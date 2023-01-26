Flathead Co. Commissioners encourage community to reject things that ‘empower’ the homeless

Read full article on original website
Nikki McCall-Williams
4d ago
California has embraced homelessness. Spends billions, not millions but billions of taxpayer money on homelessness and look what they have managed to do…absolutely nothing but increase the problem!
montanarightnow.com
Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department looking for information after elk found dumped and wasted
BROWNING, Mont. - More information is being sought after an elk was found dumped and wasted. The Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department is asking anyone with information to reach out and provide some answers. You can call these numbers to report information and remain anonymous:. Police Department- (406) 338-7566. Game...
This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close
If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
NBCMontana
Flathead officials get pushback after calling on community to stop helping homeless people
KALISPELL, Mont. — Advocates for homeless people in northwest Montana are pushing back after the Flathead County Board of Commissioners called on community members to stop enabling the “homeless lifestyle” and blamed the valley’s growing homeless population on the opening of a low-barrier shelter. At least...
Flathead Beacon
Hungry Horse Painter Gets Deferred Sentence in Shower-Shock Case
A 60-year-old Hungry Horse man who pleaded guilty last year to a felony count of criminal endangerment after trying to electrocute his ex-partner in her shower last summer was sentenced Jan. 25 to a five-year deferred term in the Montana State Prison. As part of the sentence, local landscape artist...
mtpr.org
Gianforte trumpets economic growth; Democrats focus on the housing crisis
In his State of the State Address, Gov. Gianforte said Montana's economy is coming up roses, but Democrats found plenty of dandelions. And Flathead County commissioners have drawn widespread criticism for their views of the county's homeless population. Capitol Talk is MTPR's weekly legislative news and analysis program. MTPR's Sally...
One more cold day, Montana temperatures to warm
If you're struggling to stay warm during our second bout with very cold, sub-zero temperatures, you'll be happy to know this extreme cold is already on the way out. For the second time this winter, temperatures here in Western Montana plunged to -10 to even as low as -20 over the weekend after an arctic cold front pushed across The Divide late Friday night. Although the warm air in the valleys took longer than expected to flush out, by mid-day Saturday the cold was clearly in charge.
NBCMontana
Crash blocks Highway 2 west of Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews are on the scene of a crash on Highway 2 west of Kalispell at mile marker 106. Montana's road report website says both lanes are blocked. Montana Highway Patrol's incident site shows a fatal crash in the same area just before 9 p.m. Friday. No...
NBCMontana
Multiple-vehicle crash cleared on Highway 2
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hungry Horse Volunteer Fire Department and Montana Highway Patrol responded to a semi accident on Highway 2 near Hungry Horse Friday morning. Officials report the scene was clear and traffic was flowing again by 3 p.m. According to the Montana Department of Transportation, both lanes...
Trailer home destroyed in Hungry Horse fire
Crews contended with frigid temperatures as they battled a weekend trailer fire in Northwest Montana.
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous wind chills, light snow tonight
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Sub-zero morning lows and dangerous wind chills are expected today. It will feel like it's 30 to 40 below at times. Daytime highs will be in the single digits above and below zero. Sub-zero lows tonight, but temperatures will show signs of warming Tuesday afternoon. Increasing clouds...
Char-Koosta News
Lilliana Anita Matt
RONAN — Lilliana Anita Matt was born January 13, 2023 at the St. Luke New Beginnings Birth Center. She weighed 8 lbs. 2 oz. Parents are Lakota Matt and Autumn Piper of Moiese. Paternal grandparents are Louis Matt and Anita Matt of Moiese. Maternal grandparents are Branton Smith and...
