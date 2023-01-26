ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sachse, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Tuite stepping up as Lady Bobcats' go-to scorer during state title defense

Continuity has been at the forefront of the early-season success for the Celina girls soccer team, which began its 2023 campaign with a 11-0 record during which they outscored opponents, 60-7. The Lady Bobcats return 10 starters from their Class 4A state championship-winning lineup, and although the graduation of Star...
CELINA, TX
Get to know one of the ambassadors to the Allen Americans, Bre Nabarrete

Bre Nabarrete has been a part of the Allen Americans Ice Angels dance team for three years. From leading performances to talking with fans after the game, she helps create an unforgettable experience for hockey fans at the CUTX Event Center. How did you become interested in the Allen Ice...
For Clint Bissett, coming to Celina meant being a part of the community

For Clint Bissett, the feel of Celina reminded him of home. So when he got a chance to work here for his job at Pacheco Koch, a Westwood Company, he and his wife decided to go "all in" and be a part of the community. As a result, the sold their home in Denton and built a house in Celina.
CELINA, TX
What to know in McKinney as winter weather continues into Tuesday

As DFW and Collin County wake up to continued winter weather, here's what McKinney residents should know. On Tuesday morning, the US National Weather Service for Fort Worth (which services the DFW area) said travel conditions will continue to worsen today with even more ice and sleet.
MCKINNEY, TX
Universal Parks and Resorts meeting in Frisco rescheduled

A "meet and greet" event with Universal Parks & Resorts and the City of Frisco has been rescheduled to Feb. 2. The event, which offers two opportunities to learn about the proposed park that has been announced to be in the works for Frisco, was originally slated for Jan. 31 but has since been shifted to different day.
FRISCO, TX
Mesquite cancels some services due to weather

As winter conditions continue Tuesday, the Mesquite Police Department encourages all residents to avoid traveling through Wednesday. Those who must be on the roads, need to drive slow, watch for ice on the road and to give yourself plenty of time for driving, the department said.
MESQUITE, TX
What to know about this week's inclement weather in McKinney

As extreme winter weather rolls into the DFW area, the city of McKinney is providing residents with information about what to expect. The city has a dedicated page on its website to address city closures, helpful tips and warming center information amid inclement weather conditions: mckinneytexas.org/Weather.
MCKINNEY, TX
City of Allen says to not travel unless essential due to weather

The city of Allen has announced that road conditions are quickly deteriorating in the area as icy weather continues. "Please stay off the roads unless it is absolutely essential, and be cautious when walking on paved surfaces, such as sidewalks and parking lots, to avoid the risk of falls," the city said.
ALLEN, TX
See over 20 photos of Mesquite's first Quinceañera Expo

Several community members and local vendors gathered for the first Texas Quinceañera Expo hosted by Quinceañera Magazine. A host of venue coordinators, photographers, caterers, dancers, DJs and more showed families how they can provide a special 15th birthday for their daughters.
MESQUITE, TX

