Read full article on original website
Related
Three young women guards jailed for secret illicit affairs with inmates at Britain’s biggest prison
THREE women guards have been jailed after having secret illicit affairs with inmates at Britain’s biggest prison. Shamed prison staff Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed within the last three years for sparking relationships with prisoners. The secret affairs took place...
George Santos Faces up to Five Years in Prison if Convicted of Fraud
Brazilian prosecutors say the New York congressman-elect used a stolen checkbook and a false name to spend nearly $700 on clothing in 2008.
Josef Mengele, known as The Angel of Death, performed disturbing experimentation with prisoners, especially twins.
Also known as The Angel of Death, Josef Mengele was known to conduct inhumane experiments on prisoners at Auschwitz. Josef Mengele was born on March 16, 1911, in Güzburg, Germany.
HipHopDX.com
Tay-K Says He's Being Treated Like A 'Hamster' In Prison Amid 55-Year Murder Sentence
Tay-K is having a tough time in prison, likening his treatment behind bars to that of a “hamster” or “ferret.”. The 22-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday (January 17) to let fans know things aren’t going too well for him inside. According to Tay, he’s at “war within” and the correctional officers aren’t making it any better for him.
BBC
Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession
A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Prosecutors sought 33 years to life, but Mongols biker who killed cop may be freed by March
David Martinez, who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter charges, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being behind bars for over eight years.
A Gang Leader Killed 10 Prison Guards and a Whole Mexican City's on Lockdown
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—The Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez has been under siege for several days after a local gang leader killed ten guards in a violent prison escape that also freed another 24 inmates. Seven inmates reportedly also died in the incident. An armed group driving...
msn.com
Prison where 3 guards had flings with inmates is 'UK's cushiest jail'
Slide 1 of 16: A 'modern' prison where three female guards had flings with inmates allows prisoners to have phones in their rooms, send emails, and even have their own laptops. Shamed prison staff Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed within the last three years for sparking relationships with prisoners at £250 ($300) million super prison HMP Berwyn in Wrexham, North Wales, which houses Category C adult male offenders.
Serial rapist given 16 consecutive life sentences
A 23-year-old from St. Louis County was sentenced to 16 consecutive life sentences in prison. Dominic Yacco was convicted last year of 16 counts of felony sex crimes after nine teenage girls between ages 14 and 16 accused him of rape.
Italian police find suspected ‘secret bunker’ of captured mafia boss
Italian military police have found a possible secret bunker suspected of being used by Matteo Messina Denaro, the “last godfather” of the Sicilian mafia who was arrested on Monday after 30 years on the run. The entrance to the bunker was concealed in a closet full of clothes...
Trans woman guilty of raping two women remanded in female prison in Scotland
Politicians, campaigners and UN special rapporteur concerned by case of Isla Bryson, who offended before she had transitioned
Caroline Crouch killed by Greek husband because of his drug smuggling, father claims
The father of Caroline Crouch, the British woman who was murdered by her Greek helicopter pilot husband as she lay asleep in their Athens home, has claimed his daughter died because her self-confessed killer got involved in drug smuggling. Speaking publicly for the first time, David Crouch, 79, said his...
British prisoner ‘breaks world record’ for longest time in solitary confinement
A British prisoner has broken a “world record” for the longest time spent in solitary confinement.Robert Maudsley is thought to be the longest-serving inmate in Britain, having spent 49 years behind bars.Known within the prison system as “Hannibal the Cannibal”, Maudsley has spent nearly 45 of those years – some 16,000 consecutive days – in solitary confinement, according to the Daily Mirror.Maudsley is now reported to have surpassed the world record for time spent in solitary, spending 23 of every 24 hours in his cell.That unenviable benchmark had previously been set by US prisoner Albert Woodfox, who died last August,...
Police find elaborate underground bunker in Adelaide allegedly used to grow cannabis
Two men have been arrested after police uncovered an elaborate underground bunker allegedly used to grow cannabis in Adelaide’s south. Officers attended a semi-rural property in the suburb of Coromandel East on Monday where they discovered the bunker’s entrance. Once inside, police allege they uncovered a large amount...
Three bikers jailed for killing rival for wearing wrong colours on their turf
Three bikers have been jailed for killing a rival motorcycle gang member who wore his “colours” on their patch.Benjamin Parry, 42, and Chad Brading, 36, both from Plymouth, along with Thomas Pawley, 32, from Ivybridge, were found guilty of the manslaughter of David Crawford, a 59-year-old grandfather from Plymouth.Parry was jailed for 12 years, while Brading and Pawley were sentenced to four years. The trio, who were part of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, were all cleared of murder.The elder member, sentenced to longer in prison because of his “significant, if not leading, role”, was also banned from driving for...
Mexican cartel leader dies in shootout after mass jail break
MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - An escaped Mexican cartel kingpin known as "El Neto" died after a shootout early on Thursday, four days after he fled prison in a violent mass break-out, authorities said.
toofab.com
Man Sentenced to 45 Years Behind Bars for Brutal Attack That 'Mirrored' Jeffrey Dahmer
The suspect "intended to dismember and keep parts of the victim's body as trophies, mementos and food." A 21-year-old man from Louisiana allegedly inspired by Jeffrey Dahmer has been sentenced to 45 years in prison following the kidnapping and attempted murder of a gay man. Chance Seneca will serve 42...
Woman who made grooming gang claims convicted of perverting course of justice
A woman who claimed she was the victim of an Asian grooming gang has been convicted of perverting the course of justice.Eleanor Williams, 22, published pictures of her injuries and an account of being groomed, trafficked and beaten, on Facebook in May 2020, in a post which was shared more than 100,000 times.A jury at Preston Crown Court found her guilty of eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.Williams stared straight ahead as the verdicts were returned.The Facebook post sparked demonstrations in her home town of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, and led to former English Defence...
Members Of A Dangerous Alaskan White Supremacist Gang Get Sentenced To Life In Prison
On Thursday, five members of a white supremacist gang in Alaska were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The post Members Of A Dangerous Alaskan White Supremacist Gang Get Sentenced To Life In Prison appeared first on NewsOne.
Comments / 4