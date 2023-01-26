Read full article on original website
Walker wants to make the State Capitol a new destination for him
Photo: Dr. Progeorlan Walker is a candidate for House District 7 state Legislature in the Republican primary. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) He’s a successful travel and tour business operator, a minister, and now he wants to add state legislator to his resume. Dr. Progeorlan Walker, owner of P Walker Travel and...
Sheriff’s Department ESD K9 receives trauma pack
Thanks to a donation from K9s of Valor, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department Deputy K9 Gilly has received a K9 trauma pack. The pack contains vital first-aid supplies in the event of a line of duty injury to ESD (Electronic Storage Detection) K9 Gilly, including supplies to help treat bone breaks and blood loss, along with Naloxone (commonly known as Narcan).
Southaven Police investigating tobacco store robbery
Police are investigating a robbery that took place at a Southaven tobacco store Friday evening, Jan. 27. According to Southaven Police, Smokes Tobacco Store was robbed about 7 p.m. Friday, when a suspect wearing a red and black Nike sweatshirt, white N95 mask and a white skull cap entered the store and displayed a handgun to the store clerk.
Northwest Performing Arts Center named for college president
Photo: Northwest Mississippi Community College President Dr. Michael Heindl stands in front of the Heindl Center for the Performing Arts on the Senatobia campus. (NWCC photo) Credit: Northwest Mississippi Community College news release. The standing-room-only crowd who gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Northwest Mississippi Community College’s new performing...
Lewisburg wrestlers take second at Charger Challenge meet
Photo: Lewisburg individual champions at Saturday’s Charger Challenge wrestling meet in Oxford (Credit @LHSW2022 on Twitter) Lewisburg wrestlers finished second at Saturday’s Charger Challenge wrestling meet in Oxford. Cabot (Arkansas) won the team title with 262.0 points to the Patriots 197.0 points. Oxford took third, followed by North...
Light The Way Festival comes to Olive Branch for June event
The Olive Branch City Park is to be the site of a Christian music festival called Light The Way on June 16-17. The two-day family-friendly festival will feature some of the top Christian music artists. The event was recently announced to be coming to Olive Branch but the list of artists is still a few weeks away, according to organizers.
Silver Alert issued for missing Horn Lake woman
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has released information about a missing person from Horn Lake. The Silver Alert issued Sunday afternoon identified the missing woman as Shirley Ann McChriston, age 69 of Horn Lake. Officials say McChriston is described as a Black female, about five-feet-two inches tall and weighing 130...
Olive Branch K9 dogs fundraiser for bullet-resistant vests
For many law enforcement departments, bullet resistant vests for K-9s are not in the budget. Instead, departments rely on nonprofit assistance to acquire the protective gear. Non-profit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar accepted the responsibility to bring the community together and help fund four legged Officers from the Olive Branch Police Department named K9 Flip and K9 Zak for their Superhero cape (a bullet resistant Kevlar vest) to continue to safely save the community! Keeping K9s in Kevlar receives a 20 percent discount for K9 Storm, Inc vests saving donors $720! Each vest costs $2,480. A total of $4,960 is needed to fund both vests. Community donation assistance is requested and beyond appreciated to help support K9 Flip and K9 Zak.
East Side Throwback Night returns to Olive Branch High Thursday
Photo: From left, Jorah Lawrence and Trevor Joyner wear the East Side High uniforms they will have when they play Hernando Central Thursday at Olive Branch High School. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The Olive Branch High School basketball programs will again pay respect to its past and honor the beginning of Black...
Arrest made after shooting at Olive Branch hotel
Olive Branch Police Saturday arrested a Horn Lake man accused of shooting an unnamed victim at the Hilton Garden Inn in Olive Branch shortly after 12 noon. Officers were called to the hotel on a report of shots being fired at approximately 12:06 p.m. Saturday. The hotel is located at 7890 Craft-Goodman Frontage Road.
