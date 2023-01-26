Read full article on original website
Mary Lester Sears
Mary Lester Sears, 90, of Hillister, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Harbor Hospice in Jasper, Texas. Visitation will begin 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. service time on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel in Woodville with a 3 p.m. burial in Oak Bluff Memorial Park Cemetery in Pt. Neches, Texas. Officiating will be Brother Rusty West and Brother Dan Alphine. Serving as pallbearers will be Fred Morin, Neal Smith, Cody Tomplait, Cade Tomplait, Drake Tomplait, and Bron Melvin. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Tomplait and Randy Tomplait.
Texas lawmakers hope their effort could stop catalytic converter thefts
Texas falls only behind California for the highest number of catalytic convertor theft claims, according to the insurance company.
“It’s downright disgusting”: Central Texas organization, law enforcement respond to video released by Memphis police
(KWTX) - The horrific body cam footage released by Memphis police of the night Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten by five officers has captured attention across the nation, including right here in Central Texas. The President of the NAACP branch in Killeen said she is shocked and appalled by the...
Arrest Reports for 01/28/23
35463 145738 FAILED TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY. 40781 TRKV20103 FAIL TO STOP (STOP SIGN-INTERSECTION) TRKV20104 FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY.
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Jan 30th, 2023
MISSING PERSON- JOSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
Thousands of partiers caused problems in Polk County
Polk County Today is reporting that a weekend gathering of approximately 4,000 people in a small community 25 miles northwest of Woodville has left Polk County officials to deal with the aftermath, including a damaged road. Meanwhile, nearby residents complained about the noise during the event and the mess left behind.
Family, friends honor lives of young couple who were murdered in 2021 with Saturday balloon release
ORANGE, Texas — Family and friends gathered in Orange Saturday to mourn the loss and honor the lives of a young couple who were taken far too soon. Aaliyah Gradnigo and her boyfriend Thalamus Livings were shot to death in January 2021 at a home in Orange. Gradnigo was 18 when she died and Livings was 23.
Man charged with manslaughter in 2021 death of Carter Osborn speaks publicly for the first time
BEAUMONT, Texas — Carter Osborn was 6 years old when he was hit by an ATV at Tyrrell Park on May 8, 2021. ATVs are not allowed at Tyrrell Park. Following the incident, Osborn was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Darrell Brown Jr. is the...
Man arrested after calls about suspicious vehicle near Beaumont school leads to discovery of assault rifle, ammunition
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 26-year-old New York man is facing state and federal-level charges after calls about a suspicious vehicle near a Beaumont school led to the discovery of a gun and ammunition. Beaumont Police received multiple calls about a suspicious vehicle around St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School and...
Deputies investigating burglary at Angelina Grocery
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at Angelina Grocery, on Highway 63 West. According to department spokeswoman Karli Cherry, deputies responded to a burglary alarm at the business at about 1:30 Monday morning and arrived to find an open door and several cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets had been taken.
Vidor man arrested, charged after Beaumont Police find eight stolen tires in bed of truck
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 55-year-old Vidor man is facing a burglary charge after Beaumont Police found multiple stolen tires in a truck. It happened Thursday, January 26, 2023. Officers responded to a Discount Tire located in the 3600 block of Stagg Drive after receiving a call about a theft in progress shortly after 10:30 p.m.
Some Other Place executive director makes drastic, temporary life-style change to better help those experiencing homelessness
BEAUMONT, Texas — Chris Robertson, the executive director of Some Other Place, went on an eye-opening mission that involved nothing more than the clothes on his back and a sleeping bag. A reality for the almost 600 people experiencing homelessness in Beaumont is that they walk around the city...
Constable says scammer posing as a local business
Jasper County Precinct 1 Constable Jimmy Hensarling warned over the weekend that a scammer is posing as a local business, and he says the scammer tried to target him along with other people. According to Hensarling, he and others received a Facebook message claiming to be from Pop’s Kajun Kitchen...
Drug raid leads to arrest of Beaumont man
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Friday, January 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM, Beaumont Narcotics Investigators, assisted by Beaumont P.D. SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and Jefferson County S.O. , executed a search warrant in the 700 block of E Lucas. The search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation concerning narcotics distribution from the residence. Beaumont P.D. SWAT executed the search warrant and the subsequent search of the residence yielded over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, over $4900 in currency, and two handguns (one of which was reported stolen). Adrian Dwayne Elam, a 35 year old Beaumont man, was arrested and transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility. He was booked in for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Elam is a convicted felon and was also charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
ATM stolen in Jasper, possible parts of it found in NW Jasper County
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan says parts of an automatic teller machine discovered on Saturday afternoon could possibly be from an ATM that was stolen the night before in Jasper. Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster said the ATM was stolen from a game room near the...
