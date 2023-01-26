Read full article on original website
U.S. Secretary of Education Visits Perry County Schools
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Perry County Central High School and Roy G. Eversole Elementary in Hazard on Jan. 19. During the visit, he met with school officials and students to discuss the successes and opportunities of the Promise Neighborhood grants with the help of Partners for Rural Impact.
Perry County to participate in FEMA Home Buyout Program
Earlier this month, Perry County kicked off their participation in the FEMA Home Buyout Program with a contract signing. This week, on Jan. 24, county officials provided the community with an update on the program. Last year, FEMA approved more than $2 million in federal funding to Perry County for...
Three generations of Hazard family has served in fire department
For one local family, serving on the Hazard Fire Department is a tradition. The patriarch of the family, Earl Smith, started his career in 1968 and retired in 1997. Smith's son, Brad, followed in his footsteps, joining in 1987. Smith’s four grandsons, ages 32, 30 and 21, also followed in...
