players would have pulled out after the MRI results Djokovic received": Ivanisevic dubs Djokovic 'from a different species'
Goran Ivanisevic spoke to the media after Novak Djokovic's incredible 10th Australian Open triumph and said he is from 'a different species'. A coach of Djokovic, Ivanisevic said that given the MRI results he received pre tournament, many others wouldn't have played but Djokovic did. "I will not say 100%,...
Wilander on comparing Djokovic's historic Australian Open tally to Nadal's Roland Garros: "If you win 10 Australian Opens on hard, that means you have to beat maybe the best field in tennis"
Mats Wilander believes that Djokovic's 10 Australian Open can easily be compared to Nadal's 14 Roland Garros championships because of the surface difference. Wilander's point stands on the fact that winning 10 Australian Opens is tougher than winning 14 French opens due to the surface. Most of the best players in the world know how to play well on hard courts as it's the most common court variant and the majority of tennis is played on it, including two majors.
Further flag controversy as Chetnik flag spotted in crowd during Djokovic-Tsitsipas Australian Open Final
There has been further controversy over flags during the final of the 2023 Australian Open with a controversial Chetnik flag spotted in the crowd of the men's final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Twitter user, Sophie Mak which was then shared by prominent journalist, Ben Rothenberg spotlighted this saying:...
Siniakova hits out at poor treatment of doubles players: “I’m World No.1 but I don’t feel any wow”
Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova were crowned Australian Open doubles champions, clinching their seventh Grand Slam as a couple. The current No. 1 in the doubles ranking spoke at a press conference about the treatment received by doubles players. The Czech duo has established itself as one of the most...
2023 Chile Dove Men+Care Open ATP Entry List including Musetti, Schwartzman and Cerundolo
The first sight of clay comes at the end of February with the Chile Dove Men+Care Open taking place in Santiago between February 27 - March 05 in the capital of Santiago. Among those involved this time in the only stop on the ATP Tour in Chile are Lorenzo Musetti, Diego Schwartzman and Francisco Cerundolo who headline the field.
Tennis world reacts to Djokovic's dominant Australian Open: "We created a monster"
Novak Djokovic won his 22nd grand slam overall and 10th Australian Open on Sunday and the tennis world reacted to the historic achievment. A lot of tennis players reacted on social media to Novak Djokovic winning his 22nd grand slam overall and we bring you some of the best reactions. Djokovic himself didn't disappoint with his reaction as he called it probably the most important tournament of his career. Nick Kyrgios didn't disappoint either. He wrote:
Tsitsipas dubs Djokovic the GOAT after Australian Open Final defeat: "Novak is the greatest to have ever held a tennis racquet"
Stefanos Tsitsipas has hailed Novak Djokovic as the greatest player to ever hold a racquet after losing to him in the 2023 Australian Open final. Novak Djokovic played another fascinating match to take down Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets and the Greek player was very complimentary of Djokovic after the match. Tsitsipas didn't play well, he certainly didn't play well enough to take down a solid Djokovic albeit not a special one. There were chances in this match but Tsitsipas simply didn't take them.
McEnroe believes Tsitsipas is thriving after wake-up call: “When Alcaraz won the Open and became world number one and he’s quite a few years younger.”
Former world No. 1 John McEnroe said that Stefanos Tsitsipas could have changed his mindset after Carlos Alcaraz success at the US Open. Also, he considered that the Greek has the tools to defeat Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open final. Stefanos Tsitsipas is giving his best performance at the...
Rublev and Dimitrov join ATP Player Advisory Council and meet for first time at Australian Open
Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov were part of the ATP Player Advisory Council that sat down on the eve of the Australian Open for the first time. The ATP Player Advisory Council will be meeting several times a year to make recommendations to the ATP management and the ATP Board of Directors through the Player Board representatives, which the council elects. It was the first of such meetings with the newly elected members listed below.
Sabalenka becomes first-ever neutral Grand Slam champion as Belarusian abbreviation left off trophy
Aryna Sabalenka became the first-ever neutral grand slam champion after the country Belarus was omitted from the official trophy of the Australian Open. There was never a grand slam winner which didn't have his country's name abbreviated next to theirs on a grand slam trophy. That is precisely what happened to Aryna Sabalenka as she became the 2023 Australian Open champion. Since the invasion of Ukraine, Sabalenka has been playing as a neutral player due to her country's support for the invasion of Ukraine.
(VIDEO) This is what it means: Djokovic in floods of tears after historic 10th Australian Open win
Novak Djokovic sealed a historic 10th Australian Open win as his return to Australia comes full circle after being deported last year and initially banned from the country. For Djokovic, he draws level again with his Big Three rival, Rafael Nadal as he looks to establish himself as the GOAT.
Jabeur jokingly takes credit for Sabalenka Australian Open win: "She practised with me ... well at least I like to think that"
Ons Jabeur jokingly took credit for Aryna Sabalenka's Australian Open win explaining that they practiced before the event which is why she won. Aryba Sabalenka made her dreams a reality when she won the 2023 Australian Open by beating Elena Rybakina in the final. It's been something that many predicted her to do but it her a few years to finally get all things into place. It's a great moment for a player who was number one in doubles before as she hopes to get to that spot in singles as well.
