Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Jim Jordan Confronted With Trump Campaign's Link to Russian Oligarch
The GOP lawmaker recently urged Democrats to join Republicans in a newly formed subcommittee tasked to investigate the "weaponization" of the federal agencies.
“Gays Against Groomers” Supports Montana Bill to Protect Kids
Montana State Senator John Fuller (R-Kalispell) is a great Vietnam Veteran and former school teacher who continues to serve his country. He has a bill in the Montana Legislature, SB 99, to protect kids from the radical transgender agenda that wants to push for life altering surgeries and treatments on little kids.
Science Found New, Unique Way to Anger Montana Steak Eaters
The debate (argument?) continues. In the past, when we’ve covered news about innovations in food science, like "meat" made from plants, it brings out...complaints. It's clear that many meat-eating Montananas are not interested in trying any version of imitation meat. The most recent version of this was when it...
EPA Urging Montanan’s to ‘Test Your Nest’ for Radioactive Gas
The US Environmental Protection Agency announced a radon awareness campaign this week with the catchy slogan "Test Your Nest." Radon is an odorless, colorless, radioactive gas that occurs naturally in the soil and rocks as they decay. Radon is very common in the West, especially in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, the Dakotas, and Montana.
Even at these prices, Egg Smuggling won’t go over easy in Montana
It was only a matter of time before the "shell shock" of higher prices would prompt residents along the border to start "smuggling" eggs into the United States. But some words of caution lest that idea crosses your mind coming back into Montana after that trip to Canada. Food &...
