Leon Maye
4d ago
Easy thing to handle: just give peoples the right to empty the clip if someone or somebody trying to carjack you without any questions being asked......simply Solution
Nita Dill
4d ago
Stop saying oh they have RIGHTS!!! Send criminals to Parchman make the get up and take their tails to the fields and work till dark ! Then maybe All criminals will not want to go their!!! Right now they get spat on hand and go to Prison and watch tv or play ball all day that doesn’t scare them at all 🤬 DO SOMETHING TO STOP THE CRIME BEFORE IT HAPPENS TO YOU !!!
Big Daddy
4d ago
well in Mississippi if they're in my vehicle or my house stealing its a bad day for them
Man wanted for fatal shooting of Belhaven delivery driver
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they said was involved in the shooting death of a delivery driver in the Belhaven area last November. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), 21-year-old Darren Donshea Shannon is wanted in connection to Corey Price’s […]
Four Suspects Arrested on Drug Charges in Louisiana After Undercover Drug Operations
Four Suspects Arrested on Drug Charges in Louisiana After Undercover Drug Operations. Union Parish, Louisiana – Four suspects from Louisiana have been arrested on various drug charges after recent undercover drug operations in Union Parish. Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates and the Narcotics Division of the Union Parish Sheriff’s...
Nichols death a ‘personal affront,’ Alabama sheriffs’ organization says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Sheriff’s Association, a professional organization representing the state’s 67 sheriffs, is reacting after a Tennessee man died days after being beaten and arrested by multiple Memphis police officers. “We are united in our unyielding stand against the actions and images presented in...
Ex-Salvation Army officer arrested in Alabama after 3 years on the run pleads not guilty in home invasion
A former Salvation Army officer who was arrested earlier this month in Alabama after three months on the run pleaded not guilty in connection with a home invasion in Louisiana. Glenn Riggs, 66, of Pineville, Louisiana, pleaded not guilty to home invasion and out-of-state bail jumping, according to KALB. Riggs...
13-year-old killed in Vicksburg shooting
VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Vicksburg mayor has issued a curfew in response to a fatal shooting that killed a 13-year-old and wounded at least two others. The Vicksburg Daily News reported police were called to Speed and Washington streets at about 11:50 p.m. on Monday after someone reported shots being fired. About five minutes later, an ambulance was called to the McDonald’s on Clay Street and Mission 66, where a 13-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Two from Vicksburg arrested in Arkansas with over 9 lbs of marijuana
Two Vicksburg residents were arrested in Arkansas with over 9 lbs of Marijuana. On Friday, Jan. 27th at approximately 9:00 p.m., Desha County Sheriff’s Deputy Reshawn Bledsoe made a traffic stop on a vehicle on U.S. Highway 65 one mile south of Dumas, Arkansas. Upon approaching the vehicle and...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Mississippi?
MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Mississippi? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Mississippi has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any age. […]
Alabama mass prison release: State freeing 369 inmates under amended 2015 law
The Alabama Department of Corrections will be releasing nearly 400 inmates statewide on Tuesday. The mass release – which will put the early-release inmates under the supervision of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles – stems from a bill passed by the state legislature in 2021. That...
Jacksonians react to Tyre Nichols video
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson say they’re disappointed and angered by the actions of the officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. People and city leaders say they were heartbroken to see the body camera footage of 29-year-old Nichols being pulled from his car and beaten. Some say they’re disappointed that police […]
Mayor to litterbugs: Trash Jackson, get embarrassed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders are launching a new campaign to curb litter, one that will include stepped-up enforcement and the possible closure of streets that have become dump sites. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced the new program, dubbed “Stop Trashing Jackson,” which will begin with a cleanup...
Governor Tate Reeves delivers State of the State address
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) delivered his State of the State address on Monday, January 30, 2023, from the Mississippi State Capitol. The governor, who is seeking re-election, delivered the following address. Thank you, Lieutenant Governor Hosemann and Speaker Gunn. To the members of the legislature and other elected officials here tonight, thank […]
Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft
Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft. Louisiana – A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested for a series of alleged charter guide and criminal violations, including issuing worthless checks, credit card fraud, and two counts of felony theft, after alleged illegal activities were discovered due to complaints from customers.
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI/WLBT) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper under investigation for allegedly killing his neighbor’s dog now faces animal cruelty charges. Trooper Raphael McClain is on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation. Investigators say McClain is charged with aggravated cruelty to a...
Check out all of the MDOT projects underway in western Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Commissioner Willie Simmons has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation maintenance projects in western Mississippi. “These projects, some of which were recently completed or nearing completion, are a major investment into our infrastructure system that will make Mississippi a safer place to live and work,” said Simmons. “These projects will greatly improve safety and efficiency throughout the western part of our state.”
First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time. “I’m always […]
Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols’ death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
State Rep. Missy McGee introduces 2 bills to help pregnant women in Mississippi
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -One state leader is looking for ways to help pregnant women in Mississippi. State Rep. Missy McGee has recently introduced House Bill 1362, which would provide presumptive Medicaid eligibility for low-income pregnant women, making it easier to receive prenatal care. “This is when a woman finds...
Federal sentencing delayed in Mississippi welfare fraud case
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has delayed sentencing of a former Mississippi welfare director in a case about misspending money that was intended to help needy families. John Davis pleaded guilty to federal and state charges in September and agreed to testify against others in Mississippi’s largest public corruption case. His sentencing originally was set for Feb. 2. Federal prosecutors filed papers Jan. 20, seeking a delay. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves approved the request Friday. Davis led the Mississippi Department of Human Services from February 2016 through July 2019. He had control of federal welfare money that was misspent on expenses such as drug rehab for a former pro wrestler.
Four arrested, 1 wanted for stealing dirt bikes, gun in Byram
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested four suspects and are searching for a fifth in connection to a business burglary investigation. Police said they responded AAA Powersports on Interstate 55 Frontage Road on Friday, January 13 and Monday, January 17. The business owner reported the theft of five dirt bikes, a firearm and a […]
