A crash on both shoulders of I-275 in Montgomery causing delays
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — A crash is occupying both shoulders on westbound I-275 in Montgomery, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Delays are likely going to exceed 10 minutes as crews are on scene assessing the situation. Stop and go...
Safety issues concern City of Dayton road crews with current and future road hazards
DAYTON — Road crews spent Monday patching potholes and preparing for potentially hazardous roadways due to falling temperatures. overnight. City of Dayton road crews are responsible for 1,700 miles of streets to maintain. As road temperatures fall, bridges and overpasses become a priority for crews to treat as they freeze first.
1 dead after crash on I-70 EB; Lanes reopen
OSHP reported that one person is dead after an SUV crashed into a heavy-duty pickup.
Crews responding to a report of wires down on Chablis Drive in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews responding to a report of wires down in the 6400 block of Chablis Drive in Liberty Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Victim of fatal Preble County crash identified
20-year-old Shayne Sowers of West Milton was identified as the crash victim.
Driver hospitalized after crash involving school bus in Liberty Township
A school bus has been involved in a crash at the intersection of Lesourdsville West Chester Road and Millikin Road in Liberty Township, according to Butler County dispatch.
Lakota school bus crashes with 48 students onboard; minor injuries reported
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three students suffered minor injuries after a school bus with 48 students on board crashed in Liberty Township Monday. According to officials, the bus was traveling in the 5300 block of Lesourdsville West Chester Road in Liberty Township when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle.
Firefighters battling structure fire in Dayton
DAYTON — Firefighters are on scene of a working fire in Dayton late Monday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>RELATED: 9 children, 4 adults displaced after house fire in Piqua. Dayton firefighters were dispatched to the 900 block of W Grand Avenue at around 10:39 p.m. Crews...
I-70 VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS WEST MILTON MAN
(Preble County, OH)--Details of a fatal crash that occurred early Monday morning on I-70 near the state line were released later in the day Monday. It happened a mile into Ohio on the eastbound side. A New York man was in a truck pulling a trailer and pulled onto the shoulder. An SUV driven by a West Milton man then hit the back of the trailer. The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed. 70 was shut down for a couple of hours.
‘An effective tool for law enforcement’ soon to be implemented in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — An automated license plate reader system will soon be actively used to assist a police department in Miami County starting in February. Tipp City will be implementing the Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reader System (ALPR) to assist the police department in identifying vehicles to solve crimes.
Crash with injuries reported on west State Route 129 ramp to north I-75 in Liberty Township
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on the west State Route 129 ramp to north I-75 in Liberty Township. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
Police find apartment fire during Sidney investigation
Crews tackled the fire from inside the apartment and searched the building. According to the release, most of the fire came from the crawlspace and garage. At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department.
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Springfield
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 49-year-old Ray Henderson was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle around 7:50 p.m. OSP says the preliminary investigation shows Henderson […]
Bellefontaine under a citywide boil advisory
A water main break at Troy Road and Sandusky Avenue coupled with computer-related issues has resulted in a citywide boil advisory being issued in Bellefontaine. There has been a widespread loss of water pressure as a result of the break. Residents should boil water for five minutes prior to consumption...
A crash with injuries has been reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — A crash with injuries has been reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Police: 78-year-old missing Ohio man found safe
DAYTON, Ohio — A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office for Norman Maybury, a 78-year-old man from Dayton, Ohio. At approximately 2:00 p.m. Sunday Maybury drove away from his home near N. Diamond Mill Road. Mr. Maybury suffers from Alzheimer's, authorities...
Dayton police details vehicle thefts for the week of Jan. 23
Police again urged owners of these kinds of vehicles to consider getting an anti-theft device such as a vehicle immobilization device, a steering wheel lock, glass-break sensors or battery disconnect switches. They also recommended parking in well-lit areas or in a parking garage if possible.
One taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton
DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Dayton early Tuesday morning. Police were called to a stabbing in the area of the apartments in the 2600 block of North Main Street just after midnight, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Man held...
Short-term traffic signal outages scheduled in Greene County
ALPHA, Ohio — Short-term traffic signal outages are scheduled along U.S. 35 in Greene County this upcoming week. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, traffic signal work is scheduled at the intersection of U.S. 35 and Orchard Road, and the intersection of U.S. 35 and Factory Road. Work...
