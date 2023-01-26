ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11Alive

P.F. Chang's to open 5th Atlanta location on Wednesday

ATLANTA — Doors open on Wednesday for Atlanta's newest P.F. Chang's Chinese Restaurant location, according to a release from the company. Lovers of the restaurant's Mongolian chicken, lettuce wraps and more can line up for a seat at their bistro at Perimeter Mall. The restaurant is currently open for takeout and delivery only.
ATLANTA, GA
defpen

Slim & Husky’s To Open Location At Morehouse College

Slim & Husky’s is expanding its footprint in the city of Atlanta, Georgia. This month, the popular culinary and lifestyle brand took to Instagram to let its supporters know that it would be opening a new location on the campus of Morehouse College in February. “[We are] committed to...
ATLANTA, GA
beckersspine.com

Dr. Walter McClelland completes Georgia's 1st AR glenoid surgery

Walter McClelland, MD, performed Georgia's first glenoid surgery with Enovis' augmented reality technology, according to a Jan. 28 LinkedIn post from a principal agent with the devicemaker. Enovis' ARvis system was launched in July. It is a wearable device that helps surgeons improve precision. Dr. McClelland is a hand, wrist...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Son of popular Atlanta radio show host Rickey Smiley dies, he says

ATLANTA — The son of popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley has died at 32, he confirmed in a video to Facebook on Sunday. Rickey said his son, Brandon Smiley, unexpectedly died Sunday morning, but did not clarify how he passed away. In the three-minute video, Rickey said that he was on the way to the airport to fly to Birmingham, Ala., where he is from.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must see-concerts in Atlanta this week

PH-1 The Korean rapper is headed straight to Buckhead Theatre! pH-1 appeared on the popular South Korean show “Show Me The Money 777″ and has been gaining fans ever since!. Location: Buckhead - 3110 Roswell Road NE; Time: 8 p.m.; Date: Monday, Jan. 30; Admission: From $46; Website: accessatlanta.com.
ATLANTA, GA
QSR magazine

Big Dave's Opens Fourth Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia

Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is continuing to expand his award-winning cheesesteak empire, this time to Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a location set to open this summer. Located within Lawrenceville Marketplace, the 1,500-square-foot outpost will serve as the brand’s fourth Atlanta-area location in addition to stores in downtown Atlanta, Doraville, Georgia, and a forthcoming Jonesboro Road location set to open this spring.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
WHIO Dayton

What is Atlanta's 'Cop City' and why are people protesting it?

ATLANTA — A public safety training center set to be constructed in Atlanta has garnered national attention after prompting protests throughout the city as well as in states like Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania and more. The debate over the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center has been ongoing. The center...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

One Georgia restaurant cracks Yelp's 2023 Top 100 Places to Eat list

DECATUR, Ga. — If you're thinking of the best place to eat in Georgia, what immediately springs to mind? Barbecue? Wings? Soul food?. Yelp has released its list of top 100 places around the country to eat for 2023, and only one Georgia restaurant cracked the list - Decatur's Buena Gente Cuban Bakery.
DECATUR, GA
travellens.co

35 Best Things to Do in Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, Georgia, is the birthplace of Martin Luther King, Jr. and the center ground for the civil rights movement. It is also the setting for the book ‘Gone with the Wind’ written by Margaret Mitchell, as well as the melting pot of diverse cultures in Georgia. Here, you...
ATLANTA, GA
weisradio.com

Growth in Northwest Georgia on the Way

Several small pockets of growth point to what appears to be an effort to spur larger development across north Georgia. The North Rome Community Action Committee has been pushing for growth for almost a decade, and a move of the recycling center which was located off Calhoun Avenue, has brought about a renewed interest in the area.
ROME, GA
Atlanta local news

