A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot downCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby BoomersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
WDBJ7.com
The Hangout expands opportunities for entertainment in year two
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hangout Sports Bar and Lounge is approaching its second anniversary in February. 2022 had quite a bit in store for the business. “The plan last year was to get started on cutting out the woods, which we did starting around February of last year. We continued on throughout the summer until we got the stage and everything finalized, where we could actually have this balance out here. Then we started in the fall time with the inside expansion,” said Lori Edwards, owner and operator of The Hangout.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia ABC opens liquor store in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia ABC opened up a liquor store Monday in downtown Roanoke. Company and downtown Roanoke officials unveiled the store at 121 Campbell Avenue Southeast Monday afternoon. The store was originally an ABC store in the 1950s. It closed in 1983 and then became a church. Now,...
WDBJ7.com
Libraries and pediatricians to host “Nourishing Your Baby” workshops
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Public Libraries are announcing they will hold a lactation and parenting support group for parents. Developed as part of the Feed, Read, and Grow librarian-pediatrician partnership, the Nourishing Your Baby Lactation Support Group will be held at the Williamson Road Branch Library every Tuesday morning from February 7 through April 25.
WDBJ7.com
Gun Violence Prevention Commission hosts talent show auditions
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest plan from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is drawing some concerns from members and the mayor. They are planning to host a talent show for youth in the Star City but the idea isn’t the issue. It’s the cost - $25,000.
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Fundraising efforts for the SWVA Agrarian Commons to acquire Lick Run Farm in Roanoke going strong
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fundraising efforts for the Southwest Virginia Agrarian Commons to acquire Lick Run Farm in Northwest Roanoke are going strong. The cost of the project is $426,250. Over $287,000 has been raised. “We just crossed two-thirds of our fundraising goal raised, which feels like a really big...
WDBJ7.com
Space Rabbit Coffee opens drive-thru in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Space Rabbit Coffee has opened a new brick-and-mortar location in Christiansburg. The coffee business has operated out of a mobile trailer since 2020. It now has a drive-through building in Christiansburg. Space Rabbit offers a variety of coffee drinks and made-in-house donuts. Owners say they are...
WDBJ7.com
Space Rabbit Coffee Welcomes Customers In Christiansburg
Deadly Danville House Fire Along Lewis Street Early Monday Morning. New Rail Trail From Craig Co. To Botetourt Co.
earnthenecklace.com
Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?
Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg Institute Restoration
New Rail Trail From Craig Co. To Botetourt Co.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late January 29, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on January 29, 2023.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke community brainstorms solutions to address homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A community forum on homelessness in Roanoke City was held Sunday at Oakland Baptist Church. Around 50 people attended the meeting. Those who attended heard from organizations about their efforts and challenges in addressing homelessness. But the big topic was affordable housing. The Homeless Assistant Team known...
WDBJ7.com
Pet Stories: Meet McCoy
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is McCoy and he is a five-month-old mix breed dog looking for his forever home. McCoy has some vision issues and is becoming familiar with his harness and halo. He is extremely friendly and likes squeaky toys. Noisy toys are probably the best so he can track to the noise. He has little training but the shelter employees and volunteers are working with him. He does well with other dogs, but he would do well with a calmer dog. A meet and greet is a must.
WDBJ7.com
State politicians pushing for funding for Christiansburg Institute restoration
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Christiansburg Institute was the first high school for black students in southwest Virginia. Its doors were open until 1966 but now, only one building still stands on the former 200 acre campus. The Institute’s dream is to bring the Edgar Long Building back to life....
WDBJ7.com
Lifelong learning opportunities offered at Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) at Virginia Tech is a member-driven, volunteer organization that draws on the wealth of academic and community resources in the New River Valley and beyond to provide intellectual, cultural, and social experiences for curious adults 50 and older. Lyndsay LaLonde, the...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke region receives funding for 26-mile scenic rail trail
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke region has received funding from the General Assembly to build a new trail that will run through Botetourt and Craig counties. The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will parallel Craigs Creek and run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County to Eagle Rock in Botetourt County.
Foodie Friday: Tammy’s Grill
MARTINSVILLE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR’s Hazelmarie Andeson took a trip to the southside to check out a restaurant rooted in family. Located in Martinsville is where you will find some finger-lickin’ food. “The food is amazing. You […]
WDBJ7.com
New mascot revealed for Alleghany High School
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany Highlands Public Schools will merge Covington High School and Alleghany High School in the fall of 2023. which is why Monday, the school got a new mascot, a cougar, which started the new chapter. “Our cougar was born through a unifying spirit of purpose,...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke residents are still dealing with the aftermath of busted pipes one month after the winter cold snap
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke residents whose pipes busted during the December cold snap are still dealing with the aftermath a month later. E. Duane Howard had a busted pipe on Christmas that led to his basement flooding. More than a month later, he’s living in a hotel because of the mold.
cardinalnews.org
Warming Center sheds light on invisible problem of homelessness in Martinsville
There was a knock on Linda Pulliam’s door, seven years ago, on a night as cold as it was fateful. There stood one of her former students, freezing and asking for help to escape the cold. It proved to be a seminal experience in the now-retired educator’s life.
Virginia troopers save red-tailed hawk caught in wires on interstate
Virginia State Police said one of their troopers rescued a red-tailed hawk along I-64 this week. On Tuesday, troopers got a call, saying the raptor had been caught in wires in Alleghany County.
