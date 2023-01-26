Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officerSherif SaadMemphis, TN
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
A sixth Memphis officer has been fired as fresh information about Tyre Nichols' fatal police beating emerges.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
3 MFD firefighters fired in connection to Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Memphis Fire Department personnel were fired Monday in connection to the death of Tyre Nichols. MFD identified the employees as EMTs Robert Long and JaMichaeal Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker. MFD was dispatched about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 7 to “a person pepper sprayed” at the...
“Every police officer…should be embarrassed.” Former Wheeling officer reacts to Memphis brutality incident
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After this early January incident with Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, police brutality has been a continuous topic of conversation across the country, and one former local officer gave 7News his perspective on the incident. Martin Kimball served on the Wheeling Police Department for 38 years and spent the last 10 of […]
3 Memphis EMT Fired For Their Response To Tyre Nichols
5 Black Memphis police officer were fired and charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols after an alleged traffic stop. The video was made public on Friday evening and as the public became outraged with what they were viewing more are being investigated and losing their jobs. Earlier Monday it...
EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols traffic stop ‘watched him die,’ leaders say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A retired firefighter who reviewed footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating says Nichols could have lived if the EMTs involved in the fatal traffic stop followed standard medical care practices. On January 7, two EMTs arrived as Tyre Nichols was leaning up against a police car. He had been beaten, bloodied, and handcuffed […]
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officer
Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old black man who was stopped for a traffic violation on January 7 and later beaten to death, was the subject of the traffic stop, and the Memphis Police Department announced on Monday that seven of its officers had been dismissed from their duties.
ktalnews.com
Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty
Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved …. Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Attorney for...
Why Did Other Cops Fail To Stop the Lethal Assault on Tyre Nichols?
The Memphis, Tennessee, police officers who lethally beat, pepper-sprayed, and tased Tyre Nichols after a January 7 traffic stop were clearly out of control, delivering punishment for what they perceived as "contempt of cop" in the guise of making an arrest. Yet during the 13 minutes that elapsed between the stop and the police radio report that Nichols had been taken into custody, no one else who was present intervened to stop the blatantly illegal use of force.
Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
Seventh officer in Tyre Nichols case relieved of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say a seventh officer was relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols but did not name the officer. MPD released a statement Monday with additional information about their findings in the investigation. The seventh officer has not been identified and their role in the incident […]
desotocountynews.com
Southaven Police investigating tobacco store robbery
Police are investigating a robbery that took place at a Southaven tobacco store Friday evening, Jan. 27. According to Southaven Police, Smokes Tobacco Store was robbed about 7 p.m. Friday, when a suspect wearing a red and black Nike sweatshirt, white N95 mask and a white skull cap entered the store and displayed a handgun to the store clerk.
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch K9 dogs fundraiser for bullet-resistant vests
For many law enforcement departments, bullet resistant vests for K-9s are not in the budget. Instead, departments rely on nonprofit assistance to acquire the protective gear. Non-profit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar accepted the responsibility to bring the community together and help fund four legged Officers from the Olive Branch Police Department named K9 Flip and K9 Zak for their Superhero cape (a bullet resistant Kevlar vest) to continue to safely save the community! Keeping K9s in Kevlar receives a 20 percent discount for K9 Storm, Inc vests saving donors $720! Each vest costs $2,480. A total of $4,960 is needed to fund both vests. Community donation assistance is requested and beyond appreciated to help support K9 Flip and K9 Zak.
MPD searching for large group of suspects who broke into South Memphis pawn shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying the suspects who broke into a South Memphis pawn shop. MPD investigators said about 11:50 p.m., a group of more than 20 people broke into the Cash America Pawn in the 1900 block of South 3rd, near E. Belz Blvd. They said the suspects used a Ford pickup to ram the back door, then once inside, took several thousand dollars in merchandise.
Memphis woman missing after heading to her job, but left phone and purse behind
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a missing person alert for a woman who they said left to go to her work, but didn't return. Victoria Williams, 40, has been missing since Jan. 23, 2023, from the 2300 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. MPD said her boyfriend told...
Mississippi woman accused of shoplifting, arrested on multiple felony counts
A Mississippi woman faces multiple felony charges after she was accused of stealing from an Oxford business. On Dec. 9, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue to take a report of shoplifting. After an investigation, Jinnifer Niccole Sheppard, 30, of...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Suspects ram into liquor store with truck, steal cases of liquor, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of thieves stole several cases of liquor early Saturday morning. On Jan. 28 at 12:20 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a burglary at Bud and Hal’s Liquor, on South Plaza Drive. When officers arrived, the business side door was rammed, and the store...
actionnews5.com
Tipton County shooting leaves one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A juvenile is injured after a shooting in Tipton County Saturday night. The shooting happened on the block of Sanford Road. Police were advised that the victims were targeted as they walked to their vehicle from the home. Multiple suspects began shooting from the roadway at and...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Suspects break into store, steal $70K worth of items, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of suspects is wanted for breaking into a store, and stealing thousands of dollars in items. On Jan. 27, Memphis Police responded to a burglary on Park Avenue, off Shotwell Street. When officers arrived, they saw several vehicles leaving the parking lot and broken...
Scholarship established in memory of Mississippi colonel’s ‘Final Mile’
The late Col. Bobby Towery, 59, ran his final mile on Oct. 26, 2019, like he lived his life: supporting and encouraging others. Towery, of Oxford, died of a heart attack hours after finishing the 8-mile Chucky Mullins Great 38 Race, raising funds to help students with physical disabilities attend the University of Mississippi.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Suspect wanted in Southeast Memphis homicide, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is wanted for a deadly shooting in Southeast Memphis. On Jan. 24 at approximately 4:35 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Apple Blossom Drive near Hyacinth Drive and found a man had died. Surveillance video showed a suspect firing shots from a...
MFD reviewing footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest, the department says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department said it was reviewing the footage of Tyre NIchols’ arrest Friday. “As a result of the recent criminal investigation into the death of Mr. Nichols, the Memphis Fire Department did not receive full access to the video footage until today. The department is currently reviewing the footage and will be concluding our internal investigation early next week.”
Comments / 1