Baker County, FL

Action News Jax

JSO: Small child drowned in family pool in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a small child drowned near a Jacksonville Heights neighborhood at 8500 Noroad Saturday afternoon. According to JSO, at around 4:45 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of Norad to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on a possible drowning that was called in for the location.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
10NEWS

32-year-old Florida inmate dies while in custody

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Alachua County Jail died Thursday while in custody. Marcus Goodman, a resident from Gainesville, was pronounced dead a few hours after a court hearing, The Gainesville Sun reports. After having his original trial delayed since he was declared not fit...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

3 charged in ‘execution style’ murders in Florida, sheriff says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Three Florida residents were arrested in Baker County for their alleged involvement in what authorities called an “execution style murder.” NBC affiliate WTLV reported that Whalon Joseph Hannah, 19; Robert Martin Trublood, 25; and an unnamed 16-year-old were charged in the deaths of David Sigers and James Michael Thomas. Sigers and […]
BAKER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Citizens help stop burglary suspect fleeing from Gainesville Police

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police had help catching a suspected burglar who led them on a chase. People boxed in the suspect’s vehicle as he drove erratically to escape authorities. According to the arrest report, on Sunday home surveillance caught James Davis, 47, walking into a home and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Bishop John Snyder principal says administration, JSO investigating racist Snapchat messages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bishop John Snyder High School principal confirmed Monday that his administration is investigating racist Snapchat messages, with assistance from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Former professional baseball player Corey Wimberly posted screenshots to Instagram, of what appears to be a group message between the school's baseball...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville police make arrest in murder case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a murder investigation in Northwest Jacksonville. On Thursday, May 18, at approximately 11 a.m., patrol officers responded to a death investigation in the 2200 block of Kings Park Drive. Police say upon arrival, the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters releases statement on death of Tyre Nichols

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sheriff T.K. Waters released a statement Saturday night on the death of Tyre Nichols. “Like so many Americans, I am shocked and horrified by the images and reports regarding the actions that led to the tragic death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. I have spent over half my life in law enforcement, and the actions of those officers are reprehensible and inexcusable. There is no policy in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or any law enforcement agency in this country that permits such brutality. Law enforcement officers are, first and foremost, public servants. Through their actions, those officers have abandoned their fundamental oaths to serve and protect.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
