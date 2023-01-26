ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

The Hangout expands opportunities for entertainment in year two

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hangout Sports Bar and Lounge is approaching its second anniversary in February. 2022 had quite a bit in store for the business. “The plan last year was to get started on cutting out the woods, which we did starting around February of last year. We continued on throughout the summer until we got the stage and everything finalized, where we could actually have this balance out here. Then we started in the fall time with the inside expansion,” said Lori Edwards, owner and operator of The Hangout.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia ABC opens liquor store in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia ABC opened up a liquor store Monday in downtown Roanoke. Company and downtown Roanoke officials unveiled the store at 121 Campbell Avenue Southeast Monday afternoon. The store was originally an ABC store in the 1950s. It closed in 1983 and then became a church. Now,...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Libraries and pediatricians to host “Nourishing Your Baby” workshops

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Public Libraries are announcing they will hold a lactation and parenting support group for parents. Developed as part of the Feed, Read, and Grow librarian-pediatrician partnership, the Nourishing Your Baby Lactation Support Group will be held at the Williamson Road Branch Library every Tuesday morning from February 7 through April 25.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Gun Violence Prevention Commission hosts talent show auditions

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest plan from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is drawing some concerns from members and the mayor. They are planning to host a talent show for youth in the Star City but the idea isn’t the issue. It’s the cost - $25,000.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Space Rabbit Coffee opens drive-thru in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Space Rabbit Coffee has opened a new brick-and-mortar location in Christiansburg. The coffee business has operated out of a mobile trailer since 2020. It now has a drive-through building in Christiansburg. Space Rabbit offers a variety of coffee drinks and made-in-house donuts. Owners say they are...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
earnthenecklace.com

Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?

Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke community brainstorms solutions to address homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A community forum on homelessness in Roanoke City was held Sunday at Oakland Baptist Church. Around 50 people attended the meeting. Those who attended heard from organizations about their efforts and challenges in addressing homelessness. But the big topic was affordable housing. The Homeless Assistant Team known...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pet Stories: Meet McCoy

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is McCoy and he is a five-month-old mix breed dog looking for his forever home. McCoy has some vision issues and is becoming familiar with his harness and halo. He is extremely friendly and likes squeaky toys. Noisy toys are probably the best so he can track to the noise. He has little training but the shelter employees and volunteers are working with him. He does well with other dogs, but he would do well with a calmer dog. A meet and greet is a must.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lifelong learning opportunities offered at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) at Virginia Tech is a member-driven, volunteer organization that draws on the wealth of academic and community resources in the New River Valley and beyond to provide intellectual, cultural, and social experiences for curious adults 50 and older. Lyndsay LaLonde, the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke region receives funding for 26-mile scenic rail trail

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke region has received funding from the General Assembly to build a new trail that will run through Botetourt and Craig counties. The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will parallel Craigs Creek and run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County to Eagle Rock in Botetourt County.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Foodie Friday: Tammy’s Grill

MARTINSVILLE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR’s Hazelmarie Andeson took a trip to the southside to check out a restaurant rooted in family. Located in Martinsville is where you will find some finger-lickin’ food. “The food is amazing. You […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New mascot revealed for Alleghany High School

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany Highlands Public Schools will merge Covington High School and Alleghany High School in the fall of 2023. which is why Monday, the school got a new mascot, a cougar, which started the new chapter. “Our cougar was born through a unifying spirit of purpose,...
COVINGTON, VA

