ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
930 AM KMPT

Science Found New, Unique Way to Anger Montana Steak Eaters

The debate (argument?) continues. In the past, when we’ve covered news about innovations in food science, like "meat" made from plants, it brings out...complaints. It's clear that many meat-eating Montananas are not interested in trying any version of imitation meat. The most recent version of this was when it...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

930 AM KMPT

Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://930kmpt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy