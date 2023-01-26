ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Leon Maye
4d ago

Easy thing to handle: just give peoples the right to empty the clip if someone or somebody trying to carjack you without any questions being asked......simply Solution

Nita Dill
4d ago

Stop saying oh they have RIGHTS!!! Send criminals to Parchman make the get up and take their tails to the fields and work till dark ! Then maybe All criminals will not want to go their!!! Right now they get spat on hand and go to Prison and watch tv or play ball all day that doesn’t scare them at all 🤬 DO SOMETHING TO STOP THE CRIME BEFORE IT HAPPENS TO YOU !!!

Big Daddy
4d ago

well in Mississippi if they're in my vehicle or my house stealing its a bad day for them

WJTV 12

Man wanted for fatal shooting of Belhaven delivery driver

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they said was involved in the shooting death of a delivery driver in the Belhaven area last November. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), 21-year-old Darren Donshea Shannon is wanted in connection to Corey Price’s […]
JACKSON, MS
wbrc.com

Nichols death a ‘personal affront,’ Alabama sheriffs’ organization says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Sheriff’s Association, a professional organization representing the state’s 67 sheriffs, is reacting after a Tennessee man died days after being beaten and arrested by multiple Memphis police officers. “We are united in our unyielding stand against the actions and images presented in...
MEMPHIS, TN
WAPT

13-year-old killed in Vicksburg shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Vicksburg mayor has issued a curfew in response to a fatal shooting that killed a 13-year-old and wounded at least two others. The Vicksburg Daily News reported police were called to Speed and Washington streets at about 11:50 p.m. on Monday after someone reported shots being fired. About five minutes later, an ambulance was called to the McDonald’s on Clay Street and Mission 66, where a 13-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Two from Vicksburg arrested in Arkansas with over 9 lbs of marijuana

Two Vicksburg residents were arrested in Arkansas with over 9 lbs of Marijuana. On Friday, Jan. 27th at approximately 9:00 p.m., Desha County Sheriff’s Deputy Reshawn Bledsoe made a traffic stop on a vehicle on U.S. Highway 65 one mile south of Dumas, Arkansas. Upon approaching the vehicle and...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jacksonians react to Tyre Nichols video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson say they’re disappointed and angered by the actions of the officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. People and city leaders say they were heartbroken to see the body camera footage of 29-year-old Nichols being pulled from his car and beaten. Some say they’re disappointed that police […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Mayor to litterbugs: Trash Jackson, get embarrassed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders are launching a new campaign to curb litter, one that will include stepped-up enforcement and the possible closure of streets that have become dump sites. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced the new program, dubbed “Stop Trashing Jackson,” which will begin with a cleanup...
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

Governor Tate Reeves delivers State of the State address

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) delivered his State of the State address on Monday, January 30, 2023, from the Mississippi State Capitol. The governor, who is seeking re-election, delivered the following address. Thank you, Lieutenant Governor Hosemann and Speaker Gunn. To the members of the legislature and other elected officials here tonight, thank […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft

Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft. Louisiana – A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested for a series of alleged charter guide and criminal violations, including issuing worthless checks, credit card fraud, and two counts of felony theft, after alleged illegal activities were discovered due to complaints from customers.
METAIRIE, LA
WLBT

Check out all of the MDOT projects underway in western Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Commissioner Willie Simmons has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation maintenance projects in western Mississippi. “These projects, some of which were recently completed or nearing completion, are a major investment into our infrastructure system that will make Mississippi a safer place to live and work,” said Simmons. “These projects will greatly improve safety and efficiency throughout the western part of our state.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time.  “I’m always […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols’ death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 28 Spokane

Federal sentencing delayed in Mississippi welfare fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has delayed sentencing of a former Mississippi welfare director in a case about misspending money that was intended to help needy families. John Davis pleaded guilty to federal and state charges in September and agreed to testify against others in Mississippi’s largest public corruption case. His sentencing originally was set for Feb. 2. Federal prosecutors filed papers Jan. 20, seeking a delay. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves approved the request Friday. Davis led the Mississippi Department of Human Services from February 2016 through July 2019. He had control of federal welfare money that was misspent on expenses such as drug rehab for a former pro wrestler.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Four arrested, 1 wanted for stealing dirt bikes, gun in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested four suspects and are searching for a fifth in connection to a business burglary investigation. Police said they responded AAA Powersports on Interstate 55 Frontage Road on Friday, January 13 and Monday, January 17. The business owner reported the theft of five dirt bikes, a firearm and a […]
BYRAM, MS

