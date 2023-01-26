Read full article on original website
Related
Foundry Farm unveils new chapel
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – More than 175 people attended the ribbon cutting for the new chapel at The Foundry Farm near Holly Pond on Sunday, Jan. 22. The Foundry Ministries Chief Development Officer Joey Daly said the ministry is grateful to everyone who contributed to the project. “The support from the community we received by coming together to address this critical need for our organization will have a lasting impact on hundreds (if not thousands) of individuals for the years to come,” Daly said. “We are excited and extremely thankful.” Daly said the chapel is ready to go and will be used as a place of worship and as an educational/multi-use space. He said Bible study leader Stanley Dye was a catalyst for the chapel project. “Through the design and ultimate construction of the facility, he was at the center of everything,” Daly said. “There are too many others to name. This was a true community effort by our friends and supporters in the Cullman community.” The chapel is located on the property of The Foundry Farm at 575 County Road 1676, Cullman, AL 35058.
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category. According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college. “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
wvtm13.com
Rickey Smiley mourns the death of his oldest son Brandon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Comedian, radio host and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced Sunday that his son Brandon Smiley had died. On social media, a visibly shaken Smiley posted a video saying he was headed to the airport to go to Birmingham. He asked for prayers for the family. "I...
fox13news.com
Radio personality Rickey Smiley says son has died: 'Pray for our family'
ATLANTA - Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley announced on Sunday that his son, Brandon, had passed away at 32 years old. "I just had bad news this morning," Rickey said in a video posted on social media. " I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus."
Crestwood Medical Center gears up for American Heart Month
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Crestwood Medical Center is gearing up for its twenty-eight-day 'Healthy Heart Challenge'. Director of Marketing Lori Light said the challenge is a fun and informative way for people to get information about heart disease and how important it is for each of our daily lives. "You'll receive tips on lifestyle changes and what you can do to live a stronger and healthier life. What it is, is you'll get an email every day during the month of February. It'll be a short article on tips and advice on exercise, a healthy diet, and all the things that you do to have a healthy heart," Light explained.
WAFF
Pleasant Grove man forges iron crosses in honor of his late wife
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Daniel Long can usually be found in his garage with a hammer in his hand forging crosses from hot iron. But this story isn’t about Daniel, it’s about his late wife, Rachel. On Oct. 7, 2021, Rachel was on her way to work when...
Unzipped: Hampton Cove, AL, 35763
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Each area within The Tennessee Valley has a different vibe. This month, we unzip the 35763, focusing on the Hampton Cove area. "I think that within the City of Huntsville, Madison, Hampton Cove, all of them offer a different flavor in communities and for us here in Hampton Cove I think it's one of nature," said Engel & Völkers Real Estate Advisor, Bernie Tomkies.
WAFF
Price increases: egg prices impact north Alabama diners
Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River. Updated: 59 minutes ago. Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday...
Unzipped: Huntsville's 35763
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Each area within the Tennessee Valley has a different vibe. This month, we unzip the 35763, focusing on the Hampton Cove area. Bernie Tomkies, Real Estate Advisor with Engel & Völkers, says, "I think that within the city of Huntsville, Madison, Hampton Cove, all of them offer a different flavor in communities and for us here in Hampton Cove I think it's one of nature."
WAFF
Trailer destroyed in Toney fire
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Three fire departments were called to a Toney trailer park on Opp Reynolds Road early Sunday morning to extinguish a trailer fire. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services (HEMSI), the Toney, Bobo and Hazel Green fire departments were all on the scene. According to officials on the scene,...
Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Has Passed Away
Sad news from Birmingham native and comedian Rickey Smiley came today as he posted a video sharing that his son, Brandon Smiley, has passed away. In the video posted to his Instagram account, Rickey Smiley shared,. "I just have bad news this morning. I'm on my way to the airport...
Lauderdale County SROs receive ‘significant’ pay raise
The hourly pay for Lauderdale County School Resource Officers (SROs) has increased from $15 to $20.
2 local UA Early College students named to fall 2022 Director’s List
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A total of 501 students enrolled in UA Early College during fall semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the Director’s List with an academic record of 3.6 (or higher). The Director’s List recognizes students enrolled in classes through the UA Early College program. UA Early College allows high school students to get a head start on their college courses. High school sophomores, juniors and seniors enrolled in UA Early College can choose from more than 80 different online and on-campus courses and earn up to 30 hours of college credit. All high school students who...
ABC 33/40 News
Search underway for missing kayaker in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala (WBMA) — A search was underway Monday afternoon for a missing kayaker in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said family members of 34-year-old Richard Douglas Fields said he went to Bayview Lake to go kayak fishing on Saturday, but has not been heard from since around 4:00 p.m. that afternoon.
wvtm13.com
Search for missing boater on Pickwick Lake
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Update: Officials with ALEA say the missing boater has been identified as Daniel E. Hamm, 63, of Florence. A 13-year-old juvenile is the person who was rescued. That person's name and condition have not been released. ----- Divers are searching for a missing boater on...
Win your way to Tootsie
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — This is your chance to win two tickets to Broadway Theatre League's presentation of Tootsie, along with access to an exclusive opening night party!. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
Will buying chickens save you money on high egg prices?
With the national average price for a dozen eggs at nearly $4, people are becoming more inclined to buy chickens to raise at home. But is raising chickens all it's cracked up to be?
radio7media.com
Florence PD asks for information
THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON. SHANE KIMBRELL HAS MULTIPLE ACTIVE WARRANTS FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6610.
WAAY-TV
Shots fired into Huntsville home
The Huntsville Police Department says shots were fired into a home Sunday evening. It happened in the 2800 block of Penland Avenue. No one was injured, police say. The investigation is ongoing.
Sandra Moon Complex Phase 3 underway
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The City of Huntsville awarded a $3,381,700 contract to Lambert Contracting LLC to complete phase three of the Sandra Moon Community Complex on Bailey Cove Road. Parks and Recreation Director James Gossett says it will be the 'gem' in South Huntsville. "I think it will be...
FOX54 News
Huntsville, AL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Huntsville local newshttps://www.rocketcitynow.com/
Comments / 0