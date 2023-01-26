Read full article on original website
Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday Actress on ‘The Addams Family,’ Dies at 64
Lisa Loring, the actress who played Wednesday Addams in the classic TV adaptation of The Addams Family, has died. She was 64. Loring died Saturday night at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank of complications from a stroke caused by high blood pressure, her daughter Vanessa Foumberg told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBarrett Strong, "Money" Singer Who Wrote Motown Hits Including "I Heard It Through the Grapevine," Dies at 81Annie Wersching, Actress in 'Bosch,' '24,' 'Runaways,' Dies at 45Tom Verlaine, Influential Guitarist and Songwriter in the Band Television, Dies at 73 “She went peacefully with both her daughters...
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Welcome, Fans of The Traitors, to the Rachel Reilly Experience
In a recent interview with Vulture, The Traitors star Kate Chastain talked about, among other things, her on-screen feud with fellow contestant, Rachel Reilly. "I absolutely was blinded by my hatred of Rachel Reilly and focused on her too much as a traitor," said Kate, who'd starred on Bravo's Below Deck before being cast in the Peacock reality competition. "I also said, 'You know what? I don’t even care if you’re a traitor. I find you offensive, and I would like you to go.'"
John Dutton bids an emotional goodbye to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch
Warning: This article contains spoilers for season five of Yellowstone. Yellowstone fans knew that the midseason finale of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama would be full of highs and lows, but we didn’t anticipate the tearful goodbye that took place between father and son; or father and daughter-in-law. With significant changes on the horizon in Montana, some of our favorite characters are gearing up for a change in scenery, and one of them is the patriarch himself.
James Arness’ Real-Life Wife Played a Gypsy on ‘Gunsmoke’ Twice
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' real-life wife starred on two episodes of the Western television show credited in the role of a Gypsy.
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Is Michael Weatherly Returning to 'NCIS' in 2023?
With NCIS fully staffed for season 20, there is always interest in the possibility of a guest star return from one of the previous cast members, especially Mark Harmon as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs or Michael Weatherly as Anthony DiNozzo. Today, in a New Year’s Day tweet in response...
The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now
Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
What Happened to ‘American Pickers’ Host Frank Fritz? Update on Ongoing Health Battle
American Pickers viewers have seen some of the rarest antiques, incredible vintage finds and massive trinket collections from people all across America. The reality show went through a major change in July 2021 when cohost Frank Fritz left the series. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the TV personality and where he is now.
'Jeremy Renner Dead' Trends Despite Actor's Constant Update Since Snowplow Accident — Rumors Debunked!
Jeremy Renner is alive and recovering at a medical facility after the horrifying snowplow accident. Online trolls took their chance to spread death hoaxes and false rumors as Renner continues to make a recovery in a hospital. The actor already shared posts on his Instagram page showing that he has been doing well after the near-death experience.
Emma Thompson Said Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter’s Affair Was All ‘Blood Under the Bridge’ 18 Years After Her Divorce
Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter continued their romance for about five years, even after he and Emma Thompson divorced.
Black Love Showed Up At The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Black couples took the main stage, from the Betts to Viola Davis and Julius Tennon to Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance. Sunday night’s 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles didn’t disappoint as Black excellence, and Black love was on full display.
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Tom Cruise Lobbied Hard for a Role That Went to an Actor Almost 20 Years Younger Than Him
Tom Cruise can't get every action role he wants. The star sought out one particular film for many years, but a younger actor got the part.
Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos
The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
Yoshio Yoda Dies: ‘McHale’s Navy’ Actor Was 88
Yoshio Yoda, who portrayed Fuji, the sweet-natured Japanese prisoner of war befriended by the irreverent gang of American sailors at the center of the 1962-66 ABC World War II-set sitcom McHale’s Navy, died Jan. 13 in Fullerton, CA. He was 88. Yoda, who also went be the name James Yoshio Yoda during his post-acting career as an executive of Toyota Hawaii, was born in Tokyo and studied law at Keio University in Japan before deciding on an acting career. After moving to the United States, Yoda enrolled at the University of Southern California’s film school. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023:...
Marlee Matlin and Other Sundance Film Festival Jurors Walk Out of Premiere Over Captioning Malfunction
One of the festival’s jurors, Marlee Matlin, was provided with a faulty closed captioning device Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman and Marlee Matlin walked out of the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Magazine Dreams on Friday when captioning was not properly provided for the film. Matlin, who has been deaf since she was 18 months old, was provided with a captioning device that didn't work, Variety reported. The three members of the jury for Sundance's U.S. Dramatic Competition — playwright Harris, filmmaker Hittman and actress Matlin — left...
Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Has To Be Restrained From Confronting Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage
It seems like just yesterday Will Smith was slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars after the comedian made a pretty innocent joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, however, that may not be the craziest moment. And in the wake […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Has To Be Restrained From Confronting Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
