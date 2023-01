Second-largest Match 5 jackpot to date for Tuesday drawing. Lottery officials have increased the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot to $655,000 ahead of the Tuesday, Jan. 31, drawing, nearing the largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $665,000 which was hit in July 2021. The drawing tomorrow will be the 22nd drawing since it was last hit on Dec. 10, 2022.

