Clay County, MO

HOLDEN MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Holden man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 46-year-old Jeremy Sisk failed to stop at a stop sign causing his vehicle to travel off the north side of the roadway striking a ditch, fence and several trees.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Odessa Children Injured in I-70 Crash

Two kids from Odessa were injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 30-year-old Tiffany R. Evans of Odessa, was on I-70 at the 28-mile-marker around 2 p.m., and was passing another vehicle, when the vehicle she was passing made an unsafe lane change and struck the rear of the Trailblazer. The Trailblazer began sliding on the roadway, traveled off the right side, struck a guardrail, returned to the roadway, at which time a westbound 2020 Toyota Highlander, driven by 61-year-old James Tanner of Manassas Va., struck the rear of the Trailblazer, which then traveled across the westbound lanes and off the left side and came to rest in the median.
ODESSA, MO
KMBC.com

Attempted burglary turns into homicide investigation for KCK police

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a homicide that took place during an attempted burglary. Shortly after midnight on Jan. 22, 2023, a resident called KCKPD dispatch to report intruders at their home. During that conversation, police say the homeowner reported...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

New area code coming to 816 region

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Kansas City police find body in man’s car after towing it

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Family members and a forensic expert are questioning why Kansas City police didn’t find a man’s body in the cargo area of his own SUV until after they towed it to a Missouri police station earlier this month. Adam “A.J.” Blackstock Jr.’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Person gunned down in car at 55th and Cleveland in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was shot to death inside a vehicle in Kansas City early Monday morning. No one is in custody. Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a shots-fired call near Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway. They canvassed the area and found a vehicle with a gunshot victim inside just north of 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Officers called emergency medical crews, who declared the victim dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash

WYANDOTTE, Kan. (WIBW) - A possible DUI situation led to a police chase in Kansas City after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship that ended in a crash that sent two people to the hospital and one person to jail. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty police share top 5 accident spots

LIBERTY — Police in Liberty are sharing a list of the top five accident spots in the city in the hopes of making drivers more aware and getting them to be more alert while on the road. In a Facebook post, the police department shared three of the accident...
LIBERTY, MO
KMBC.com

KCPD finds 20-year-old shot to death in a vehicle overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Sunday in Kansas City. Just before one a.m., officers were alerted to the sound of gunfire in the area of Meyer Blvd. and Swope Pkwy. Upon arrival, KCPD began canvassing the area...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Deputies arrest Topeka man on numerous charges

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing charges after fleeing from law enforcement in North Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, reports that deputies tried to pull a vehicle over around 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 near the intersection of Northwest Topeka Boulevard and Northwest Paramore Street […]
TOPEKA, KS

