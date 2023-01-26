Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Bozeman crews respond to rollover accident on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department is asking drivers to slow down for crews responding to a single vehicle rollover on Interstate 90 near mile marker 307. A westbound SUV rolled into the median and landed upright in the eastbound lane just east of Seventh Street.
Fairfield Sun Times
Search and rescue volunteers respond to help snowmobiler injured west of West Yellowstone
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Search and rescue volunteers with Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue along with Custer Gallatin National Forest Service and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District responded to help an injured snowmobiler Saturday. Yellowstone National Park requested assistance for the snowmobiler who crashed one mile west of West Yellowstone...
People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake
Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
Largest Montana quake in a year rattles Livingston
Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey have confirmed a quake that struck near Livingston this morning was the largest Montana has seen in about a year. U.S.G.S. reports the quake measured 4.1 magnitude and was recorded at 12:28 Monday afternoon. The epicenter was generally north of town, between Livingston and Clyde Park.
Sheridan Media
Earthquake Reported Near Livingston, Montana
Some residents in Central Montana may have felt the ground shake under their feet and the effects may have been felt in northwest Wyoming. The US Geological Survey says at around 12:30pm MST on Monday (January 30th), an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred within 10 miles north-northwest of Livingston.
NBCMontana
Vehicle crashes along I-90 and I-15
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are reporting two separate vehicle crashes one on I-90 and the other on I-15. The crash on I-15 is in the northbound lane near mile marker 173 on Boulder Hill and emergency crews are responding. The accident on I-90 is...
eastidahonews.com
Multiple highways closed due to high winds and blowing snow
ASHTON — Multiple highways in eastern Idaho are closed Sunday due to high winds and blowing snow. The Idaho Transporation Department reports the following closures:. Interstate 15 from Dubois to the Montana State Line. U.S. Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. Idaho Highway 47 from Ashton...
yourbigsky.com
Developing: Earthquake 4.1 magnitude 6 miles from Livingston
4.1 moderate magnitude earthquake hits 22 miles east of Bozeman Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. Reports from numerous people are coming in of the ground shaking caused by seismic activity. There are no current reports of injuries or deaths and no significant damages to any buildings...
montanarightnow.com
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
montanarightnow.com
First responders ask drivers to slow down on icy roads
Chelsey Roberts shared photos of Interstate 90 westbound from Big Timber to Billings on January 29. She said there was a lot of ice on the interstate, along with wind blowing snow across the road. We also spoke with Sgt. Weston of the Billings Police Department early in the morning...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Department responds to a single vehicle rollover
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire Truck 3 is on scene at a single vehicle rollover at the intersection of East Valley Center Road and Warbler Way. There is no further information at this time. The Bozeman Fire Department released the following information:
Revisiting A Startling Montana State University Murder From 1990
It seems like the entire world has been captivated by the story of four students stabbed to death in off-campus housing near the University of Idaho in Moscow. The investigation into the stabbings is currently underway. A suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested in January and more details about the gruesome murders have been made available to the public. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin the week of June 26. Click here for the latest updates regarding the investigation.
Bozeman Locals Humbly Apologize About Bozeman To Stranded Travelers
Bozeman is a lovely town and all, but it's certainly not the cheapest place to get stranded when you're faced with terrible road conditions and nasty weather. Travelers that were looking for some guidance online got more than advice - they got apologies. You can imagine how busy the Montana...
Bald eagles flock to Logan Landfill
The Logan Landfill has turned into a great spot to do a little bird watching. Employees say they see about 50-60 eagles a day out there scavenging for food.
Char-Koosta News
Rescued grizzly bears find home in Bozeman sanctuary
BOZEMAN — The Montana Grizzly Encounter (MGE) provides a home for rescued grizzly bears and offers the public a chance to learn about them. Founded in 2004 by Casey Anderson, Ami Otten, and John Ross, the sanctuary has been home to eight bears: Brutus, Bella, Max, Lucy, Jake, Maggie, and twins Sheena and Christi.
Colorful Cosmic Tubing is Montana’s Favorite New Winter Activity
Have you ever heard of cosmic tubing? If not, it definitely needs to be on your Montana bucket list. Cosmic tubing takes traditional tubing to the next level. It's essentially tubing after dark under a wide array of colorful lights. Snow tubing is fun, but cosmic snow tubing is awesome!
County won't pursue death penalty in West Yellowstone homicide case
Gallatin County will no longer seek the death penalty for the woman accused of torturing and beating her 12-year-old grandson to death. Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell filed paperwork Friday in district court to withdraw the county's notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Patricia Batts. Batts is charged with deliberate homicide and three other felony charges related to the 2020 death of her 12-year-old grandson, James Alex...
County won't pursue death penalty against woman accused of fatal beating and torture of 12-year-old grandson
BOZEMAN, Mont.—Gallatin County will no longer seek the death penalty for the woman accused of torturing and beating her 12-year-old grandson to death. Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell filed paperwork Friday in district court to withdraw the county's notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Patricia Batts. Batts is charged with deliberate homicide and three other felony charges related to the 2020 death of her 12-year-old grandson, James...
msuexponent.com
Get a ‘pizza’ this new restaurant
Located on the 6th floor of the AC Hotel by Marriott lies Benchmark, a four season-rooftop restaurant and bar that is just under a year old. Not only does this restaurant offer handcrafted pizzas and cocktails, it also has a spectacular view of the breathtaking Gallatin Range. Growing up, whenever...
Museum of the Rockies Opens Two New Exhibits Today
BOZEMAN—The Museum of the Rockies will celebrate the opening of two new exhibitions, “Under the Arctic: Digging into Permafrost” and “Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross,” with an event Saturday, Jan. 28. The celebration runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees are invited to...
