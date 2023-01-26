ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

kjas.com

Mary Lester Sears

Mary Lester Sears, 90, of Hillister, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Harbor Hospice in Jasper, Texas. Visitation will begin 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. service time on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel in Woodville with a 3 p.m. burial in Oak Bluff Memorial Park Cemetery in Pt. Neches, Texas. Officiating will be Brother Rusty West and Brother Dan Alphine. Serving as pallbearers will be Fred Morin, Neal Smith, Cody Tomplait, Cade Tomplait, Drake Tomplait, and Bron Melvin. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Tomplait and Randy Tomplait.
HILLISTER, TX
Houston Chronicle

A billionaire's luxury development clashes with conservationists

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A billionaire seeking to build a resort with luxury homes in the Texas Hill Country is facing off against neighbors opposed to development on environmental grounds, highlighting the growing tensions as the region's economic surge fuels a boom outside Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas

TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
HOUSTON, TX
Mashed

The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock

Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
AUSTIN, TX
kjas.com

Arrest Reports for 01/28/23

35463 145738 FAILED TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY. 40781 TRKV20103 FAIL TO STOP (STOP SIGN-INTERSECTION) TRKV20104 FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Jan 30th, 2023

MISSING PERSON- JOSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Thousands of partiers caused problems in Polk County

Polk County Today is reporting that a weekend gathering of approximately 4,000 people in a small community 25 miles northwest of Woodville has left Polk County officials to deal with the aftermath, including a damaged road. Meanwhile, nearby residents complained about the noise during the event and the mess left behind.
POLK COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Deputies investigating burglary at Angelina Grocery

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at Angelina Grocery, on Highway 63 West. According to department spokeswoman Karli Cherry, deputies responded to a burglary alarm at the business at about 1:30 Monday morning and arrived to find an open door and several cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets had been taken.
kjas.com

Constable says scammer posing as a local business

Jasper County Precinct 1 Constable Jimmy Hensarling warned over the weekend that a scammer is posing as a local business, and he says the scammer tried to target him along with other people. According to Hensarling, he and others received a Facebook message claiming to be from Pop’s Kajun Kitchen...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Drug raid leads to arrest of Beaumont man

BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Friday, January 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM, Beaumont Narcotics Investigators, assisted by Beaumont P.D. SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and Jefferson County S.O. , executed a search warrant in the 700 block of E Lucas. The search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation concerning narcotics distribution from the residence. Beaumont P.D. SWAT executed the search warrant and the subsequent search of the residence yielded over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, over $4900 in currency, and two handguns (one of which was reported stolen). Adrian Dwayne Elam, a 35 year old Beaumont man, was arrested and transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility. He was booked in for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Elam is a convicted felon and was also charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
BEAUMONT, TX

