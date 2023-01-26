Read full article on original website
NHL
STATEMENT: Rocky Wirtz on Passing of Bobby Hull
Chairman Rocky Wirtz on the loss of former Chicago Blackhawk, Bobby Hull. Please see the below statement from Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz on today's announcement on the passing of Bobby Hull. "Bobby Hull will always be remembered as one of the greatest Blackhawks players of all time. He was a...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 31
* Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele each found the back of the net twice to help the Jets earn their first multi-goal, third period comeback win of the season in their final contest before the All-Star break. * With 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend just days away, #NHLStats previews the...
NHL
Islanders Acquire Horvat
Islanders acquire Bo Horvat from Vancouver in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. The New York Islanders have acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks, in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.
NHL
My All-Time 26 Best Forwards | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler counts down his all-time Devils forwards list. No question; this is my toughest challenge since I began tackling the Devils 40th anniversary topics. Calling this "My 26 All-Time Best Forwards" severely tests The Maven's measuring meter. My ratings take into consideration scoring prowess, I.Q. (as in Intensity Quotient), and the ability to play the 200-foot game. Clutch-ability and grit are key elements as well as leadership. But, uppermost -- at all times -- I'm dealing with both the quality and quantity of each candidate's output. Without further ado, let's drop the puck and chase the action. Here goes from 26 to 1; with a short bonus at the end.
NHL
Bobby Hull honored by legendary goalies for intimidating shot, presence
"I was making a buck an hour," goaltending legend Glenn Hall joked Monday evening from his farm in Stony Plain, Alberta. "I had to make a living and it's all I knew." So Hall figures it must have been for that reason that for a decade, from 1957-67, he stood unmasked in the Chicago Black Hawks net in practices and pregame warmups and faced the shot that struck fear in the heart of every other goalie in the NHL.
NHL
Prospect Report: Brink Focused on Big Picture
Coming off a stellar 2021-22 season that saw him make his NHL debut for the Philadelphia Flyers after winning the NCAA championship for Denver and being a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, Flyers prospect Bobby Brink had his sights set on establishing himself as an NHL regular in 2022-23. Unfortunately, those plans were delayed in July of last summer.
NHL
Maple Leafs celebrate Tavares' 1,000th NHL game
Toronto captain shares day with family, honored for reaching milestone. The Maple Leafs honor John Tavares for reaching 1,000 career games, celebrating the milestone with a pregame ceremony at Scotiabank Arena. 02:19 •. The Toronto Maple Leafs rolled out the blue carpet for their captain. The team celebrated John Tavares...
NHL
Preview: January 31 vs. Los Angeles
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will attempt to earn a sixth consecutive victory on Tuesday, as they welcome the Los Angeles Kings to PNC Arena. Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports+, NHL Network. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 32-9-8 (72 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes...
NHL
Bruins Recall Lauko and Lettieri From Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 31, that the team has recalled forwards Jakub Lauko and Vinni Lettieri from Providence. Lauko, 22, has appeared in 29 AHL games with Providence this season, recording eight goals and six assists for 14 points with a plus-11 rating. The 6-foot, 196-pound forward has played in seven NHL games in his career, all this season, for Boston. The Prague, Czechia native was drafted by the Bruins in the 3rd round (77th overall) of the 2018 draft.
NHL
Inside Scoop: Player Necklaces
Some of the Penguins wear jewelry that has special significance to them during games, with the chains often peeking out from their equipment. A few of them shared why those necklaces are meaningful to them. For years, he would close his eyes and kiss his cross necklace at the conclusion...
NHL
'It Makes Us a Better Team:' Inside the Rise of Cody Glass
On Oct. 27, Bridgestone Arena was buzzing. The Nashville Predators had just snapped a five-game losing streak with a 6-2 statement win over the St. Louis Blues, which also happened to be their first win on home ice in 2022-23. But as Preds Head Coach John Hynes walked into his...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Blues
WINNIPEG - One day separates the Winnipeg Jets - who have played the most games in the National Hockey League since December 2 - from an 11-day break. But that's not where their focus is. It can't be. "We've got to take care of business here," said Jets head coach...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Was - 1/30
The Kings pick up four points out of six, continue their six-game road trip before a weekend All-Star Game. With three games on the schedule for the sixth week in a row, the Kings went 2-1-0 as they continued their six-game road trip. The week began with a pair of 4-3 wins before a weekend loss against one of the league's best. In total, the Kings scored 10 goals and allowed 11. Here's how it unfolded…
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Capitals
The Blue Jackets have just one last game left before the All-Star Break. Columbus returns from its four-game Western swing to Nationwide Arena to welcome the Capitals on Tuesday night, with the Jackets hoping to snap a two-game losing skid to go into the break with momentum. BLUE JACKETS vs....
NHL
Hart makes 40 saves, Flyers shut out Jets
WINNIPEG -- Carter Hart made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-0 at Canada Life Centre on Saturday. "It's definitely something cool, growing up as a kid, 'Hockey Night in Canada' Saturday nights was always on in the household," said Hart, who is from Sherwood Park, Alberta. "It's always something kind cool and kind of a Canadian trademark, so it's kind of fun to play in these games."
NHL
Recap: Lightning 5, Kings 2
The Bolts set a new franchise record with their 12th-consecutive home victory. The Lightning set a franchise record with their 12th-consecutive home win on Saturday, defeating the Kings 5-2 at AMALIE Arena. Tampa Bay's depth was on display in the victory. Nick Perbix led all skaters with three assists, and...
NHL
Bruins Assign Koppanen and McLaughlin to Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 30, that the team has assigned forwards Joona Koppanen and Marc McLaughlin to Providence. Koppanen has played in five NHL games for the Bruins this season, recording his first NHL point on January 22 against the San Jose Sharks. The Tampere, Finland native was selected by the Bruins in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Fantasy spin: Horvat trade impact on Islanders, Canucks
Boosts New York's offense, power play; Raty adds to Vancouver's young core. NHL.com has the fantasy hockey impact of the trade that sent valuable center Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders from the Vancouver Canucks. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast.
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Raty, Bolduc and Holmstrom loaned to Bridgeport
Islanders return three players to Bridgeport ahead of the NHL All Star break. The New York Islanders announced that Aatu Raty, Samuel Bolduc and Simon Holmstrom have been loaned to the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday morning. Bolduc played in four games for the Islanders, making his NHL debut on Jan....
NHL
Preview: Blues at Jets
BLUES The St. Louis Blues continued their recent struggles on Saturday, falling 4-2 to the Colorado Avalanche in their second of a three-game road trip before the All-Star break. Down 3-0 halfway through the game, the Blues stayed resilient and took control in the third period - though came up just short of a full comeback.
