Missing Clay County man with dementia found safe after search
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office released a statement that James “Jimmy” Edwards has been located safely. ORIGINAL: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help locating 72-year-old James “Jimmy” Edwards, who has early-onset dementia. Jimmy is...
Victim in battery at Jacksonville Dave & Buster's has died, identified by family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family members of the man who was beaten by a coworker at Dave & Buster's in Jacksonville have confirmed that died Thursday, five days after the incident. The victim has been identified as Thony Roy, age 27. Police reported at the time of the incident that...
JSO: Small child drowned in family pool in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a small child drowned near a Jacksonville Heights neighborhood at 8500 Noroad Saturday afternoon. According to JSO, at around 4:45 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of Norad to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on a possible drowning that was called in for the location.
32-year-old Florida inmate dies while in custody
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Alachua County Jail died Thursday while in custody. Marcus Goodman, a resident from Gainesville, was pronounced dead a few hours after a court hearing, The Gainesville Sun reports. After having his original trial delayed since he was declared not fit...
2 people critically injured in shooting at Gainesville shopping center, police say
Gainesville police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a shopping center. Police said two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting occurred on 879 Dawsonville Highway, which is located near a Publix Super Market. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Dave & Buster’s employee arrested after co-worker dies following fight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Dave & Buster’s employee is in jail after he was arrested and accused of aggravated battery on a co-worker following a fight earlier this month that resulted in the co-worker’s death. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Cordell Russell, 34, and co-worker Thony...
Two dead after separate early morning crashes in Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate fatal crashes in Duval County. Both wrecks happened early on Saturday morning, marking 16 total traffic related fatalities in Duval so far this year. Sweetwater area hit and run:. Around 1 a.m., a woman was driving a Hyundai...
Community members remember a former Putnam County sheriff’s deputy
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Community members, friends, and family remembered a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy. On Saturday, the community gathered to remember the life of former deputy Erick Kuleski. He was raised in Crescent City and was proud of his community. Not only did he serve the community as...
3 charged in ‘execution style’ murders in Florida, sheriff says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Three Florida residents were arrested in Baker County for their alleged involvement in what authorities called an “execution style murder.” NBC affiliate WTLV reported that Whalon Joseph Hannah, 19; Robert Martin Trublood, 25; and an unnamed 16-year-old were charged in the deaths of David Sigers and James Michael Thomas. Sigers and […]
Man accused of killing 23-year-old in 2022 fiery Clay County crash dies before trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has learned that a man accused of causing a fiery four-car wreck in Clay County that proved deadly has died. According to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Clifford Ringer, 41, who was charged in a crash last year that killed a 23-year-old man who was severely burned, has died.
Police: Toddler dies after wandering into pool in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A toddler between the ages of 2 and 3 died Saturday afternoon after wandering into a pool at their family's home in the Jacksonville Heights area, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue & Rescue Department responded to the scene at 4:45 p.m....
Citizens help stop burglary suspect fleeing from Gainesville Police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police had help catching a suspected burglar who led them on a chase. People boxed in the suspect’s vehicle as he drove erratically to escape authorities. According to the arrest report, on Sunday home surveillance caught James Davis, 47, walking into a home and...
Bishop John Snyder principal says administration, JSO investigating racist Snapchat messages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bishop John Snyder High School principal confirmed Monday that his administration is investigating racist Snapchat messages, with assistance from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Former professional baseball player Corey Wimberly posted screenshots to Instagram, of what appears to be a group message between the school's baseball...
Jacksonville police make arrest in murder case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a murder investigation in Northwest Jacksonville. On Thursday, May 18, at approximately 11 a.m., patrol officers responded to a death investigation in the 2200 block of Kings Park Drive. Police say upon arrival, the...
FL Department of Health issues rabies alert for Wesconnett area in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Duval County has issues a rabies alert for the Wesconnett area of Duval County. The alert is in effect through Apr. 30, 2023. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The rabies alert area is bordered on the south by...
Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters releases statement on death of Tyre Nichols
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sheriff T.K. Waters released a statement Saturday night on the death of Tyre Nichols. “Like so many Americans, I am shocked and horrified by the images and reports regarding the actions that led to the tragic death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. I have spent over half my life in law enforcement, and the actions of those officers are reprehensible and inexcusable. There is no policy in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or any law enforcement agency in this country that permits such brutality. Law enforcement officers are, first and foremost, public servants. Through their actions, those officers have abandoned their fundamental oaths to serve and protect.”
Officials: 3 arrested in 2022 execution-style double murder in Florida
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — In a news conference Friday night, officials announced that three men were reportedly arrested in an execution-style double murder in Aug. 2022. David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas were found murdered at a house on Sawwooth Road in Macclenny, Florida, according to WJAX. They were reportedly murdered execution-style.
Police: Man accused in vehicular homicide of Clay County 23-year-old died before going to trial
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The man accused in a fiery crash that led to the death of Clay County 23-year-old Gavin Conroy has died, the Clay County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. A Clay County overnight watch commander...
Police: Caretaker charged with defrauding Jacksonville Beach man of $140,000
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been charged with defrauding an elderly man out of $140,000 while acting as his caretaker, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. Police say on Dec. 12 of last year, Officer Jarman began an investigation into the exploitation of the elderly. For approximately...
Three charged in connection to 'execution style' double murder in Baker County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been arrested and charged in the double murder of David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas, said Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden during a news conference Friday night. Sigers and Thomas were found dead from gunshot wounds in...
