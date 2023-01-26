Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
HOLDEN MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Holden man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 46-year-old Jeremy Sisk failed to stop at a stop sign causing his vehicle to travel off the north side of the roadway striking a ditch, fence and several trees.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests over the weekend of January 27, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Excelsior Springs man. Twenty-six-year-old Kaleb Cosens was arrested Friday night in Daviess County and accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and excessive window tint. Cosens was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
Blue Springs police officer injured in crash responding to call
A Blue Springs police officer is recovering after a driver, suspected of driving under the influence, hit the officer responding to a call.
Odessa Children Injured in I-70 Crash
Two kids from Odessa were injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 30-year-old Tiffany R. Evans of Odessa, was on I-70 at the 28-mile-marker around 2 p.m., and was passing another vehicle, when the vehicle she was passing made an unsafe lane change and struck the rear of the Trailblazer. The Trailblazer began sliding on the roadway, traveled off the right side, struck a guardrail, returned to the roadway, at which time a westbound 2020 Toyota Highlander, driven by 61-year-old James Tanner of Manassas Va., struck the rear of the Trailblazer, which then traveled across the westbound lanes and off the left side and came to rest in the median.
Hunter shot in accident at Hillsdale State Park
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating after a hunter was shot and injured during an accident at Hillsdale State Park.
KMBC.com
Attempted burglary turns into homicide investigation for KCK police
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a homicide that took place during an attempted burglary. Shortly after midnight on Jan. 22, 2023, a resident called KCKPD dispatch to report intruders at their home. During that conversation, police say the homeowner reported...
Resident guns down alleged burglar inside KCK home, police say
A man was gunned down after allegedly breaking into a home on Jan. 22, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department announced Monday.
KCTV 5
New area code coming to 816 region
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
abc17news.com
Kansas City police find body in man’s car after towing it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Family members and a forensic expert are questioning why Kansas City police didn’t find a man’s body in the cargo area of his own SUV until after they towed it to a Missouri police station earlier this month. Adam “A.J.” Blackstock Jr.’s...
KCTV 5
Person gunned down in car at 55th and Cleveland in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was shot to death inside a vehicle in Kansas City early Monday morning. No one is in custody. Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a shots-fired call near Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway. They canvassed the area and found a vehicle with a gunshot victim inside just north of 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Officers called emergency medical crews, who declared the victim dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
New area code coming to Kansas City area
The Missouri Public Service Commission announced it will soon begin to implement the new area code of 975 in the Kansas City region.
WIBW
Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash
WYANDOTTE, Kan. (WIBW) - A possible DUI situation led to a police chase in Kansas City after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship that ended in a crash that sent two people to the hospital and one person to jail. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that...
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty police share top 5 accident spots
LIBERTY — Police in Liberty are sharing a list of the top five accident spots in the city in the hopes of making drivers more aware and getting them to be more alert while on the road. In a Facebook post, the police department shared three of the accident...
Harrisonville bust shows long reach of human trafficking
No place is immune to the dangers of human trafficking, not even a small town like Harrisonville, Missouri. To illustrate just how pervasive human trafficking is Northwest Missouri State Small Business Development Center director Rebecca Lobina recalls a story told to her by federal officials about a bust in Harrisonville.
KMBC.com
KCPD finds 20-year-old shot to death in a vehicle overnight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Sunday in Kansas City. Just before one a.m., officers were alerted to the sound of gunfire in the area of Meyer Blvd. and Swope Pkwy. Upon arrival, KCPD began canvassing the area...
Traffic Stop Leads to Chase, Arrest of Suspect on I-70
Last Friday morning, Sedalia Police attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation. The driver of the vehicle, who was later identified as Edward D. Ebert, 52, of Kansas City, failed to stop. SPD initiated a pursuit, which was later terminated. A short time later, Pettis County Deputies were...
27 people charged in Kansas City drug trafficking operation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than two dozen people have been charged in connection to a violent drug trafficking operation in the Kansas City metro. Anthony D. Harris, 40, Latrell O. Dean, 19, and Seville S. Gardner, 37, are the latest defendants to be charged in a 112-count indictment unsealed by federal courts Thursday. In addition […]
Drunk driver who killed man in KCMO crash sentenced to 13 years in prison
A man convicted twice for driving while intoxicated will spend 13 years in prison for killing a man in 2022 in a drunk driving crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
Deputies arrest Topeka man on numerous charges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing charges after fleeing from law enforcement in North Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, reports that deputies tried to pull a vehicle over around 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 near the intersection of Northwest Topeka Boulevard and Northwest Paramore Street […]
KC-area man assaulted girlfriend, fired a gun and hid in a closet
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been charged in connection with a domestic assault that also involved firing a handgun inside and outside a Lee's Summit residence that the suspect later failed to come out of after police surrounded the residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
