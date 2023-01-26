ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

WLWT 5

A crash on both shoulders of I-275 in Montgomery causing delays

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — A crash is occupying both shoulders on westbound I-275 in Montgomery, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Delays are likely going to exceed 10 minutes as crews are on scene assessing the situation. Stop and go...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Firefighters battling structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are on scene of a working fire in Dayton late Monday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>RELATED: 9 children, 4 adults displaced after house fire in Piqua. Dayton firefighters were dispatched to the 900 block of W Grand Avenue at around 10:39 p.m. Crews...
DAYTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

I-70 VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS WEST MILTON MAN

(Preble County, OH)--Details of a fatal crash that occurred early Monday morning on I-70 near the state line were released later in the day Monday. It happened a mile into Ohio on the eastbound side. A New York man was in a truck pulling a trailer and pulled onto the shoulder. An SUV driven by a West Milton man then hit the back of the trailer. The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed. 70 was shut down for a couple of hours.
WEST MILTON, OH
WDTN

Police find apartment fire during Sidney investigation

Crews tackled the fire from inside the apartment and searched the building. According to the release, most of the fire came from the crawlspace and garage. At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department.
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Springfield

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 49-year-old Ray Henderson was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle around 7:50 p.m. OSP says the preliminary investigation shows Henderson […]
DAYTON, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Bellefontaine under a citywide boil advisory

A water main break at Troy Road and Sandusky Avenue coupled with computer-related issues has resulted in a citywide boil advisory being issued in Bellefontaine. There has been a widespread loss of water pressure as a result of the break. Residents should boil water for five minutes prior to consumption...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WCPO

Police: 78-year-old missing Ohio man found safe

DAYTON, Ohio — A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office for Norman Maybury, a 78-year-old man from Dayton, Ohio. At approximately 2:00 p.m. Sunday Maybury drove away from his home near N. Diamond Mill Road. Mr. Maybury suffers from Alzheimer's, authorities...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton police details vehicle thefts for the week of Jan. 23

Police again urged owners of these kinds of vehicles to consider getting an anti-theft device such as a vehicle immobilization device, a steering wheel lock, glass-break sensors or battery disconnect switches. They also recommended parking in well-lit areas or in a parking garage if possible.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

One taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Dayton early Tuesday morning. Police were called to a stabbing in the area of the apartments in the 2600 block of North Main Street just after midnight, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Man held...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Short-term traffic signal outages scheduled in Greene County

ALPHA, Ohio — Short-term traffic signal outages are scheduled along U.S. 35 in Greene County this upcoming week. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, traffic signal work is scheduled at the intersection of U.S. 35 and Orchard Road, and the intersection of U.S. 35 and Factory Road. Work...
GREENE COUNTY, OH

